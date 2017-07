Celebrity substance abuse confessions

In a December interview with "Access Hollywood," Demi Lovato went into detail about her dependence on drugs and alcohol. There was a time when Lovato "couldn't go 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine, and I would bring it on airplanes," she said. "I would smuggle it, basically, and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep, and I would do it right there." According to Lovato, her rock bottom came at 19, when she filled a soda bottle with vodka to drink at 9 a.m. "I had a moment where I was like, 'Oh, my God ... that is alcoholic behavior," she said.