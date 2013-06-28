John F. Kennedy Assassination Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at what you need to know about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

Timeline (all times are Central Standard Time unless otherwise note d ):

November 22, 1963: In the morning, President Kennedy delivers a speech at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

11:37 a.m. - Air Force One arrives at Dallas' Love Field with President Kennedy, Mrs. Kennedy and Governor and Mrs. John B. Connally Jr. of Texas aboard. Vice-President Lyndon Johnson and his wife arrive aboard a separate plane. It is a campaign trip for the coming 1964 election campaign, although not officially designated as such.

During a 10-mile tour of Dallas, President and Mrs. Kennedy and the Governor and Mrs. Connally ride in an open convertible limousine. The motorcade is on the way to the Trade Mart where the president is to speak at a sold-out luncheon.

12:30 p.m. - As the president's limousine passes the As the president's limousine passes the Texas School Book Depository , shots are fired from a sixth-floor window.