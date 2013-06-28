Breaking News

John F. Kennedy Assassination Fast Facts

President John F. Kennedy greets supporters during his visit to Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, November 22, 1963. This year marks 51 years since his assassination in Dallas, an event that jarred the nation and fueled a multitude of conspiracy theories about whether Kennedy was killed by a single gunman acting alone in the Texas School Book Depository. Here are some images from that fateful day as it unfolded.
First lady Jacqueline Kennedy at a breakfast held by the Chamber of Commerce in Fort Worth with Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, left, and Kennedy.
The Kennedys arrive at Love Field in Dallas on a trip to advance the upcoming 1964 campaign.
About 11:45 a.m., Texas Gov. John B. Connally Jr., waving to the crowd, and the Kennedys depart Love Field for a 10-mile tour of Dallas. The President asked about the weather earlier in the day and opted not to have a top on the limousine.
The Kennedys and Connallys leave Love Field with Secret Service Agent Bill Greer driving the presidential limousine. The motorcade is on the way to the Trade Mart, where Kennedy is to speak at a sold-out luncheon.
Crowds line the street as Kennedy&#39;s motorcade heads toward downtown Dallas. A group of White House staffers follows the motorcade in a bus several vehicles behind the presidential limousine.
Dallas Police Officer Bobby Hargis, background, is one of four motorcycle officers assigned to Kennedy&#39;s car, which reaches Houston Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. &quot;I thought, &#39;Well, we&#39;ve got it made now,&#39; &quot; Hargis said. &quot;And then bam! It happens.&quot;
Kennedy is seen approximately one minute before he is shot.
Seen through the limousine&#39;s windshield as it proceeds along Elm Street past the Texas School Book Depository, Kennedy appears to raise his hand toward his head after being shot. The first lady holds Kennedy&#39;s forearm in an effort to aid him.
Kennedy slumps against his wife as the bullet strikes him in the head. Connally, who is wounded in the attack, begins to turn around just to the left of Jackie Kennedy.
Kennedy slumps in the back seat of the car and his wife leans over to him as Secret Service Agent Clinton Hill rides on the back of the car.
The limousine carrying the mortally wounded President races toward the hospital seconds after three shots are fired. Two bullets hit Kennedy and one hit Connally. Hill rides on the back of the car as the wives cover their stricken husbands.
The limousine speeds along Elm Street toward the Stemmons Freeway overpass moments after shots are fired at Dealey Plaza.
Photographers are seen running shortly after the shooting.
Hurchel Jacks, Vice President Johnson&#39;s driver in the motorcade, listens with others to news accounts on the car radio outside the Parkland Hospital emergency entrance. After the shots were fired, Jacks had rerouted the vice president&#39;s car to safety. The ABC radio network broadcast the first nationwide news bulletin reporting that shots have been fired at the Kennedy motorcade.
Before 1 p.m., Dr. Tom Shires, with Parkland public relations director Steve Landregan, rear, describes the President&#39;s wounds to the press. Four doctors worked on the stricken Kennedy in the emergency room.
American broadcast journalist and anchorman Walter Cronkite removes his glasses and prepares to announce Kennedy&#39;s death. CBS broadcast the first nationwide TV news bulletin reporting on the shooting.
A photographer captures a New Yorker&#39;s expression of shock upon hearing the news. At 1 p.m. the 46-year-old President of the United States is declared dead, becoming the fourth U.S. president killed in office.
After 2 p.m., Jacqueline Kennedy leaves Parkland Hospital with her slain husband&#39;s body. She would ride in the back with the bronze casket. &quot;I had a feeling that if somebody had literally fired a pistol in front of her face that she would just have blinked,&quot; said Dallas Police Officer James Jennings, who helped put the casket in the hearse.
The hearse carrying Kennedy&#39;s body pulls away from Parkland Hospital en route to the airport.
Lee Harvey Oswald, a 24-year-old ex-Marine, is arrested in the back of a movie theater where he fled after shooting Dallas Police Patrolman J.D. Tippit. That incident occurred approximately 45 minutes after the assassination.
Vice President Lyndon Johnson takes the oath of office to become the 36th president of the United States. He is sworn in by U.S. Federal Judge Sarah T. Hughes, left, with Jacqueline Kennedy by his side on Air Force One.
The casket containing the body of President Kennedy is moved to a Navy ambulance from the presidential plane. Jacqueline Kennedy and Attorney General Robert Kennedy stand behind on the elevator.
Jacqueline and Robert Kennedy get into the Navy ambulance with the president&#39;s body at Andrews Air Force Base, just outside Washington. The body of the president is taken to Bethesda Naval Hospital for an immediate autopsy.
Police mug shot of Lee Harvey Oswald. He is arraigned in the slaying of Officer Tippit on November 22 and/or the murder of the president the next day. As Oswald is being transferred from the Dallas city jail to the county jail, nightclub owner Jack Ruby shoots and kills him, an event captured live on TV. Ruby is arrested immediately.
A man holds up a copy of the New York World-Telegram featuring the news of the assassination. Major television and radio networks devote continuous news coverage to the events of the day, canceling all entertainment and all commercials. Many theaters, stores and businesses, including stock exchanges and government offices, are closed.
(CNN)Here's a look at what you need to know about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

Timeline (all times are Central Standard Time unless otherwise noted):
November 22, 1963: In the morning, President Kennedy delivers a speech at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.
11:37 a.m. - Air Force One arrives at Dallas' Love Field with President Kennedy, Mrs. Kennedy and Governor and Mrs. John B. Connally Jr. of Texas aboard. Vice-President Lyndon Johnson and his wife arrive aboard a separate plane. It is a campaign trip for the coming 1964 election campaign, although not officially designated as such.
During a 10-mile tour of Dallas, President and Mrs. Kennedy and the Governor and Mrs. Connally ride in an open convertible limousine. The motorcade is on the way to the Trade Mart where the president is to speak at a sold-out luncheon.
    12:30 p.m. - As the president's limousine passes the Texas School Book Depository, shots are fired from a sixth-floor window.
    President Kennedy and Governor Connally are both wounded and rushed to Parkland Hospital.
    Wire services report three shots were fired as the motorcade passed under the Stemmons Freeway. Two bullets hit the president and one hit the governor.
    Emergency efforts by Drs. Malcolm Perry, Kemp Clark and others are unsuccessful at reviving the president. Governor Connally's injuries are critical but not fatal. From one bullet, he sustains three broken ribs, a punctured lung and a broken wrist. The bullet finally lodged in his left thigh.
    12:36 p.m. - The ABC radio network broadcasts the first nationwide news bulletin reporting that shots have been fired at the Kennedy motorcade.
    12:40 p.m. - The CBS television network broadcasts the first nationwide TV news bulletin also reporting on the shooting.
    1:00 p.m. - 46-year-old John F. Kennedy, 35th President of the United States, is declared dead, becoming the fourth US president killed in office.
    1:07 p.m. - News of the shooting causes the New York Stock Exchange to halt trading after an $11 million flood of sell orders.
    1:15 p.m. - Lee Harvey Oswald kills Dallas Police Patrolman J. D. Tippit approximately 45 minutes after the assassination.
    1:37 p.m. - The Associated Press reports President Kennedy died at 1:00 p.m. CST (2:00 p.m. EST). Minutes before the president's death was officially announced Roman Catholic priests Oscar L. Huber and James Thompson administer the last rites to the president at the hospital.
    2:00 p.m. - A bronze casket carrying the president's body, accompanied by Mrs. Kennedy and the Johnsons, leaves Parkland Hospital to board Air Force One.
    2:15 p.m. - Lee Harvey Oswald, a 24-year-old ex-Marine, is arrested in the back of a movie theater where he fled after shooting Patrolman Tippit.
    2:39 p.m. - Lyndon Johnson is sworn-in on the runway of Love Field aboard Air Force One. Federal Judge Sarah T. Hughes, of the Northern District of Texas, administers the oath of office. Witnesses include Jacqueline Kennedy and Johnson's wife, Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson.
    6:00 p.m. EST - Air Force One arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. The coffin bearing the president's body is taken by ambulance to Bethesda Naval Hospital for an autopsy. The flag-draped coffin is taken to the East Room of the White House early the next morning following the autopsy.
    7:15 p.m. - Oswald is arraigned for the murder of Officer Tippit.
    November 22-25, 1963 - Major television and radio networks devote continuous news coverage to ongoing events associated with the president's assassination, canceling all entertainment and all commercials. Many theaters, stores and businesses, including the stock exchanges and government offices, are closed through November 25.
    November 23, 1963 1:30 a.m. - Oswald is arraigned for the murder of the president.
    November 23, 1963 - President Johnson designates November 25 as a day of national mourning.
    November 24, 1963 - As Oswald is being transferred from the Dallas city jail to the county jail, nightclub owner Jack Ruby shoots and kills him. The shooting is, inadvertently, shown live on TV. Jack Ruby is immediately arrested.
    November 24-25, 1963 - Kennedy's flag-draped casket lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda.
    November 25, 1963 - Kennedy is buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors and representatives from more than 90 countries in attendance.
    November 26, 1963 - Jack Ruby is indicted in Dallas for the murder of Lee Harvey Oswald. He is later convicted, has the conviction overturned on appeal and dies of cancer in 1967 awaiting a new trial.
    November 29, 1963 - President Lyndon B. Johnson appoints the President's Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy. Commonly called the Warren Commission, its purpose is to investigate the assassination of the president.
    September 24, 1964 - The Warren Report is released with the following conclusions, "The shots which killed President Kennedy and wounded Governor Connally were fired from the sixth-floor window at the southeast corner of the Texas School Book Depository." And "The shots which killed President Kennedy and wounded Governor Connally were fired by Lee Harvey Oswald."
    October 26, 2017 - The US government releases more than 2,800 records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in an effort to comply with a 1992 law mandating the documents' release. President Donald Trump keeps roughly 300 files classified out of concern for US national security, law enforcement and foreign relations. In a memo, Trump directs agencies that requested redactions to re-review their reasons for keeping the records secret within 180 days.