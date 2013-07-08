Herman Cain Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Herman Cain, candidate for the Republican nomination in the 2012 presidential election.

Personal:

Birth date: December 13, 1945

Birth place: Memphis, Tennessee

Birth name: Herman Cain

Father: Luther Cain Jr., a janitor, a barber and a chauffeur

Mother: Lenora (Davis) Cain, a domestic worker

Marriage: Gloria (Etchison) Cain (June 23, 1968-present)

Children: Melanie and Vincent

Education: Morehouse College, B.S. Mathematics, 1967; Purdue University, M.S. Computer Science, 1971

Other Facts:

Worked as a civilian employee for the Department of the Navy early in his career.

Timeline:

1977 - Begins working for the Pillsbury Company.

1982-1986 - Works for the Burger King division at Pillsbury.

1988-1996 - Chairman and CEO of Godfather's Pizza.

1994-1995 - Chairman of the National Restaurant Association.

1994 - Attends Attends President BIll Clinton's town hall meeting in Kansas City, Missouri, where he argues against the president's healthcare plan.

1995-1997 - Chairman of the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

1997-1999 - President of the National Restaurant Association.

2004 - Loses the GOP Georgia primary for the US Senate.

2006-2007 - Battles and beats stage four liver and colon cancer.

May 21, 2011 - Announces his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president of the United States in the 2012 election.

October 4, 2011 - Memoir, "This is Herman Cain! My Journey to the White House," is released.

October 30, 2011 - POLITICO reports that two female employees of the National Restaurant Association complained of inappropriate behavior from Cain when he led the organization. The women, according to Politico, each receives separation packages in the five-figure range. POLITICO reports that two female employees of the National Restaurant Association complained of inappropriate behavior from Cain when he led the organization. The women, according to Politico, each receives separation packages in the five-figure range.

October 31, 2011 - Cain denies all charges and says he is not aware of any legal settlements. Later, Cain changes his answer and says he did know about an agreement in one case.

November 7, 2011 - At a press conference, At a press conference, Sharon Bialek claims that Cain sexually groped her in 1997 when Cain was head of the National Restaurant Association. Bialek says she did not file a complaint at the time. Bialek is the fourth accuser to come forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior by Cain.

November 8, 2011 - The identity of the first woman to accuse Cain of sexual harassment is made public. Karen Kraushaar is one of the women who received a payout upon leaving the restaurant association after complaining about alleged sexual harassment by Cain.

November 18, 2011 - CNN confirms that Cain will receive protection from the United States Secret Service. Cain is the first candidate in the race for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012 to be placed under the protection of this agency. CNN confirms that Cain will receive protection from the United States Secret Service. Cain is the first candidate in the race for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012 to be placed under the protection of this agency.

December 3, 2011 - Suspends his presidential bid. Suspends his presidential bid.

July 4, 2012 - Launches Launches CainTV.com

February 2013 - Is hired by Fox News as a contributor.