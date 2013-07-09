World War I Fast Facts

Breaking News

World War I ushered in an era of chemical weapons use that lingers, lethally, into the present day. About 1 million casualties were inflicted, and 90,000 were killed. Here, French troops wear an early form of gas mask in the trenches during the first widespread use of gas, by the Germans at the Second Battle of Ypres in 1916.
French soldiers making a gas and flame attack on German trenches in Flanders, Belgium, in 1918. German forces were the first to open valves on gas cylinders, releasing the toxic cloud on unprepared French troops in Ypres in 1915.
The bodies of hundreds of Italian soldiers are strewn across the battlefield, victims of a gas and flame attack during World War I, as others haul the wounded on stretchers. They were members of the Ninth Italian Regiment of the Queen&#39;s Brigade.
Early gas masks were often ineffectual. The Germans and Americans would ultimately be the most successful in creating barriers to lethal gases. A German soldier shows how to wear one version.
A soldier demonstrates an ungainly French gas mask. "French masks were notoriously unreliable," wrote historian Gerald Fitzgerald.
A German cavalry unit with both horses and soldiers wearing gas masks advances during the Second Battle of the Aisne at Soissons, France, in June 1918.
A German soldier wears a more rudimentary gas mask in 1915. Although the Germans were first to deploy chemical weapons in the war, both sides were soon routinely using chlorine and other gases in battle.
Men of the British Army&#39;s 55th Division, blinded by a poison gas attack, in April 1918. British soldier Wilfred Owen captured the panic of an attack in verse &quot;Gas! Gas! Quick, boys! -- An ecstasy of fumbling, Fitting the clumsy helmets just in time; But someone still was yelling out and stumbling, And flound&#39;ring like a man on fire or lime.&quot;
(CNN)Here's some background information about World War I, also known as the First World War and the Great War, which lasted from 1914 to 1918.

Causes of World War I:
The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary by Gavrilo Princip, a Bosnian Serb, led to Austria-Hungary declaring war on Serbia.
Ties and treaties bound countries to assist each other in time of war. When the time came, they started choosing sides. The United States declared neutrality until German submarine warfare threatened American commercial shipping.
The Central Powers consisted of Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria, Germany, and Ottoman Empire (now Turkey).
    The Allied Powers consisted of Belgium, France, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Montenegro, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia and the United States.
    US Troop Statistics:
    (Source: Defense Casualty Analysis System)
    Battle deaths: 53,402
    Non-battle deaths: 63,114
    Total deaths: 116,516
    Total US soldiers wounded: 204,002
    Total number of US troops that served in the conflict: 4,734,991
    Other Military Casualties by Country:
    (Source: Encyclopedia Britannica)
    Austria-Hungary: 1,200,000 dead; 3,620,000 wounded
    Belgium: 13,716 dead; 44,686 wounded
    Bulgaria: 87,500 dead; 152,390 wounded
    France: 1,357,800 dead; 4,266,000 wounded
    Germany:     1,773,700 dead; 4,216,058 wounded
    Great Britain: 908,371 dead; 2,090,212 wounded
    Greece:     5,000 dead; 21,000 wounded
    Italy: 650,000 dead; 947,000 wounded
    Japan: 300 dead; 907 wounded
    Montenegro: 3,000 dead; 10,000 wounded
    Ottoman Empire (Turkey): 325,000 dead; 400,000 wounded
    Portugal: 7,222 dead; 13,751 wounded
    Romania: 335,706 dead; 120,000 wounded
    Russia:     1,700,000 dead; 4,950,000 wounded
    Serbia:     45,000 dead; 133,148 wounded
    Grand total (including US): 8,528,831 dead; 21,189,154 wounded
    Timeline:
    June 28, 1914     - Gavrilo Princip, who has ties to the Serbian terrorist-type group the Black Hand, assassinates Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary.
    July 28, 1914 - Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia.
    August 1, 1914 - Germany declares war on Russia.
    August 2, 1914 - Ottoman Empire (Turkey) and Germany sign a secret treaty of alliance.
    August 4, 1914 - Germany invades Belgium. President Woodrow Wilson declares that the United States is neutral. Britain declares war on Germany.
    August 10, 1914 - Austria-Hungary invades Russia, opening the fighting on the Eastern Front.
    August 26-30, 1914 - Battle of Tannenberg, Prussia.
    September 12, 1914 - First battle of the Aisne in France, begins, marking the beginning of trench warfare.
    November 3, 1914 - Russia declares war on Ottoman Empire (now Turkey).
    November 5, 1914 - Great Britain and France declare war on Ottoman Empire.
    April 22-May 25, 1915 - Second Battle of Ypres, marking the first wide-scale use of poison gas by Germany.
    May 7, 1915 - A German U-20 submarine sinks the British passenger ship, the Lusitania; 1,198 are killed, including 128 Americans.
    June 1915-November 1917 - Battles of the Isonzo, Italy.
    1915 - Battle of Krithia, Gallipoli peninsula, Ottoman Empire.
    February 21-July 1916 - Battle of Verdun, France, the war's longest battle, with almost a million casualties.
    May 31-June 1, 1916 - Battle of Jutland, North Sea near Denmark - a sea battle between British and German navies.
    July 1, 1916-November 1916 - First Battle of the Somme River, France. The British introduce the tank.
    April 6, 1917 - The United States declares war against Germany after the interception and publication of the Zimmermann Telegram and the sinking of three US merchant ships by German U-boats.
    June 26, 1917 - American troops begin landing in France.
    November 20, 1917 - Battle of Cambrai, France.
    December 3, 1917 - Russia signs an armistice with Germany.
    March 3, 1918 - Russia signs the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk, ending hostilities with the Central Powers and withdrawing Russia from this war.
    March 21-April 5, 1918 - Second Battle of the Somme River.
    September 29, 1918 - Bulgaria signs an armistice.
    October 30, 1918 - Ottoman Empire (Turkey) signs an armistice.
    November 3, 1918 - Austria-Hungary signs an armistice.
    November 11, 1918 - Germany accepts the armistice terms demanded by the Allies, ending the war.
    June 28, 1919 - The Treaty of Versailles is signed at the Palace of Versailles, France.