Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards.
Facts:
April 30, 2017 - The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place.
April 30, 2017 - The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place.
May 1, 2016 - The 43rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.
The Daytime Emmys recognize television programming from the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2016 Winners (selected):
Outstanding Drama Series: "General Hospital"
Outstanding Drama Series: "General Hospital"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Tyler Christopher, "General Hospital"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Mary Beth Evans, "Days of Our Lives"
Outstanding Morning Program: "CBS Sunday Morning"
Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Talk"
Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "The Chew"
2015 Winners (selected):
Outstanding Drama Series: "Days of Our Lives" and "The Young and the Restless"
Outstanding Drama Series: "Days of Our Lives" and "The Young and the Restless"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Anthony Geary, "General Hospital"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Maura West, "General Hospital"
Outstanding Morning Program: "CBS Sunday Morning"
Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "Steve Harvey"