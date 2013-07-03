Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers.
September 18, 2016 - The 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place.
July 14, 2016 - The nominations are announced.
Facts:
Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife's image as a model.
Emmy Awards are named after "Immy," an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to "Emmy," which seemed more feminine.
The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.
The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children's show, "Judy Splinters."
Cloris Leachman has won the most Emmys ever by a performer (8), and Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2016.
NBC's "Frasier" holds the record for the most wins by a series: 37.
Betty White was the oldest winner in 2010 at 88 and the oldest nominee in 2012 at 90. She won the Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her work on "Saturday Night Live" and was nominated as outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for "Betty White's Off Their Rockers."
The youngest prime time Emmy winner was Roxana Zal, 14 years, 314 days old when she won the 1984 award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a special for "Something About Amelia."
2016 Nominees (in selected categories):
Outstanding comedy series:
"black-ish" - ABC
"Master of None" - Netflix
"Modern Family" - ABC
"Silicon Valley" - HBO
"Transparent" - Amazon
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" - Netflix
"Veep" - HBO
Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:
Anthony Anderson - "black-ish" - ABC
Aziz Ansari - "Master of None" - Netflix
Will Forte - "Last Man on Earth - Fox
William H. Macy - "Shameless" - Showtime
Thomas Middleditch - "Silicon Valley" - HBO
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent - Amazon
Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:
Ellie Kemper - "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"- Netflix
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" - HBO
Laurie Metcalf - "Getting On" - HBO
Tracee Ellis Ross - "black-ish" - ABC
Amy Schumer - "Inside Amy Schumer" - Comedy Central
Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie" - Netflix
Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:
Louie Anderson - "Baskets" - FX
Andre Braugher - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" - Fox
Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"- Netflix
Ty Burrell - "Modern Family" - ABC
Keegan-Michael Key - "Key & Peele" - Comedy Central
Tony Hale - "Veep" - HBO
Matt Walsh - "Veep" - HBO
Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:
Anna Chlumsky- "Veep" - HBO
Gaby Hoffmann - "Transparent" - Amazon
Allison Janney - "Mom" - CBS
Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC
Judith Light - "Transparent " - Amazon
Niecy Nash - "Getting On" - HBO
Outstanding drama series:
"The Americans" - FX
"Better Call Saul" - AMC
"Downton Abbey" - PBS
"Game of Thrones" - HBO
"Homeland" - Showtime
"House of Cards" - Netflix
"Mr. Robot" - USA
Outstanding lead actor - drama series:
Kyle Chandler - "Bloodline"- Netflix
Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot" - USA
Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul" - AMC
Matthew Rhys - "The Americans" - FX
Liev Schreiber - "Ray Donovan" - Showtime
Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards" - Netflix
Outstanding lead actress - drama series:
Claire Danes - "Homeland" - Showtime
Viola Davis - "How to Get Away With Murder" - ABC
Taraji P. Henson - "Empire" - Fox
Tatiana Maslany - "Orphan Black" - BBC America
Keri Russell - "The Americans" - FX
Robin Wright - "House of Cards" - Netflix
Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:
Jonathan Banks - "Better Call Saul" - AMC
Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones" - HBO
Kit Harington - "Game of Thrones" - HBO
Michael Kelly - "House of Cards"- Netflix
Ben Mendelsohn - "Bloodline"- Netflix
Jon Voight - "Ray Donovan" - Showtime
Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:
Emilia Clarke - "Game of Thrones" - HBO
Lena Headey - "Game of Thrones"- HBO
Maggie Smith - "Downton Abbey" - PBS
Maura Tierney - "The Affair" - Showtime
Maisie Williams - "Game of Thrones" - HBO
Constance Zimmer - "UnREAL" - Lifetime
Click here for a complete list of nominees and winners.
2015 Winners:
Outstanding comedy series:
"Veep" - HBO
Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:
Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent" - Amazon
Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" - HBO
Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:
Tony Hale - "Veep" - HBO
Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:
Allison Janney - "Mom" - CBS
Outstanding drama series:
"Game of Thrones" - HBO
Outstanding lead actor - drama series:
Jon Hamm - "Mad Men" - AMC
Outstanding lead actress - drama series:
Viola Davis - "How to Get Away with Murder" - ABC
Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:
Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones" - HBO
Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:
Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black" - Netflix
Click here for a complete list of nominees and winners.