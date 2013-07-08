Breaking News

Jeb Bush Fast Facts

Updated 10:06 AM ET, Thu April 27, 2017

Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush speaks to an audience of voters on February 18, 2016 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush speaks to an audience of voters on February 18, 2016 in Columbia, South Carolina.

    Jeb Bush: 'I will not vote for Donald Trump'

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Jeb Bush, former governor of Florida.

Personal:
Birth date: February 11, 1953
Birth place: Midland, Texas
Birth name: John Ellis Bush
    Father: George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States
    Mother: Barbara (Pierce) Bush
    Marriage: Columba (Garnica Gallo) Bush (February 23, 1974-present)
    Children: John Ellis "Jeb" Jr., 1983; Noelle Lucilla, 1977; George Prescott, 1976
    Education: University of Texas, Latin American Studies, B.A.
    Religion: Catholic (converted - was Episcopalian)
    Other Facts:
    Second-oldest son of former President George H.W. Bush and younger brother of former President George W. Bush.
    Speaks fluent Spanish.
    Known for his Florida education reform: introducing a school voucher program, supporting charter schools, implementing the Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test (FCAT), and banning using race as a factor in university admissions.
    Timeline:
    1980 -     Moves to Florida and begins working in real estate development.
    1987-1988 - Florida Commerce Secretary.
    1988 - Resigns as commerce secretary to help his father George H.W. Bush with his presidential campaign.
    1989-1993 - Father George H.W. Bush serves as the 41st president.
    1994 - Loses the gubernatorial race to Governor Lawton Chiles (D-FL).
    1995 - Founds the Foundation for Florida's Future.
    January 5, 1999-January 2, 2007 - Republican Governor of Florida.
    2001-2009 - Older brother George W. Bush serves as the 43rd president.
    November 5, 2002 - With 56% of the vote, becomes the first Republican governor to win re-election in Florida.
    2007 - Forms Jeb Bush & Associates, a consulting firm.
    March 2013 - Bush's book "Immigration Wars," written with Clint Bolick, is released.
    December 14, 2014 - During an interview, Bush says that he will release 250,000 emails from his two terms in office as Florida governor and will publish an eBook outlining his governing philosophy.
    December 16, 2014 - In a Facebook post, Bush states, "I have decided to actively explore the possibility of running for President of the United States."
    January 1, 2015 - An aide confirms to CNN that Bush has resigned from all of his corporate and nonprofit board memberships, including forestry company Rayonier Inc., the board at Tenet Healthcare Corporation, and the board of British bank Barclays.
    January 6, 2015 - Bush launches a new political action committee that allows him to lay the groundwork for a presidential run.
    March 11, 2015 - Bush announces he is selling his ownership stakes in his remaining business interests: Jeb Bush and Associates, and Britton Hill.
    June 15, 2015 - Bush formally kicks off his presidential campaign with an announcement during an appearance at Miami Dade College.
    June 30, 2015 - Releases 33 years of tax returns.
    February 20, 2016 - Following a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary, Bush suspends his presidential campaign.
    March 23, 2016 - Endorses Ted Cruz for the Republican presidential nomination.
    Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush waves as he takes the stage as he formally announces he is joining the race for president with a speech June 15, 2015, at Miami Dade College in Miami.
