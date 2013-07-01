Breaking News

Judy Smith's real-life scandals

Updated 3:33 PM ET, Fri May 1, 2015

The real-life inspiration behind ABC's hit show "Scandal" has helped celebrities, politicians and major companies deal with a variety of crises. Judy Smith, here in 2002, acted as a spokeswoman for the family of Washington intern Chandra Levy, who disappeared in 2001 and was revealed to have had an affair with Gary Condit, then a U.S. congressman from California.
Paula Deen, the Southern cooking mogul who battled allegations of racism, hired Smith.
Paula Deen, the Southern cooking mogul who battled allegations of racism, hired Smith.
Jill Kelley hired Smith after it became public that Kelly had received threatening emails allegedly sent by Paula Broadwell, the woman who was having an affair with CIA director Gen. David Petraeus.
Jesse Jackson Jr. hired Smith after being accused of spending more than $750,000 in campaign funds to buy luxury items, memorabilia and other goods in 2012.
NFL wide receiver Donte Stallworth hired Smith and her team after killing a 59-year-old man in a 2009 drunk driving accident. Stallworth pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter.
Here, Smith is seen with Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick in 2008. She was his spokeswoman when he was charged with perjury and other counts after sexually explicit text messages surfaced, appearing to contradict his sworn denials of an affair with a top aide. Kilpatrick resigned as mayor in 2008 and was convicted of several federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, extortion and the filing of false tax returns.
U.S. Sen. Larry Craig of Idaho employed Smith after being caught in a sex sting in a men's room at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport in 2007.
NFL quarterback Michael Vick worked with Smith after he was charged in a federal case involving a dogfighting ring in 2007.
Wesley Snipes was helped by Smith, seen here in the background, during his tax fraud problems in 2006.
Kobe Bryant hired Smith after he was accused of sexually assaulting a hotel worker. Bryant was charged with assaulting the 19-year-old woman in 2003 and charges were dropped in 2004. A civil lawsuit was settled out of court in 2005.
Smith acted as the spokesman for former NBA player Jason Williams during his manslaughter trial in the 2002 shooting death of limo driver Costas Christofi. Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in a plea deal.
Smith's website lists Chris Webber as a client. Webber was involved in a multiyear investigation of Michigan's "Fab Five" and Michigan basketball booster Ed Martin.
Here Smith is seen with Monica Lewinksy in 1998, when Smith aided the former White House intern during the Clinton sex scandal.
Smith was reportedly there to help then-Washington Mayor Marion Barry deal with the onslaught of press coverage after his arrest on charges of possession of crack cocaine in 1990. Since the initial conviction, Barry has gone on to serve on Washington's City Council and as mayor for an additional term.
