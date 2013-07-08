Controversial celebrity deaths
"Hogan's Heroes" actor Bob Crane was found bludgeoned to death in his apartment on June 29, 1978, at the age of 49. Even after the case was reopened in 1990, Crane's murder has still not been solved.
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Chris Farley (at left with David Spade and Christina Applegate) was found dead of a drug overdose on December 18, 1997. He was 33 years old.
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Michael Jackson's 2009 death from an overdose of propofol stunned the world.
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
"The Adventures of Superman" star, George Reeves, was found dead in his home on June 15, 1959, at the age of 45. He died from a gunshot wound to the head, which was ruled a suicide. But many still believe that Reeves was murdered.
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
As a master of martial arts and an action star, Bruce Lee was reaching the zenith of his career when he died at 32 in July 1973. He was in Hong Kong at the time of his death, which was blamed on a brain edema caused by an allergic reaction to painkillers. His sudden and shocking passing came just a month before the premiere of his classic 1973 film, "Enter the Dragon."
Controversial celebrity deaths
Elvis Presley's death at 42 in August 1977 left some fans so shocked, they refused to believe it. Hopeful conspiracy theorists swore that the King was still alive and well in the years following his collapse in his bathroom at Graceland. Although Elvis' death was ruled to be the result of an irregular heartbeat, there were accusations that prescription drug abuse was a factor.
Controversial celebrity deaths
The final chapter in the lives of Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen is one of music's most famous. In October 1978, Nancy died from a stab wound in Room 100 of New York's Chelsea Hotel, and Sid was arrested as a top suspect. Four months later and out on bail, Sid died of a drug overdose.
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Controversial celebrity deaths
Heath Ledger, too, was poised to ascend to a new level of stardom when he died at 28 in January 2008. The actor had been nominated for an Oscar for 2005's "Brokeback Mountain" and was set for another nod for "The Dark Knight" when he was found dead in his New York apartment. Police said he died from an accidental overdose of prescription medications, including painkillers, anti-anxiety drugs and sleeping pills. He didn't live to see the Academy award him the best supporting actor Oscar for his role of the Joker.
Controversial celebrity deaths