Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:21 PM ET, Mon July 18, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A view of the Emmy Award statue during the arrivals at the 59th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on September 16, 2007 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
A view of the Emmy Award statue during the arrivals at the 59th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on September 16, 2007 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(CNN)Here's a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers.

September 18, 2016 - The 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place.
July 14, 2016 - The nominations are announced.
    Facts:
    Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
    Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife's image as a model.
    Read More
    Emmy Awards are named after "Immy," an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to "Emmy," which seemed more feminine.
    The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.
    The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children's show, "Judy Splinters."
    Cloris Leachman has won the most Emmys ever by a performer (8), and Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2016.
    NBC's "Frasier" holds the record for the most wins by a series: 37.
    Betty White was the oldest winner in 2010 at 88 and the oldest nominee in 2012 at 90. She won the Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her work on "Saturday Night Live" and was nominated as outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for "Betty White's Off Their Rockers."
    The youngest prime time Emmy winner was Roxana Zal, 14 years, 314 days old when she won the 1984 award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a special for "Something About Amelia."
    2016 Nominees (in selected categories):
    Outstanding comedy series:
    "black-ish" - ABC
    "Master of None" - Netflix
    "Modern Family" - ABC
    "Silicon Valley" - HBO
    "Transparent" - Amazon
    "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" - Netflix
    "Veep" - HBO
    Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:
    Anthony Anderson - "black-ish" - ABC
    Aziz Ansari - "Master of None" - Netflix
    Will Forte - "Last Man on Earth - Fox
    William H. Macy - "Shameless" - Showtime
    Thomas Middleditch - "Silicon Valley" - HBO
    Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent - Amazon
    Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:
    Ellie Kemper - "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"- Netflix
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" - HBO
    Laurie Metcalf - "Getting On" - HBO
    Tracee Ellis Ross - "black-ish" - ABC
    Amy Schumer - "Inside Amy Schumer" - Comedy Central
    Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie" - Netflix
    Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:
    Louie Anderson - "Baskets" - FX
    Andre Braugher - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" - Fox
    Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"- Netflix
    Ty Burrell - "Modern Family" - ABC
    Keegan-Michael Key - "Key & Peele" - Comedy Central
    Tony Hale - "Veep" - HBO
    Matt Walsh - "Veep" - HBO
    Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:
    Anna Chlumsky- "Veep" - HBO
    Gaby Hoffmann - "Transparent" - Amazon
    Allison Janney - "Mom" - CBS
    Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC
    Judith Light - "Transparent " - Amazon
    Niecy Nash - "Getting On" - HBO
    Outstanding drama series:
    "The Americans" - FX
    "Better Call Saul" - AMC
    "Downton Abbey" - PBS
    "Game of Thrones" - HBO
    "Homeland" - Showtime
    "House of Cards" - Netflix
    "Mr. Robot" - USA
    Outstanding lead actor - drama series:
    Kyle Chandler - "Bloodline"- Netflix
    Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot" - USA
    Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul" - AMC
    Matthew Rhys - "The Americans" - FX
    Liev Schreiber - "Ray Donovan" - Showtime
    Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards" - Netflix
    Outstanding lead actress - drama series:
    Claire Danes - "Homeland" - Showtime
    Viola Davis - "How to Get Away With Murder" - ABC
    Taraji P. Henson - "Empire" - Fox
    Tatiana Maslany - "Orphan Black" - BBC America
    Keri Russell - "The Americans" - FX
    Robin Wright - "House of Cards" - Netflix
    Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:
    Jonathan Banks - "Better Call Saul" - AMC
    Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones" - HBO
    Kit Harington - "Game of Thrones" - HBO
    Michael Kelly - "House of Cards"- Netflix
    Ben Mendelsohn - "Bloodline"- Netflix
    Jon Voight - "Ray Donovan" - Showtime
    Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:
    Emilia Clarke - "Game of Thrones" - HBO
    Lena Headey - "Game of Thrones"- HBO
    Maggie Smith - "Downton Abbey" - PBS
    Maura Tierney - "The Affair" - Showtime
    Maisie Williams - "Game of Thrones" - HBO
    Constance Zimmer - "UnREAL" - Lifetime
    Click here for a complete list of nominees and winners.
    2015 Winners:
    Outstanding comedy series:
    "Veep" - HBO
    Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:
    Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent" - Amazon
    Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" - HBO
    Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:
    Tony Hale - "Veep" - HBO
    Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:
    Allison Janney - "Mom" - CBS
    Outstanding drama series:
    "Game of Thrones" - HBO
    Outstanding lead actor - drama series:
    Jon Hamm - "Mad Men" - AMC
    Outstanding lead actress - drama series:
    Viola Davis - "How to Get Away with Murder" - ABC
    Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:
    Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones" - HBO
    Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:
    Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black" - Netflix
    Click here for a complete list of nominees and winners.