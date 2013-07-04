Donald Trump Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of 2016 GOP presidential candidate and businessman, Donald Trump.
Personal:
Birth date: June 14, 1946
Birth place: New York, New York
Birth name: Donald John Trump
Father: Fred Trump, real estate developer
Mother: Mary (Macleod) Trump
Marriages: Melania (Knauss) Trump (January 22, 2005-present); Marla (Maples) Trump (December 1993-June 1999, divorced); Ivana (Zelnicek) Trump (1977-1990, divorced)
Children: with Melania (Knauss) Trump: Barron, March 20, 2006; with Marla (Maples) Trump: Tiffany, October 13, 1993; with Ivana (Zelnicek) Trump: Eric, 1984; Ivanka, October 30, 1981; Donald Jr., December 31, 1977
Education: University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Finance, 1968
Other Facts:
Famous American entrepreneur and real estate developer.
Chairman and President of The Trump Organization.
Nicknamed "The Donald."
Timeline:
1970s - After college, works with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn.
1980s - Purchases/builds multiple properties in New York City, including Trump Tower (1983), Trump Plaza, and multiple casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
1983 - Buys the New Jersey Generals football team which goes under a few years later when the United States Football League folds.
1990 - One of his casinos is forced into temporary bankruptcy as Trump faces huge debts. Trump regains his fortune several years later.
1992 - Two of Trump's casinos file for bankruptcy in order to restructure debts.
1996 - Buys out and becomes executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.
January 2004 - "The Apprentice," with Trump acting as host, launches on NBC.
August 18, 2004 - Relaunches a board game called "Trump, the Game," an updated version of a 1989 game with the same name.
November 21, 2004 - Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts Inc. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
January 16, 2007 - Trump receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
January 2008 - "The Apprentice" TV show returns, now re-branded as "Celebrity Apprentice."
February 13, 2009 - Announces he is resigning from his position as chairman of Trump Entertainment Resorts.
February 17, 2009 - Trump Entertainment Resorts files for bankruptcy. The Trump Organization owns 28% of Trump Entertainment Resorts.
May 29, 2012 - On CNN's The Situation Room, maintains that President Barack Obama's birthplace is a matter of opinion and with regards to the president's Hawaiian birth certificate, "a lot of people do not think it was an authentic certificate."
March 15, 2013 - Makes a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), calling the country a "a total and complete mess."
June 1, 2015 - Says he will make a "major announcement [on] June 16" at Trump Tower, according to a GIF posted on his official Instagram account.
June 16, 2015 - Trump announces that he is running for president during a speech from Trump Tower in New York.
June 28, 2015 - Trump says he's giving up the TV show "The Apprentice" to run for president.
June 29, 2015 - NBC says it is cutting its business ties to Trump and won't air the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants because of "derogatory statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants." This comes two weeks after comments Trump made about Mexican immigrants during his presidential campaign announcement.
July 8, 2015 - In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Trump says he "can't guarantee" that all of the workers he employs have legal status in the United States. This is a response to questions about a recent Washington Post report that said there are undocumented immigrants working at the Old Post Office Pavilion construction site in Washington, which Trump is converting into a luxury hotel.
July 15, 2015 - Trump's campaign reports that the Republican presidential candidate's net worth is "in excess of ten billion dollars" and his personal finance disclosure has been submitted to the Federal Election Commission.
July 22, 2015 - Donald Trump's financial disclosure report is made public by the Federal Election Commission.
August 6. 2015 - During the first 2016 Republican debate, Trump is questioned about a third party candidacy, his attitude towards women and his history of donating money to Democratic politicians. He tells moderator, Megyn Kelly of Fox News that he feels he is being mistreated, declaring "I've been very nice to you, although I could probably maybe not be, based on the way you have treated me. But I wouldn't do that." After the debate, a series of late-night Tweets are posted on Trump's Twitter page, criticizing Kelly and Fox News.
August 7, 2015 - The controversy continues, as Trump tells CNN's Don Lemon that Kelly was singling him out for attack. He says, "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever." The statement is interpreted by some as a reference to hormonal imbalance.
August 8, 2015 - The Trump campaign announces that political adviser Roger Stone has been fired. Stone tells CNN, however, that he resigned.
September 11, 2015 - Trump announces on social media he has purchased NBC's half of the Miss Universe Organization, which organizes the annual Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.
December 7, 2015 - Trump's campaign puts out a press release calling for a "complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on."
March 2016 - Along with thirteen others, is ranked number 324 on Forbes' list of the the world's billionaires with a net worth of $4.5 billion.
March 29, 2016 - Trump's campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is arrested and charged in Jupiter, Florida, with simple battery of former Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields. Two weeks later, State Attorney David Aronberg announces he will not prosecute Lewandowski.
May 4, 2016 - Donald Trump says he "most likely" will be raising money in the general election rather than continuing to self-fund his candidacy.
May 26, 2016 - Secures enough delegates to clinch the Republican Party nomination. A CNN count estimates Trump has crossed the 1,237 threshold required to be elected the nominee. However, Trump is still the presumptive Republican nominee until the delegates formally cast their votes on the convention floor in Cleveland in July.
July 15, 2016 - Trump tweets that he has chosen Mike Pence to be his running mate.