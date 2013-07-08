Bill Richardson Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Bill Richardson , former governor of New Mexico.

Personal:

Birth date: November 15, 1947

Birth place: Pasadena, California

Birth name: William Blaine Richardson III

Father: William Blaine Richardson, Jr., executive with Citibank

Mother: Maria Luisa (Lopez-Collada) Richardson

Marriage: Barbara (Flavin) Richardson (1972-present)

Education: Tufts University, B.A., 1970; Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, M.A., 1971

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:

Grew up in Mexico City, Mexico, until 1960 when he attended boarding school in Massachusetts.

Timeline:

1971-1973 - Aide to US House Representative Frank Bradford Morse (R-Massachusetts).

1974-1976 - Staff member at the US State Department.

1976-1978 - Staff member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

1978-1982 - President of Richardson Trade Group, a consulting business.

1980 - Runs unsuccessfully for the US House of Representatives, losing narrowly to incumbent Manuel Lujan, Jr.

January 3, 1983-February 13, 1997 - Democratic congressman in the US House of Representatives for New Mexico's Third District.

1997-1998 - US Ambassador to the United Nations

1998-2001 - US Secretary of Energy.

November 5, 2002 - Elected governor of New Mexico.

January 1, 2003-January 1, 2011 - Governor of New Mexico.

2004 - Chairman of the Democratic National Convention.

2005 and 2006 - Chairman of the Democratic Governors Association.

November 2005 - Releases his memoir "Between Worlds: The Making of an American Life."

November 7, 2006 - Re-elected governor of New Mexico, defeating Republican John Dendahl.

January 22, 2007 - Files a statement of candidacy with the FEC to run for president.

April 2007 - Spends four days in North Korea securing the remains of six US troops missing since the Korean War

May 21, 2007 - Officially announces his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

January 10, 2008 - Drops out of the 2008 presidential race.

August 28, 2008 - Addresses the Democratic National Convention.

December 3, 2008 - President-elect Barack Obama names Richardson as his choice for secretary of commerce.

December 16, 2010 - Arrives in North Korea for a four-day visit to help ease tensions in the region.

January 2011 - Richardson is named Special Envoy for the Organization of American States.

February 23, 2011 - Is named chairman of APCO Worldwide's advisory service Global Political Strategies.

September 7-14, 2011 - Richardson visits Cuba on a private mission to win the release of jailed American contractor Alan Gross . He is unsuccessful.

October 2013 - Releases the book "How to Sweet-Talk a Shark: Strategies and Stories from a Master Negotiator."