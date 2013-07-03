Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

Breaking News

(CNN)Here's a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers.

September 17, 2017 - The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place.
July 13, 2017 - The nominations are announced.
Facts:
Emmys are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
    Louis McManus, a television engineer, created the Emmy statuette, using his wife's image as a model.
    Read More
    Emmy Awards are named after "Immy," an abbreviation for the image orthicon tube, an early camera. It was later changed to "Emmy," which seemed more feminine.
    The first Emmy Awards were presented on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club and were for Los Angeles programming only. Six awards were given. Tickets to the event were $5.
    The first award ever given was for outstanding personality and went to ventriloquist Shirley Dinsdale, for the children's show, "Judy Splinters."
    Cloris Leachman has won the most Emmys ever by a performer (8), and Ed Asner has won the most Emmys ever by a male performer (7), as of 2016.
    HBO's "Game of Thrones" holds the record for the most wins by a fictional series: 38.
    Betty White was the oldest winner in 2010 at 88 and the oldest nominee in 2012 at 90. She won the Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her work on "Saturday Night Live" and was nominated as outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for "Betty White's Off Their Rockers."
    The youngest Primetime Emmy winner was Roxana Zal, 14 years, 314 days old when she won the 1984 award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a special for "Something About Amelia."
    2017 Nominees (in selected categories):
    Outstanding comedy series:
    "Atlanta" - FX
    "Black-ish" - ABC
    "Master of None" - Netflix
    "Modern Family" - ABC
    "Silicon Valley" - HBO
    "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" - Netflix
    "Veep" - HBO
    Outstanding lead actor - comedy series:
    Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish" -ABC
    Aziz Ansari - "Master of None" - Netflix
    Zach Galifianakis - "Baskets" - FX
    Donald Glover - "Atlanta" - FX
    William H. Macy - "Shameless" - Showtime
    Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent" - Amazon
    Outstanding lead actress - comedy series:
    Pamela Adlon - "Better Things" - FX
    Jane Fonda - "Grace and Frankie" - Netflix
    Allison Janney - "Mom" - CBS
    Ellie Kemper - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" - Netflix
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep" - HBO
    Tracee Ellis Ross - "Black-ish" - ABC
    Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie" - Netflix
    Outstanding supporting actor - comedy series:
    Louie Anderson - "Baskets" - FX
    Ty Burrell - "Modern Family" - ABC
    Alec Baldwin - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC
    Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" - Netflix
    Tony Hale - "Veep" - HBO
    Matt Walsh - "Veep" - HBO
    Outstanding supporting actress - comedy series:
    Leslie Jones - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC
    Kate McKinnon - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC
    Vanessa Bayer - "Saturday Night Live" - NBC
    Kathryn Hahn - "Transparent" - Amazon
    Judith Light - "Transparent" - Amazon
    Anna Chlumsky - "Veep" - HBO
    Outstanding drama series:
    "Better Call Saul" - AMC
    "The Crown" - Netflix
    "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu
    "House of Cards" - Netflix
    "Stranger Things" - Netflix
    "This Is Us" - NBC
    "Westworld" - HBO
    Outstanding lead actor - drama series:
    Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us" - NBC
    Anthony Hopkins - "Westworld" - HBO
    Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul" - AMC
    Matthew Rhys - "The Americans" - FX
    Liev Schreiber - "Ray Donovan" - Showtime
    Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards" - Netflix
    Milo Ventimiglia - "This Is Us" - NBC
    Outstanding lead actress - drama series:
    Viola Davis - "How to Get Away With Murder" - ABC
    Claire Foy - "The Crown" - Netflix
    Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu
    Keri Russell - "The Americans" - FX
    Evan Rachel Wood - "Westworld" - HBO
    Robin Wright - "House of Cards" - Netflix
    Outstanding supporting actor - drama series:
    Jonathan Banks - "Better Call Saul" - AMC
    Mandy Patinkin - "Homeland" - Showtime
    Michael Kelly - "House of Cards" - Netflix
    David Harbour - "Stranger Things" - Netflix
    John Lithgow - "The Crown" - Netflix
    Ron Cephas Jones - "This Is Us" - NBC
    Jeffrey Wright - "Westworld" - HBO
    Outstanding supporting actress - drama series:
    Uzo Aduba - "Orange Is The New Black" - Netflix
    Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things" - Netflix
    Ann Dowd - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu
    Samira Wiley - "The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu
    Chrissy Metz - "This Is Us" - NBC
    Thandie Newton - "Westworld" - HBO
    Click here for a complete list of nominees and winners.