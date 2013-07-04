Donald Trump Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of President-elect and businessman Donald Trump .

Personal:

Birth date: June 14, 1946

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Donald John Trump

Father: Fred Trump, real estate developer

Mother: Mary (Macleod) Trump

Marriages: Melania (Knauss) Trump (January 22, 2005-present); Marla (Maples) Trump (December 1993-June 1999, divorced); Ivana (Zelnicek) Trump (1977-1990, divorced)

Children: with Melania (Knauss) Trump: Barron, March 20, 2006; with Marla (Maples) Trump: Tiffany, October 13, 1993; with Ivana (Zelnicek) Trump: Eric, 1984; Ivanka, October 30, 1981; Donald Jr., December 31, 1977

Education: University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Finance, 1968

Other Facts:

Famous American entrepreneur and real estate developer.

Chairman and President of The Trump Organization.

Nicknamed "The Donald."

Timeline:

1970s - After college, works with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn.

1980s - Purchases/builds multiple properties in New York City, including Trump Tower (1983), Trump Plaza, and multiple casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

1983 - Buys the New Jersey Generals football team which goes under a few years later when the United States Football League folds.

1990 - One of his casinos is forced into temporary bankruptcy as Trump faces huge debts.

1992 - Two of Trump's casinos file for bankruptcy in order to restructure debts.

1996 - Buys out and becomes executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.

January 2004 - "The Apprentice," with Trump acting as host, premieres on NBC.

August 18, 2004 - Relaunches a board game called "Trump, the Game," an updated version of a 1989 game with the same name.

November 21, 2004 - Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts Inc. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

January 16, 2007 - Trump receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

January 2008 - "The Apprentice" returns, re-branded as "Celebrity Apprentice."

February 13, 2009 - Announces he is resigning from his position as chairman of Trump Entertainment Resorts.

February 17, 2009 - Trump Entertainment Resorts files for bankruptcy. The Trump Organization owns 28% of Trump Entertainment Resorts.

May 16, 2011 - Announces he will not run for president.

March 15, 2013 - Makes a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), calling the country a "a total and complete mess."

June 1, 2015 - Says he will make a "major announcement [on] June 16" at Trump Tower, according to a GIF posted on his official Instagram account

June 16, 2015 - Trump announces that he is running for president during a speech from Trump Tower in New York.

July 15, 2015 - Trump's campaign reports that the Republican presidential candidate's net worth is "in excess of ten billion dollars" and his personal finance disclosure has been submitted to the Federal Election Commission.

July 22, 2015 - Donald Trump's financial disclosure report is made public by the Federal Election Commission.

August 6, 2015 - During the first 2016 Republican debate , Trump is questioned about a third party candidacy, his attitude towards women and his history of donating money to Democratic politicians. He tells moderator Megyn Kelly of Fox News that he feels he is being mistreated, declaring "I've been very nice to you, although I could probably maybe not be, based on the way you have treated me. But I wouldn't do that." After the debate, a series of late-night Tweets are posted on Trump's Twitter page, criticizing Kelly and Fox News.

August 7, 2015 - The controversy continues, as Trump tells CNN's Don Lemon that Kelly was singling him out for attack. He says, "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever." The statement is interpreted by some as a reference to hormonal imbalance

September 11, 2015 - Trump announces on social media he has purchased NBC's half of the Miss Universe Organization, which organizes the annual Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

March 2016 - Along with 13 others, is ranked number 324 on Forbes' list of the the world's billionaires with a net worth of $4.5 billion.

May 26, 2016 - Secures enough delegates to clinch the Republican Party nomination. A CNN count estimates Trump has crossed the 1,237 threshold required to be elected the nominee. However, Trump is still the presumptive Republican nominee until the delegates formally cast their votes on the convention floor in Cleveland in July.

July 16, 2016 - Trump formally unveils Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate.

July 19, 2016 - Officially becomes the Republican Party nominee for president.

October 7, 2016 - Previously unaired footage from 2005 surfaces of Donald Trump talking about trying to have sex with a married woman and being able to grope women. In footage obtained by The Washington Post, Trump is heard off-camera discussing women in vulgar terms during the taping of a segment for "Access Hollywood." In a taped response, Trump apologizes early Saturday, "I said it, I was wrong and I apologize." Over the weekend, several House and Senate members rescind their endorsements of Trump, and key GOP figures call for Trump to step aside

October 9, 2016 - During the second presidential debate, CNN's Anderson Cooper asks Trump about his descriptions of groping and kissing women without their consent in the "Access Hollywood" footage. Trump denies that he has ever engaged in such behavior and declares the comments were "locker room talk." After the debate, 11 women step forward to claim that they were sexually harassed or sexually assaulted by the real estate developer. Trump says the stories aren't true.

November 18, 2016 - Donald Trump has agreed to pay $25 million to settle three lawsuits against Trump University . The deal will keep the president-elect from having to testify in a trial in San Diego that was set to begin November 28. The settlement ends a suit brought by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, as well as two class action suits in California. About 6,000 former students are covered by the settlement. The victims will receive at least half of their money back.

November 30, 2016 - Trump promises to 'remove' himself from his businesses and says he will announce details in two weeks about how he'll avoid conflicts of interest when he is president.

December 19, 2016 - Receives 304 votes in the Electoral College to Hillary Clinton's 227, officially becoming the president-elect and easily staving off a long-shot bid by opponents to turn Republican electors against him. Votes in the general election are still being counted, with Clinton having received almost 3 million more votes than Trump.