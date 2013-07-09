Heisman Trophy Fast Facts

The trophy is 13.5 inches tall, weighs 45 lbs, and is cast in bronze.

The model for the trophy was Ed Smith, a player for New York University in 1934.

School with the most wins: Notre Dame, with 7 winners, and Ohio State with 7 wins (One player won twice - see below)

Voting and Award Process:

The Heisman Trophy Trust oversees balloting.

There are 929 ballots: "Sectional representatives" choose 145 voters, usually sports journalists, in six regions across the country, for 870 ballots. Each former Heisman winner can vote (58), and there is 1 popular vote, sponsored by Nissan

Every year, several Heisman finalists travel to the award ceremony in New York where the winner's name is revealed.

Timeline:

1935 - First award, originally called the DAC Award (New York's Downtown Athletic Club) goes to running back Jay Berwanger, a senior at the University of Chicago.

1936 - The award is renamed in honor of John Heisman.

1961 - Ernie Davis, halfback for Syracuse University, is the first African-American to win.

The winner is running back O.J. Simpson, from the University of Southern California.

1975 - Archie Griffin becomes the only person to win twice. The running back for Ohio State wins in 1974 and 1975.

1997 - Charles Woodson, cornerback for the University of Michigan, is the first defensive player to win.

2007 - University of Florida sophomore quarterback Tim Tebow is the first underclassman ever to win. The award usually goes to juniors and seniors.

December 8, 2012 - Texas A&M freshman quarterback Johnny Manziel is named the 2012 Heisman winner and is the first freshman to ever win the trophy.