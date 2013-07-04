Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Facts:

April 30, 2017 - The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place.

May 1, 2016 - The 43rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.

The Daytime Emmys recognize television programming from the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2016 Winners (selected):

Outstanding Drama Series: "General Hospital"

