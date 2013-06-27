Breaking News

Prince Charles Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:55 PM ET, Tue January 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Britain&#39;s Prince Charles, seen here in December 1998, is the heir apparent of Queen Elizabeth II. He has been &quot;monarch-in-waiting&quot; since 1952 -- the longest in British history.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles, seen here in December 1998, is the heir apparent of Queen Elizabeth II. He has been "monarch-in-waiting" since 1952 -- the longest in British history.
Hide Caption
1 of 45
Prince Charles was born at Buckingham Palace in London on November 14, 1948. His mother was Princess Elizabeth at the time.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles was born at Buckingham Palace in London on November 14, 1948. His mother was Princess Elizabeth at the time.
Hide Caption
2 of 45
Princess Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, sit on a lawn with their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne in August 1951.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Princess Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, sit on a lawn with their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne in August 1951.
Hide Caption
3 of 45
Prince Charles attends his mother&#39;s coronation in 1953 with his grandmother, left, and his aunt Margaret.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles attends his mother's coronation in 1953 with his grandmother, left, and his aunt Margaret.
Hide Caption
4 of 45
Prince Charles, right, shakes hands with Sir Gerald Creasy, the governor of Malta, as he and the rest of the royal family visit Malta in May 1954.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles, right, shakes hands with Sir Gerald Creasy, the governor of Malta, as he and the rest of the royal family visit Malta in May 1954.
Hide Caption
5 of 45
Prince Charles rides with his mother and grandmother as they travel to Westminster Abbey for the wedding of Princess Margaret in May 1960.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles rides with his mother and grandmother as they travel to Westminster Abbey for the wedding of Princess Margaret in May 1960.
Hide Caption
6 of 45
Prince Charles prepares for takeoff during a flying lesson in 1968. In 1971, he earned his wings as a jet pilot and joined the Royal Navy.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles prepares for takeoff during a flying lesson in 1968. In 1971, he earned his wings as a jet pilot and joined the Royal Navy.
Hide Caption
7 of 45
Queen Elizabeth II presents Prince Charles to the people of Wales after his investiture as the Prince of Wales in July 1969.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth II presents Prince Charles to the people of Wales after his investiture as the Prince of Wales in July 1969.
Hide Caption
8 of 45
Prince Charles walks at Trinity College, Cambridge, where he earned a bachelor&#39;s degree in 1970. He was the first royal heir to earn a university degree.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles walks at Trinity College, Cambridge, where he earned a bachelor's degree in 1970. He was the first royal heir to earn a university degree.
Hide Caption
9 of 45
Prince Charles, left, rides go-carts with his brother Prince Edward and his sister, Princess Anne, circa 1969.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles, left, rides go-carts with his brother Prince Edward and his sister, Princess Anne, circa 1969.
Hide Caption
10 of 45
Prince Charles meets US President Richard Nixon during a private visit to Washington in July 1970.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles meets US President Richard Nixon during a private visit to Washington in July 1970.
Hide Caption
11 of 45
Prince Charles attends a conference with his father in November 1970.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles attends a conference with his father in November 1970.
Hide Caption
12 of 45
Prince Charles goes on a safari in Kenya in February 1971.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles goes on a safari in Kenya in February 1971.
Hide Caption
13 of 45
Prince Charles prepares to fire a bazooka while visiting military barracks in West Berlin in October 1972.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles prepares to fire a bazooka while visiting military barracks in West Berlin in October 1972.
Hide Caption
14 of 45
Prince Charles fishes with a wooden spear circa 1975.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles fishes with a wooden spear circa 1975.
Hide Caption
15 of 45
Prince Charles poses for sculptor David McFall in December 1975.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles poses for sculptor David McFall in December 1975.
Hide Caption
16 of 45
Prince Charles smokes a peace pipe during a visit to Canada in July 1977.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles smokes a peace pipe during a visit to Canada in July 1977.
Hide Caption
17 of 45
Prince Charles rides a horse during an equestrian event in Cirencester, England, in April 1978.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles rides a horse during an equestrian event in Cirencester, England, in April 1978.
Hide Caption
18 of 45
Prince Charles, as colonel-in-chief, visits the Cheshire Regiment in Canterbury, England, in November 1978. He served in the Royal Navy from 1971 to 1976, and in 2012 his mother appointed him honorary five-star ranks in the navy, army and air force.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles, as colonel-in-chief, visits the Cheshire Regiment in Canterbury, England, in November 1978. He served in the Royal Navy from 1971 to 1976, and in 2012 his mother appointed him honorary five-star ranks in the navy, army and air force.
Hide Caption
19 of 45
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are seen together circa 1979. They dated in the 70s and would eventually marry in 2005. It was the second marriage for both. Their first marriages ended in divorce.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are seen together circa 1979. They dated in the 70s and would eventually marry in 2005. It was the second marriage for both. Their first marriages ended in divorce.
Hide Caption
20 of 45
Prince Charles poses outside the Taj Mahal in India in 1980.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles poses outside the Taj Mahal in India in 1980.
Hide Caption
21 of 45
Prince Charles kisses his first wife, Lady Diana Spencer, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in July 1981. Their wedding ceremony was televised.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles kisses his first wife, Lady Diana Spencer, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in July 1981. Their wedding ceremony was televised.
Hide Caption
22 of 45
Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave a London hospital with their first child, William, in July 1982.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave a London hospital with their first child, William, in July 1982.
Hide Caption
23 of 45
Charles and Diana dance together at a formal event.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Charles and Diana dance together at a formal event.
Hide Caption
24 of 45
Prince Charles shares a playful pie in the face while visiting a community center in Manchester, England, in December 1983.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles shares a playful pie in the face while visiting a community center in Manchester, England, in December 1983.
Hide Caption
25 of 45
Prince Charles walks with natives on a visit to Papua New Guinea in 1984.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles walks with natives on a visit to Papua New Guinea in 1984.
Hide Caption
26 of 45
Charles and Diana sit together in Toronto during a royal tour in October 1991. A year later, they were separated. Charles&#39; affair with Parker-Bowles became public in 1993.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Charles and Diana sit together in Toronto during a royal tour in October 1991. A year later, they were separated. Charles' affair with Parker-Bowles became public in 1993.
Hide Caption
27 of 45
Charles, Diana and their two sons, William and Harry, gather for V-J Day commemorations in London in August 1995. The couple divorced one year later.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Charles, Diana and their two sons, William and Harry, gather for V-J Day commemorations in London in August 1995. The couple divorced one year later.
Hide Caption
28 of 45
Prince Charles visits a mosque in London in March 1996.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles visits a mosque in London in March 1996.
Hide Caption
29 of 45
South African President Nelson Mandela talks with Prince Charles in London in July 1996.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
South African President Nelson Mandela talks with Prince Charles in London in July 1996.
Hide Caption
30 of 45
Prince Charles poses with the Spice Girls in 1997.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles poses with the Spice Girls in 1997.
Hide Caption
31 of 45
Prince Charles and his sons spend time together at the Balmoral Castle estate in Balmoral, Scotland, in August 1997.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles and his sons spend time together at the Balmoral Castle estate in Balmoral, Scotland, in August 1997.
Hide Caption
32 of 45
Prince Charles, second from right, and Princess Diana&#39;s two sisters meet in Paris after Diana was killed in a car crash there in August 1997. She was 36 years old.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles, second from right, and Princess Diana's two sisters meet in Paris after Diana was killed in a car crash there in August 1997. She was 36 years old.
Hide Caption
33 of 45
Prince Charles and his sons follow Diana&#39;s hearse in London in September 1997.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles and his sons follow Diana's hearse in London in September 1997.
Hide Caption
34 of 45
Prince Charles stands beside his grandmother&#39;s coffin while it lies in state at Westminster Hall in London in April 2002.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles stands beside his grandmother's coffin while it lies in state at Westminster Hall in London in April 2002.
Hide Caption
35 of 45
Prince Charles carries a specially painted football through the streets of Ashbourne, England, in March 2003.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles carries a specially painted football through the streets of Ashbourne, England, in March 2003.
Hide Caption
36 of 45
Prince Charles watches a parachute regiment during a D-Day re-enactment in Ranville, France, in June 2004.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles watches a parachute regiment during a D-Day re-enactment in Ranville, France, in June 2004.
Hide Caption
37 of 45
Prince Charles married Parker-Bowles in April 2005.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles married Parker-Bowles in April 2005.
Hide Caption
38 of 45
Queen Elizabeth II presents Prince Charles with the Royal Horticultural Society&#39;s Victoria Medal of Honor during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London in May 2009.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth II presents Prince Charles with the Royal Horticultural Society's Victoria Medal of Honor during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London in May 2009.
Hide Caption
39 of 45
Charles and Camilla were on their way to a performance at the London Palladium when their car was attacked by angry student protesters in December 2010. The students were protesting a hike in tuition fees.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Charles and Camilla were on their way to a performance at the London Palladium when their car was attacked by angry student protesters in December 2010. The students were protesting a hike in tuition fees.
Hide Caption
40 of 45
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II were among those on the Buckingham Palace balcony after Prince William wed Kate Middleton in April 2011.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II were among those on the Buckingham Palace balcony after Prince William wed Kate Middleton in April 2011.
Hide Caption
41 of 45
Prince Charles reads the weather while touring BBC Scotland&#39;s headquarters in May 2012.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles reads the weather while touring BBC Scotland's headquarters in May 2012.
Hide Caption
42 of 45
Prince Charles meets with US President Barack Obama in the White House Oval Office in March 2015.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Prince Charles meets with US President Barack Obama in the White House Oval Office in March 2015.
Hide Caption
43 of 45
Charles and Camilla react as Zephyr, the bald-eagle mascot of the Army Air Corps, flaps his wings at the Sandringham Flower Show in July 2015.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Charles and Camilla react as Zephyr, the bald-eagle mascot of the Army Air Corps, flaps his wings at the Sandringham Flower Show in July 2015.
Hide Caption
44 of 45
Members of the royal family pose for a photo at Buckingham Palace in December 2016. From left are Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Queen Elizabeth II; Prince Philip; Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
Photos: The heir apparent: Britain's Prince Charles
Members of the royal family pose for a photo at Buckingham Palace in December 2016. From left are Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Queen Elizabeth II; Prince Philip; Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
Hide Caption
45 of 45
01 Prince Charles RESTRICTED02 Prince Charles RESTRICTED03 Prince Charles04 Prince Charles RESTRICTED05 Prince Charles06 Prince Charles RESTRICTED07 Prince Charles RESTRICTED08 Prince Charles09 Prince Charles RESTRICTED10 Prince Charles RESTRICTED13 Prince Charles11 Prince Charles RESTRICTED12 Prince Charles14 Prince Charles15 Prince Charles RESTRICTED16 Prince Charles RESTRICTED17 Prince Charles RESTRICTED19 Prince Charles RESTRICTED18 Prince Charles RESTRICTED20 Prince Charles RESTRICTED21 Prince Charles RESTRICTED22 Prince Charles RESTRICTED23 Prince Charles RESTRICTED24 Prince Charles RESTRICTED25 Prince Charles RESTRICTED26 Prince Charles RESTRICTED27 Prince Charles RESTRICTED28 Prince Charles29 Prince Charles RESTRICTED30 Prince Charles31 Prince Charles RESTRICTED32 Prince Charles RESTRICTED33 Prince Charles RESTRICTED34 Prince Charles 35 Prince Charles 36 Prince Charles RESTRICTED37 Prince Charles 38 Prince Charles wedding39 Prince Charles 40 Prince Charles 41 Prince Charles RESTRICTED42 Prince Charles RESTRICTED43 Prince Charles44 Prince Charles45 Prince Charles

(CNN)Here's a look at the life Prince Charles, heir apparent to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Personal:
Birth date: November 14, 1948
Birthplace: Buckingham Palace, London, England
    Birth name: Charles Philip Arthur George Windsor
    Father: Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh
    Read More
    Mother: Queen Elizabeth II
    Marriages: Camilla Parker Bowles (April 9, 2005-present), Lady Diana Spencer (July 29, 1981-August 28, 1996, divorced)
    Children: with Princess Diana: William (June 21, 1982), Harry (September 15, 1984) (birth name Henry)
    Education: Trinity College, Cambridge, UK, B.A., 1970, Royal Air Force College Cranwell, Lincolnshire, UK, 1971
    Military: Royal Navy 1971-1976. In 2012, Queen Elizabeth appointed him honorary five-star ranks in the three military branches of army, navy and air force: He is Admiral of the Fleet, Field Marshal and Marshal of the Royal Air Force.
    Prince Charles: Still in line
    Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line
    Prince Charles follows his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as they leave Westminster Hall in April 2002. The Prince of Wales has spent the past six decades living in his mother&#39;s shadow as the heir apparent to the throne. In 2013, he became the oldest &quot;monarch-in-waiting&quot; to the throne in almost 300 years. Here&#39;s a visual journey of Charles trailing his mother:
    Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line
    Prince Charles follows his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as they leave Westminster Hall in April 2002. The Prince of Wales has spent the past six decades living in his mother's shadow as the heir apparent to the throne. In 2013, he became the oldest "monarch-in-waiting" to the throne in almost 300 years. Here's a visual journey of Charles trailing his mother:
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    The prince and Princess Diana are seen behind the Queen during the Braemar Highland Games in Scotland in September 1981.
    Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line
    The prince and Princess Diana are seen behind the Queen during the Braemar Highland Games in Scotland in September 1981.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    The Queen with Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, arrive at Windsor Great Park to watch events in the European Horse Trial in 1955.
    Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line
    The Queen with Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, arrive at Windsor Great Park to watch events in the European Horse Trial in 1955.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    The Queen waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace as Charles, stands behind her, during the finale of the Queen&#39;s Diamond Jubilee celebrations on June 5, 2012, in London.
    Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line
    The Queen waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace as Charles, stands behind her, during the finale of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations on June 5, 2012, in London.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    The Queen Mother, left, Charles and Princess Margaret Rose in the royal box at Westminster Abbey watching the coronation ceremony of his mother, now Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953. The prince was just three years old when his grandfather George VI died.
    Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line
    The Queen Mother, left, Charles and Princess Margaret Rose in the royal box at Westminster Abbey watching the coronation ceremony of his mother, now Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953. The prince was just three years old when his grandfather George VI died.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    Charles strolls behind his mother in a top hat and umbrella on day two of the Royal Ascot Meeting 2013 horse race in Berkshire.
    Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line
    Charles strolls behind his mother in a top hat and umbrella on day two of the Royal Ascot Meeting 2013 horse race in Berkshire.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    The Queen and Charles attend the 2006 Braemar Gathering in Scotland.
    Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line
    The Queen and Charles attend the 2006 Braemar Gathering in Scotland.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Charles, out of focus, smiles at the camera while following his mother and his father, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. for the first day of the royal meeting at the new state-of-the-art course at Ascot in Berkshire in June 2006.
    Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line
    Charles, out of focus, smiles at the camera while following his mother and his father, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. for the first day of the royal meeting at the new state-of-the-art course at Ascot in Berkshire in June 2006.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    Charles looks over at his mother as they attend the 2009 Braemar Highland Games in Scotland.
    Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line
    Charles looks over at his mother as they attend the 2009 Braemar Highland Games in Scotland.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    The Queen is followed by her sons, Prince Edward (left) and Prince Charles, with Diana close behind, outside the Clarence House In London in 1989. The estate is the former home of the Queen Mother, Charles&#39; grandmother.
    Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line
    The Queen is followed by her sons, Prince Edward (left) and Prince Charles, with Diana close behind, outside the Clarence House In London in 1989. The estate is the former home of the Queen Mother, Charles' grandmother.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Prince Charles and Princess Anne follow their mother and Princess Margaret in London in 1956.
    Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line
    Prince Charles and Princess Anne follow their mother and Princess Margaret in London in 1956.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Charles and his mother share a laugh at the Smiths Lawn Polo Club in Windsor, Britain, in June 2004.
    Photos: Prince Charles: Still in line
    Charles and his mother share a laugh at the Smiths Lawn Polo Club in Windsor, Britain, in June 2004.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    01 prince charles02 prince charles RESTRICTED03 prince charles RESTRICTED04 prince charles05 prince charles RESTRICTED06 prince charles RESTRICTED07 prince charles RESTRICTED08 prince charles RESTRICTED09 prince charles RESTRICTED10 prince charles RESTRICTED11 prince charles RESTRICTED13 prince charles RESTRICTED
    Other Facts:
    His full title is: His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.
    He is the longest British "monarch-in-waiting." King Edward VII, Queen Victoria's eldest son, became king at age 59 years and 2 months.
    Prince Charles is the first royal heir to earn a university degree.
    He is president of The Prince's Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company. He is also president or patron of more than 400 charitable organizations.
    He enjoys playing polo, skiing, fishing and hunting. His hobbies include gardening, painting and writing.
    As a child, he acted in school productions, sang in the school choir, played the trumpet, the cello and the electric guitar.
    His other interests include architecture and its effects on the environment, British history and tradition, farming, alternative medicine and different religions.
    Timeline:
    February 6, 1952 -     Three-year-old Prince Charles becomes the heir apparent, when his grandfather dies and his mother ascends the throne.
    July 26, 1958 - Is named Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester, by his mother before Parliament. He is the 21st Prince of Wales and the first since 1936.
    July 1, 1969 - He is invested as the Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester during a televised ceremony at Caernavon Castle.
    February 11, 1970 - Takes his seat in the House of Lords.
    September 1971 - Earns his wings for jet aircraft flying at the Royal Air Force College Cranwell and joins the Royal Navy.
    1974 - Qualifies as a helicopter pilot and joins the 845 Naval Air Squadron on the HMS Hermes. Two years later he completes his military service, taking command of a coastal minehunter, the HMS Bronington.
    1976 - Founds the Prince's Trust, a philanthropic venture to help disadvantaged youth.
    July 29, 1981 - Wedding ceremony to Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul's Cathedral is televised.
    June 7, 1992 - Excerpts of "Diana: Her True Story" by Andrew Morton are published in the Sunday Times, revealing Camilla Parker-Bowles' role in the royal marriage.
    December 9, 1992 - Prime Minister John Major announces the separation of Charles and Diana.
    1993 - Affair with Parker-Bowles becomes public when the transcript of a 1989 intimate phone conversation between the two is made public.
    June 29, 1994 - A televised documentary, "Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role," airs; in it he admits to adultery.
    August 28, 1996 - Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorce.
    September 1997 - He accompanies the body of Princess Diana from Paris to London and during the funeral procession walks behind her coffin with his father, sons and Diana's brother, the Earl of Spencer.
    January 28, 1999 - The first public appearance as a couple with Parker-Bowles, when they are seen leaving the Ritz Hotel in London after a party.
    June 2000 - Formally introduces Parker-Bowles to Queen Elizabeth II at a party held at Highgrove, the prince's country estate.
    2003 - Clarence House becomes the official London residence of Prince Charles and his sons. The estate is the former home of the Queen Mother, Charles' grandmother.
    April 9, 2005 - In a civil ceremony at Guildhall in Windsor with a blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Charles and Camilla wed.
    November 1-8, 2005 - Makes his first official visit to the United States since 1994.
    October 2006 - Announces plans for second multi-faith coronation ceremony, if/when he is made king, to include all non-Christian faiths, and for Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be crowned Queen at the same time.
    January 27, 2007 - Receives the Global Environmental Citizen Award from the Harvard Medical School Center for Health and the Global Environment, presented by former Vice President Al Gore.
    March 2009 - Is voted the best-dressed man in the world by the British edition of Esquire magazine. US President Barack Obama comes in fourth.
    May 6, 2009 - Releases video, "The Prince's Rainforest Awareness Campaign," starring celebrities, children, his sons, himself and Kermit the Frog, with each appearing alongside a large digital frog.
    November 16, 2010 - Announces the engagement of eldest son, Prince William, to longtime girlfriend Kate Middleton.
    December 9, 2010 - Student demonstrators breach security on the streets of London's West End and attack the 1977 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI carrying the Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall to a performance at the London Palladium. The couple escapes any physical harm. The students are protesting the hike in tuition fees.
    May 8, 2013 - Attends the opening of parliament for the first time in 17 years. This is first time he and the Duchess of Cornwall have attended the opening together.
    March 2015 - Visits the United States with Duchess Camilla. The trip includes a tour of Mount Vernon, a meeting with President Barack Obama and a festival in Louisville, Kentucky.
    May 19, 2015 - Meets Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams. This is the first meeting between a member of the British Royal Family and the leader of Sinn Fein.