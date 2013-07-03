Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards , which recognize television programs and performers.

September 18, 2016 - The 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place.

July 14, 2016 - The nominations are announced.

Facts:

Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife's image as a model.

Emmy Awards are named after "Immy," an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to "Emmy," which seemed more feminine.

The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.

The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children's show, "Judy Splinters."

Cloris Leachman has won the most Emmys ever by a performer (8), and Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2016.

HBO's "Game of Thrones" holds the record for the most wins by a fictional series: 38.

Betty White was the oldest winner in 2010 at 88 and the oldest nominee in 2012 at 90. She won the Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her work on "Saturday Night Live" and was nominated as outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for "Betty White's Off Their Rockers."

The youngest Primetime Emmy winner was Roxana Zal, 14 years, 314 days old when she won the 1984 award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a special for "Something About Amelia."

2016 Winners (in selected categories):

Outstanding comedy series:

"Veep" - HBO

Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent - Amazon

Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" - HBO

Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:

Louie Anderson - "Baskets" - FX

Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:

Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Outstanding drama series:

"Game of Thrones" - HBO

Outstanding lead actor - drama series:

Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot" - USA

Outstanding lead actress - drama series:

Tatiana Maslany - "Orphan Black" - BBC America

Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:

Ben Mendelsohn - "Bloodline"- Netflix

Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:

Maggie Smith - "Downton Abbey" - PBS