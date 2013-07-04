Breaking News

Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 6:45 PM ET, Thu March 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&quot;The Bold and the Beautiful&quot; director Cynthia J. Popp, center, accepts the award for outstanding drama series directing team.
"The Bold and the Beautiful" director Cynthia J. Popp, center, accepts the award for outstanding drama series directing team.

(CNN)Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Facts:
April 30, 2017 - The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place.
May 1, 2016 - The 43rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.
The Daytime Emmys recognize television programming from the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    2016 Winners (selected):
    Outstanding Drama Series:     "General Hospital"
    Read More
    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Tyler Christopher, "General Hospital"
    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Mary Beth Evans, "Days of Our Lives"
    Outstanding Morning Program: "CBS Sunday Morning"
    Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Talk"
    Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "The Chew"
    2015 Winners (selected):
    Outstanding Drama Series:     "Days of Our Lives" and "The Young and the Restless"
    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Anthony Geary, "General Hospital"
    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Maura West, "General Hospital"
    Outstanding Morning Program: "CBS Sunday Morning"
    Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
    Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "Steve Harvey"