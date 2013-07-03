Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards , which recognize television programs and performers.

September 18, 2016 - The 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place.

July 14, 2016 - The nominations are announced.

Facts:

Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife's image as a model.

Emmy Awards are named after "Immy," an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to "Emmy," which seemed more feminine.

The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.

The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children's show, "Judy Splinters."

Cloris Leachman has won the most Emmys ever by a performer (8), and Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2016.

NBC's "Frasier" holds the record for the most wins by a series: 37.

Betty White was the oldest winner in 2010 at 88 and the oldest nominee in 2012 at 90. She won the Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her work on "Saturday Night Live" and was nominated as outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for "Betty White's Off Their Rockers."

The youngest prime time Emmy winner was Roxana Zal, 14 years, 314 days old when she won the 1984 award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a special for "Something About Amelia."

2016 Nominees (in selected categories):

Outstanding comedy series:

"black-ish" - ABC

"Master of None" - Netflix

"Modern Family" - ABC

"Silicon Valley" - HBO

"Transparent" - Amazon

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" - Netflix

"Veep" - HBO

Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:

Anthony Anderson - "black-ish" - ABC

Aziz Ansari - "Master of None" - Netflix

Will Forte - "Last Man on Earth - Fox

William H. Macy - "Shameless" - Showtime

Thomas Middleditch - "Silicon Valley" - HBO

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent - Amazon

Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:

Ellie Kemper - "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"- Netflix

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" - HBO

Laurie Metcalf - "Getting On" - HBO

Tracee Ellis Ross - "black-ish" - ABC

Amy Schumer - "Inside Amy Schumer" - Comedy Central

Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie" - Netflix

Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:

Louie Anderson - "Baskets" - FX

Andre Braugher - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" - Fox

Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"- Netflix

Ty Burrell - "Modern Family" - ABC

Keegan-Michael Key - "Key & Peele" - Comedy Central

Tony Hale - "Veep" - HBO

Matt Walsh - "Veep" - HBO

Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:

Anna Chlumsky- "Veep" - HBO

Gaby Hoffmann - "Transparent" - Amazon

Allison Janney - "Mom" - CBS

Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC

Judith Light - "Transparent " - Amazon

Niecy Nash - "Getting On" - HBO

Outstanding drama series:

"The Americans" - FX

"Better Call Saul" - AMC

"Downton Abbey" - PBS

"Game of Thrones" - HBO

"Homeland" - Showtime

"House of Cards" - Netflix

"Mr. Robot" - USA

Outstanding lead actor - drama series:

Kyle Chandler - "Bloodline"- Netflix

Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot" - USA

Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul" - AMC

Matthew Rhys - "The Americans" - FX

Liev Schreiber - "Ray Donovan" - Showtime

Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards" - Netflix

Outstanding lead actress - drama series:

Claire Danes - "Homeland" - Showtime

Viola Davis - "How to Get Away With Murder" - ABC

Taraji P. Henson - "Empire" - Fox

Tatiana Maslany - "Orphan Black" - BBC America

Keri Russell - "The Americans" - FX

Robin Wright - "House of Cards" - Netflix

Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:

Jonathan Banks - "Better Call Saul" - AMC

Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones" - HBO

Kit Harington - "Game of Thrones" - HBO

Michael Kelly - "House of Cards"- Netflix

Ben Mendelsohn - "Bloodline"- Netflix

Jon Voight - "Ray Donovan" - Showtime

Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:

Emilia Clarke - "Game of Thrones" - HBO

Lena Headey - "Game of Thrones"- HBO

Maggie Smith - "Downton Abbey" - PBS

Maura Tierney - "The Affair" - Showtime

Maisie Williams - "Game of Thrones" - HBO

Constance Zimmer - "UnREAL" - Lifetime

Click here for a complete list of nominees and winners.

2015 Winners:

Outstanding comedy series:

"Veep" - HBO

Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:

Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent" - Amazon

Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" - HBO

Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:

Tony Hale - "Veep" - HBO

Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:

Allison Janney - "Mom" - CBS

Outstanding drama series:

"Game of Thrones" - HBO

Outstanding lead actor - drama series:

Jon Hamm - "Mad Men" - AMC

Outstanding lead actress - drama series:

Viola Davis - "How to Get Away with Murder" - ABC

Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:

Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones" - HBO

Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:

Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black" - Netflix