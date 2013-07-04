Donald Trump Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of 2016 GOP presidential candidate and businessman, Donald Trump .

Personal:

Birth date: June 14, 1946

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Donald John Trump

Father: Fred Trump, real estate developer

Mother: Mary (Macleod) Trump

Marriages: Melania (Knauss) Trump (January 22, 2005-present); Marla (Maples) Trump (December 1993-June 1999, divorced); Ivana (Zelnicek) Trump (1977-1990, divorced)

Children: with Melania (Knauss) Trump: Barron, March 20, 2006; with Marla (Maples) Trump: Tiffany, October 13, 1993; with Ivana (Zelnicek) Trump: Eric, 1984; Ivanka, October 30, 1981; Donald Jr., December 31, 1977

Education: University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Finance, 1968

Other Facts:

Famous American entrepreneur and real estate developer.

Chairman and President of The Trump Organization.

Nicknamed "The Donald."

Timeline:

1970s - After college, works with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn.

1980s - Purchases/builds multiple properties in New York City, including Trump Tower (1983), Trump Plaza, and multiple casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

1983 - Buys the New Jersey Generals football team which goes under a few years later when the United States Football League folds.

1990 - One of his casinos is forced into temporary bankruptcy as Trump faces huge debts. Trump regains his fortune several years later.

1992 - Two of Trump's casinos file for bankruptcy in order to restructure debts.

1996 - Buys out and becomes executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.

January 2004 - "The Apprentice," with Trump acting as host, launches on NBC.

August 18, 2004 - Relaunches a board game called "Trump, the Game," an updated version of a 1989 game with the same name.

November 21, 2004 - Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts Inc. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

January 16, 2007 - Trump receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

January 2008 - "The Apprentice" TV show returns, now re-branded as "Celebrity Apprentice."

February 13, 2009 - Announces he is resigning from his position as chairman of Trump Entertainment Resorts.

February 17, 2009 - Trump Entertainment Resorts files for bankruptcy. The Trump Organization owns 28% of Trump Entertainment Resorts.

May 16, 2011 - Announces he will not run for president.

March 15, 2013 - Makes a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), calling the country a "a total and complete mess."

June 1, 2015 - Says he will make a "major announcement [on] June 16" at Trump Tower, according to a GIF posted on his official Instagram account

June 16, 2015 - Trump Trump announces that he is running for president during a speech from Trump Tower in New York.

July 15, 2015 - Trump's campaign reports that the Republican presidential candidate's net worth is "in excess of ten billion dollars" and his personal finance disclosure has been submitted to the Federal Election Commission.

July 22, 2015 - Donald Trump's financial disclosure report is made public by the Federal Election Commission.

August 6. 2015 - During the first 2016 Republican debate , Trump is questioned about a third party candidacy, his attitude towards women and his history of donating money to Democratic politicians. He tells moderator, Megyn Kelly of Fox News that he feels he is being mistreated, declaring "I've been very nice to you, although I could probably maybe not be, based on the way you have treated me. But I wouldn't do that." After the debate, a series of late-night Tweets are posted on Trump's Twitter page, criticizing Kelly and Fox News.

August 7, 2015 - The controversy continues, as Trump tells CNN's Don Lemon that Kelly was singling him out for attack. He says, "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever." The statement is interpreted by some as a reference to hormonal imbalance

August 8, 2015 - The Trump campaign announces that political adviser Roger Stone has been fired. Stone tells CNN , however, that he resigned.

September 11, 2015 - Trump announces on social media he has purchased NBC's half of the Miss Universe Organization, which organizes the annual Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

March 2016 - Along with thirteen others, is ranked number 324 on Forbes' list of the the world's billionaires with a net worth of $4.5 billion.

May 26, 2016 - Secures enough delegates to clinch the Republican Party nomination. A CNN count estimates Trump has crossed the 1,237 threshold required to be elected the nominee. However, Trump is still the presumptive Republican nominee until the delegates formally cast their votes on the convention floor in Cleveland in July.

July 15, 2016 - Trump tweets that he has chosen Mike Pence to be his running mate.

July 16, 2016 - Trump makes his vice presidential pick official by introducing the Indiana governor at a Manhattan hotel two days before the start of the Republican National Convention.