Breaking News

2016 Election

Donald Trump Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 10:30 AM ET, Wed December 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President-elect Donald Trump has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate and producing and starring in TV shows, he became a celebrity long before winning the White House.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
President-elect Donald Trump has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate and producing and starring in TV shows, he became a celebrity long before winning the White House.
Hide Caption
1 of 36
Trump at age 4. He was born in 1946 to Fred and Mary Trump in New York City. His father was a real estate developer.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump at age 4. He was born in 1946 to Fred and Mary Trump in New York City. His father was a real estate developer.
Hide Caption
2 of 36
Trump, left, in a family photo. He was the second-youngest of five children.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump, left, in a family photo. He was the second-youngest of five children.
Hide Caption
3 of 36
Trump, center, stands at attention during his senior year at the New York Military Academy in 1964.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump, center, stands at attention during his senior year at the New York Military Academy in 1964.
Hide Caption
4 of 36
Trump, center, wears a baseball uniform at the New York Military Academy in 1964. After he graduated from the boarding school, he went to college. He started at Fordham University before transferring and later graduating from the Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania&#39;s business school.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump, center, wears a baseball uniform at the New York Military Academy in 1964. After he graduated from the boarding school, he went to college. He started at Fordham University before transferring and later graduating from the Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania's business school.
Hide Caption
5 of 36
Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York&#39;s economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating college in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York's economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating college in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
Hide Caption
6 of 36
Trump attends an event to mark the start of construction of the New York Convention Center in 1979.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump attends an event to mark the start of construction of the New York Convention Center in 1979.
Hide Caption
7 of 36
Trump wears a hard hat at the Trump Tower construction site in New York in 1980.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump wears a hard hat at the Trump Tower construction site in New York in 1980.
Hide Caption
8 of 36
Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977 to 1990, when they divorced. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977 to 1990, when they divorced. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
Hide Caption
9 of 36
The Trump family, circa 1986.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
The Trump family, circa 1986.
Hide Caption
10 of 36
Trump uses his personal helicopter to get around New York in 1987.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump uses his personal helicopter to get around New York in 1987.
Hide Caption
11 of 36
Trump stands in the atrium of the Trump Tower.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump stands in the atrium of the Trump Tower.
Hide Caption
12 of 36
Trump attends the opening of his new Atlantic City casino, the Taj Mahal, in 1989.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump attends the opening of his new Atlantic City casino, the Taj Mahal, in 1989.
Hide Caption
13 of 36
Trump signs his second book, &quot;Trump: Surviving at the Top,&quot; in 1990. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.trump.com/publications/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has published&lt;/a&gt; at least 16 other books, including &quot;The Art of the Deal&quot; and &quot;The America We Deserve.&quot;
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump signs his second book, "Trump: Surviving at the Top," in 1990. Trump has published at least 16 other books, including "The Art of the Deal" and "The America We Deserve."
Hide Caption
14 of 36
Trump and singer Michael Jackson pose for a photo before traveling to visit Ryan White, a young child with AIDS, in 1990.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump and singer Michael Jackson pose for a photo before traveling to visit Ryan White, a young child with AIDS, in 1990.
Hide Caption
15 of 36
Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999 and had one daughter together, Tiffany.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999 and had one daughter together, Tiffany.
Hide Caption
16 of 36
Trump putts a golf ball in his New York office in 1998.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump putts a golf ball in his New York office in 1998.
Hide Caption
17 of 36
An advertisement for the television show &quot;The Apprentice&quot; hangs at Trump Tower in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as &quot;Celebrity Apprentice.&quot;
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
An advertisement for the television show "The Apprentice" hangs at Trump Tower in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as "Celebrity Apprentice."
Hide Caption
18 of 36
A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
Hide Caption
19 of 36
Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/03/08/news/trump-university-controversy-donald-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Three separate lawsuits&lt;/a&gt; -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York&#39;s attorney general -- argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump&#39;s camp rejected the suits&#39; claims as &quot;baseless.&quot; And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. Three separate lawsuits -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York's attorney general -- argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump's camp rejected the suits' claims as "baseless." And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
Hide Caption
20 of 36
Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005.
Hide Caption
21 of 36
Trump wrestles with &quot;Stone Cold&quot; Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump wrestles with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
Hide Caption
22 of 36
For &quot;The Apprentice,&quot; Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
For "The Apprentice," Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
Hide Caption
23 of 36
Trump appears on the set of &quot;The Celebrity Apprentice&quot; with two of his children -- Donald Jr. and Ivanka -- in 2009.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump appears on the set of "The Celebrity Apprentice" with two of his children -- Donald Jr. and Ivanka -- in 2009.
Hide Caption
24 of 36
Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump had been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump had been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
Hide Caption
25 of 36
In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
Hide Caption
26 of 36
Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was shortly before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was shortly before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
Hide Caption
27 of 36
Trump appears on stage with singer Nick Jonas and television personality Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump appears on stage with singer Nick Jonas and television personality Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
Hide Caption
28 of 36
In June 2015, during a speech from Trump Tower, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/16/politics/donald-trump-2016-announcement-elections/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump announced that he was running for President.&lt;/a&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/28/politics/donald-trump-the-apprentice-presidential-campaign/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He said he would give up&lt;/a&gt; &quot;The Apprentice&quot; to run.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
In June 2015, during a speech from Trump Tower, Trump announced that he was running for President. He said he would give up "The Apprentice" to run.
Hide Caption
29 of 36
Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
Hide Caption
30 of 36
The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
Hide Caption
31 of 36
Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
Hide Caption
32 of 36
Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party&#39;s nomination for President. &quot;I have had a truly great life in business,&quot; he said. &quot;But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It&#39;s time to deliver a victory for the American people.&quot;
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party's nomination for President. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people."
Hide Caption
33 of 36
Trump faces Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/politics/gallery/first-presidential-debate/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first presidential debate, &lt;/a&gt;which took place in Hempstead, New York, in September.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump faces Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the first presidential debate, which took place in Hempstead, New York, in September.
Hide Caption
34 of 36
Trump apologizes in a video, posted to his Twitter account in October, for vulgar and sexually aggressive remarks he made a decade ago regarding women. &quot;I said it, I was wrong and I apologize,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/07/politics/donald-trump-women-vulgar/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump said,&lt;/a&gt; referring to lewd comments he made during a previously unaired taping of &quot;Access Hollywood.&quot; Multiple Republican leaders rescinded their endorsements of Trump after the footage was released.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump apologizes in a video, posted to his Twitter account in October, for vulgar and sexually aggressive remarks he made a decade ago regarding women. "I said it, I was wrong and I apologize," Trump said, referring to lewd comments he made during a previously unaired taping of "Access Hollywood." Multiple Republican leaders rescinded their endorsements of Trump after the footage was released.
Hide Caption
35 of 36
Trump walks on stage with his family after he was declared the election winner on November 9. &quot;Ours was not a campaign, but rather, an incredible and great movement,&quot; he told his supporters in New York.
Photos: Donald Trump's rise
Trump walks on stage with his family after he was declared the election winner on November 9. "Ours was not a campaign, but rather, an incredible and great movement," he told his supporters in New York.
Hide Caption
36 of 36
01 trump PARRY01 young donald trump02 young donald trump03 young donald trump04 young donald trumpdonald trump 1976 RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 1_RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 4_RESTRICTEDdonald trump wife ivanaDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 2_RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 5_RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 6_RESTRICTEDDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 7_RESTRICTED08 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED Donald Trump&#39;s empire add 8_RESTRICTED02 trumpDonald Trump&#39;s empire add 3_RESTRICTED05 trump07 trumpTrump University 12 trump10 trump14 trump06 donald trump 0504 04 donald trump 0504 30 trump32 trump01 donald trump 0825donald trump escalator02 donald trump 050403 donald trump 050407 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED01 week in politics 0723First Pres debate Trump01 week in politics 100805 trump victory speech

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of President-elect and businessman Donald Trump.

Personal:
Birth date: June 14, 1946
Birth place: New York, New York
    Birth name: Donald John Trump
    Father: Fred Trump, real estate developer
    Read More
    Mother: Mary (Macleod) Trump
    Marriages: Melania (Knauss) Trump (January 22, 2005-present); Marla (Maples) Trump (December 1993-June 1999, divorced); Ivana (Zelnicek) Trump (1977-1990, divorced)
    Children: with Melania (Knauss) Trump: Barron, March 20, 2006; with Marla (Maples) Trump: Tiffany, October 13, 1993; with Ivana (Zelnicek) Trump: Eric, 1984; Ivanka, October 30, 1981; Donald Jr., December 31, 1977
    Education: University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Finance, 1968
    Other Facts:
    Famous American entrepreneur and real estate developer.
    Chairman and President of The Trump Organization.
    Nicknamed "The Donald."
    Timeline:
    1970s -     After college, works with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn.
    1980s - Purchases/builds multiple properties in New York City, including Trump Tower (1983), Trump Plaza, and multiple casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
    1983 - Buys the New Jersey Generals football team which goes under a few years later when the United States Football League folds.
    1990 - One of his casinos is forced into temporary bankruptcy as Trump faces huge debts.
    1992 - Two of Trump's casinos file for bankruptcy in order to restructure debts.
    1996 - Buys out and becomes executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.
    January 2004 - "The Apprentice," with Trump acting as host, premieres on NBC.
    August 18, 2004 - Relaunches a board game called "Trump, the Game," an updated version of a 1989 game with the same name.
    November 21, 2004 - Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts Inc. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
    January 16, 2007 - Trump receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
    January 2008 - "The Apprentice" returns, re-branded as "Celebrity Apprentice."
    February 13, 2009 - Announces he is resigning from his position as chairman of Trump Entertainment Resorts.
    February 17, 2009 - Trump Entertainment Resorts files for bankruptcy. The Trump Organization owns 28% of Trump Entertainment Resorts.
    May 16, 2011 - Announces he will not run for president.
    May 29, 2012 - On CNN's The Situation Room, maintains that President Barack Obama's birthplace is a matter of opinion and with regards to the president's Hawaiian birth certificate, "a lot of people do not think it was an authentic certificate."
    March 15, 2013 - Makes a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), calling the country a "a total and complete mess."
    June 1, 2015 - Says he will make a "major announcement [on] June 16" at Trump Tower, according to a GIF posted on his official Instagram account.
    June 16, 2015 - Trump announces that he is running for president during a speech from Trump Tower in New York.
    June 28, 2015 - Trump says he's giving up the TV show "The Apprentice" to run for president.
    June 29, 2015 - NBC says it is cutting its business ties to Trump and won't air the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants because of "derogatory statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants." This comes two weeks after comments Trump made about Mexican immigrants during his presidential campaign announcement.
    July 8, 2015 - In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Trump says he "can't guarantee" all of the workers he employs have legal status in the United States. This is a response to questions about a recent Washington Post report that said there are undocumented immigrants working at the Old Post Office Pavilion construction site in Washington, which Trump is converting into a luxury hotel.
    July 15, 2015 - Trump's campaign reports that the Republican presidential candidate's net worth is "in excess of ten billion dollars" and his personal finance disclosure has been submitted to the Federal Election Commission.
    July 22, 2015 - Donald Trump's financial disclosure report is made public by the Federal Election Commission.
    August 6, 2015 - During the first 2016 Republican debate, Trump is questioned about a third party candidacy, his attitude towards women and his history of donating money to Democratic politicians. He tells moderator Megyn Kelly of Fox News that he feels he is being mistreated, declaring "I've been very nice to you, although I could probably maybe not be, based on the way you have treated me. But I wouldn't do that." After the debate, a series of late-night Tweets are posted on Trump's Twitter page, criticizing Kelly and Fox News.
    August 7, 2015 - The controversy continues, as Trump tells CNN's Don Lemon that Kelly was singling him out for attack. He says, "You could see there was blood coming ohttp://www.cnn.com/2016/07/19/politics/donald-trump-republican-nomination-2016-election/ut of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever." The statement is interpreted by some as a reference to hormonal imbalance.
    September 11, 2015 - Trump announces on social media he has purchased NBC's half of the Miss Universe Organization, which organizes the annual Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.
    December 7, 2015 - Trump's campaign puts out a press release calling for a "complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on."
    March 2016 - Along with 13 others, is ranked number 324 on Forbes' list of the the world's billionaires with a net worth of $4.5 billion.
    March 29, 2016 - Trump's campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is arrested and charged in Jupiter, Florida, with simple battery of former Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields. Two weeks later, State Attorney David Aronberg announces he will not prosecute Lewandowski.
    May 26, 2016 - Secures enough delegates to clinch the Republican Party nomination. A CNN count estimates Trump has crossed the 1,237 threshold required to be elected the nominee. However, Trump is still the presumptive Republican nominee until the delegates formally cast their votes on the convention floor in Cleveland in July.
    July 16, 2016 - Trump formally unveils Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate.
    July 19, 2016 - Officially becomes the Republican Party nominee for president.
    October 1, 2016 - A New York Times report about Donald Trump's 1995 tax records shows he declared a $916 million loss that could have allowed him to legally skip paying federal income taxes for years. The report, which contains some of the most detail of Trump's financial empire that has been publicly reported, shows Trump declared a $916 million loss for 1995 and lists tax benefits he used after a turbulent financial period for him in the early 1990s. The Times says it obtained the three pages of documents when they were mailed to a reporter last month.
    October 7, 2016 - Previously unaired footage from 2005 surfaces of Donald Trump talking about trying to have sex with a married woman and being able to grope women. In footage obtained by The Washington Post, Trump is heard off-camera discussing women in vulgar terms during the taping of a segment for "Access Hollywood." In a taped response, Trump apologizes early Saturday, "I said it, I was wrong and I apologize." Over the weekend, several House and Senate members rescind their endorsements of Trump, and key GOP figures call for Trump to step aside.
    October 9, 2016 - During the second presidential debate, CNN's Anderson Cooper asks Trump about his descriptions of groping and kissing women without their consent in the "Access Hollywood" footage. Trump denies that he has ever engaged in such behavior and declares the comments were "locker room talk." After the debate, 11 women step forward to claim that they were sexually harassed or sexually assaulted by the real estate developer. Trump says the stories aren't true.
    November 8, 2016 - Is elected president of the United States. Trump will be the first US president who has never held elected office, a top government post or a military rank.
    November 18, 2016 - Donald Trump has agreed to pay $25 million to settle three lawsuits against Trump University. The deal will keep the president-elect from having to testify in a trial in San Diego that was set to begin November 28. The settlement ends a suit brought by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, as well as two class action suits in California. About 6,000 former students are covered by the settlement. The victims will receive at least half of their money back.
    November 30, 2016 - Trump promises to 'remove' himself from his businesses and says he will announce details in two weeks about how he'll avoid conflicts of interest when he is president.
    December 19, 2016 - Receives 304 votes in the Electoral College to Hillary Clinton's 227, officially becoming the president-elect and easily staving off a long-shot bid by opponents to turn Republican electors against him. Votes in the general election are still being counted, with Clinton having received almost 3 million more votes than Trump.
    Business mogul Donald Trump announces his candidacy for the U.S. presidency at Trump Tower on Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Business mogul Donald Trump announces his candidacy for the U.S. presidency at Trump Tower on Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    Donald Trump attends golf legend Jack Nicklaus&#39; Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on March 24, 2015, in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Trump announced on March 18 that he had launched a presidential exploratory committee.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Donald Trump attends golf legend Jack Nicklaus' Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on March 24, 2015, in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Trump announced on March 18 that he had launched a presidential exploratory committee.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    Trump speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump speaks to guests at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    As chairman and president of the Trump Organization and the founder of Trump Entertainment Resorts, Trump speaks during day two of the Republican Leadership Conference on May 30, 2014, in New Orleans.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    As chairman and president of the Trump Organization and the founder of Trump Entertainment Resorts, Trump speaks during day two of the Republican Leadership Conference on May 30, 2014, in New Orleans.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    Former U.S. vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Trump walk toward a limousine after leaving Trump Tower, at 56th Street and Fifth Avenue, on May 31, 2011, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Former U.S. vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Trump walk toward a limousine after leaving Trump Tower, at 56th Street and Fifth Avenue, on May 31, 2011, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    Trump looks out the window of his limousine after visiting Newick&#39;s Lobster House on April 27, 2011, in Dover, New Hampshire.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump looks out the window of his limousine after visiting Newick's Lobster House on April 27, 2011, in Dover, New Hampshire.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    Trump speaks to the media at Pease International Tradeport on April 27, 2011, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump speaks to the media at Pease International Tradeport on April 27, 2011, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    Trump speaks to a crowd at the Palm Beach County Tax Day Tea Party on April 16, 2011, at Sanborn Square in Boca Raton, Florida.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump speaks to a crowd at the Palm Beach County Tax Day Tea Party on April 16, 2011, at Sanborn Square in Boca Raton, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    Trump and his wife, Melania, attend the Michael Kors Spring 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Theater at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2010, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump and his wife, Melania, attend the Michael Kors Spring 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Theater at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2010, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    Trump kisses Miss Universe 2009 Stefania Fernandez as they arrive at the 2010 Miss Universe Pageant at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on August 23, 2010, in Las Vegas.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump kisses Miss Universe 2009 Stefania Fernandez as they arrive at the 2010 Miss Universe Pageant at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on August 23, 2010, in Las Vegas.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    Trump and his children Eric (second from left), Ivanka and Donald Jr. attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Trump SoHo New York at Trump SoHo on April 9, 2010, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump and his children Eric (second from left), Ivanka and Donald Jr. attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Trump SoHo New York at Trump SoHo on April 9, 2010, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    Trump, his daughter Ivanka, wife Melania and son Barron attend the &quot;The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life&quot; book launch celebration at Trump Tower on October 14, 2009, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump, his daughter Ivanka, wife Melania and son Barron attend the "The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life" book launch celebration at Trump Tower on October 14, 2009, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    Trump and professional tennis player Serena Williams attend the Gucci cocktail party for the Foundation For the Advancement of Women Now at Gucci Fifth Avenue on September 16, 2009, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump and professional tennis player Serena Williams attend the Gucci cocktail party for the Foundation For the Advancement of Women Now at Gucci Fifth Avenue on September 16, 2009, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    Trump and his wife, Melania, left, attend the launch of Trump International Hotel and Tower Dubai with model Heidi Klum on June 23, 2008, at the Park Avenue Plaza in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump and his wife, Melania, left, attend the launch of Trump International Hotel and Tower Dubai with model Heidi Klum on June 23, 2008, at the Park Avenue Plaza in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    Trump attends the debut of a Lego replica of the Trump International Hotel &amp;amp; Tower Dubai on June 23, 2008, at Central Park in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump attends the debut of a Lego replica of the Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai on June 23, 2008, at Central Park in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    Trump attends the announcement of a partnership with Affliction Entertainment on June 5, 2008, at Trump Tower in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump attends the announcement of a partnership with Affliction Entertainment on June 5, 2008, at Trump Tower in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    Trump attends the Donald Trump Friars Club Roast Luncheon at the New York Hilton on October 15, 2004, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump attends the Donald Trump Friars Club Roast Luncheon at the New York Hilton on October 15, 2004, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    Trump poses with the new Donald Trump 12-inch talking doll on September 29, 2004, at the Toys &#39;R&#39; Us store in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump poses with the new Donald Trump 12-inch talking doll on September 29, 2004, at the Toys 'R' Us store in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    Trump arrives at &quot;The Apprentice&quot; casting call in Trump Tower on July 30, 2004, in New York City.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump arrives at "The Apprentice" casting call in Trump Tower on July 30, 2004, in New York City.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    Trump dips Marla Maples after the couple married in a private ceremony amid tight security at the Plaza Hotel on December 20, 1993, following a six-year courtship.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump dips Marla Maples after the couple married in a private ceremony amid tight security at the Plaza Hotel on December 20, 1993, following a six-year courtship.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    Trump and his wife, Ivana, arrive at a social engagement on December 4, 1989, in New York.
    Photos: Donald Trump in the public eye
    Trump and his wife, Ivana, arrive at a social engagement on December 4, 1989, in New York.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    Donald Trump June 16, 2015donald trump gallery 20donald trump gallery 19donald trump gallery 18donald trump gallery 17donald trump gallery 16donald trump gallery 15donald trump gallery 14donald trump gallery 13donald trump gallery 12donald trump gallery 11donald trump gallery 10donald trump gallery 9donald trump gallery 8donald trump gallery 7donald trump gallery 6donald trump gallery 5donald trump gallery 4donald trump gallery 3donald trump gallery 2donald trump gallery 1