Kofi Annan Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize recipient.

Personal:

Birth date: April 8, 1938

Birth place: Kumasi, Ghana

Birth name: Kofi Atta Annan

Father: Henry Reginald Annan, provincial governor in Ghana

Mother: Victoria Annan

Marriages: Nane (Lagergren) Annan (1984-present); Titi Alakija (1965-1983, divorced)

Children: with Nane Lagergren Annan: Nina (stepdaughter); with Titi Alakija: Kojo, Ama

Education: University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana; Macalester College, St. Paul, Minnesota, B.A. in economics, 1961; Attended Institut Universitaire des Hautes Etudes Internationales, Geneva, Switzerland, 1961-1962; Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan Fellow, M.S. in management, 1971-1972

Other Facts:

Is descended from tribal chiefs on both sides of his parents.

Had a twin sister, Efua Atta, who died in 1991. They shared the middle name Atta, which means twin in the Ghanaian language of Akan.

Is fluent in French, English and several African languages.

Studied at Macalester College on a Ford Foundation scholarship.

Spent almost his entire career working for the United Nations.

Was the first secretary-general to be elected from the ranks of the United Nations staffers.

Timeline:

1962 - Joins the UN as a budget officer with the World Health Organization in Geneva.

1960s-1980s - Serves with various UN agencies, including the Economic Commission for Africa, the United Nations Emergency Force and the High Commissioner for Refugees.

1974-1976 - Leaves the United Nations briefly to serve as managing director of the Ghana Tourist Development Company.

1987-1990 - Serves as assistant secretary-general for Human Resources Management and security coordinator for the United Nations.

1990-1992 - Serves as assistant secretary-general for Programme Planning, Budget and Finance, and controller.

March 1993-February 1994 - Serves as assistant secretary-general for Peacekeeping Operations.

1994-1995 and April 1996-December 1996 - Serves as under-secretary-general.

December 1996 - Is appointed to be the next secretary-general of the United Nations.

January 1, 1997-December 31, 2006 - Serves as the seventh secretary-general of the United Nations.

June 29, 2001 - Is appointed to a second term as secretary-general, beginning January 1, 2002.

2007 - Founds the Founds the Kofi Annan Foundation, a non-profit promoting global sustainable development, peace and security.

2007 - Chairs the ten-member advocacy group, the Chairs the ten-member advocacy group, the Africa Progress Panel.

October 17, 2007-March 2010 - Leader of the non-profit think-tank Leader of the non-profit think-tank Global Humanitarian Forum, based in Geneva, Switzerland. The Forum ceases operations on March 31, 2010.

October 29, 2007 - Is appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Corporation, an organization which looks for resolutions to global issues.

January 13, 2008 - Accepts invitation from Ghana's president, John Kufuor, to mediate an election dispute in Kenya.

March 1, 2008 - Is able to get Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki and opposition leader Raila Odinga to agree on a power-sharing government.

August 11, 2008 - Becomes Becomes chancellor of the University of Ghana.

December 7, 2008 - Annan, Carter, and Machel release a report stating that Zimbabwe needs new leadership and call for more international aid for Zimbabwe's sick and hungry. Their report is based on interviews with politicians, aid workers, and others since they are not allowed in the country.

February 23, 2012 - The United Nations announces the appointment of Annan as joint special envoy of the United Nations and the League of Arab States on the The United Nations announces the appointment of Annan as joint special envoy of the United Nations and the League of Arab States on the Syrian crisis.

March 11, 2012 - Annan leaves Annan leaves Syria after two days of talks with President Bashar al-Assad. Annan proposes a cease-fire, the release of detainees and allowing unfettered access to agencies such as the Red Cross to deliver much needed aid.

March 13, 2012 - In Turkey, Annan meets with government officials and Syrian opposition members including Burhan Ghalioun, chairman of the Syrian National Council.

March 16, 2012 - Annan briefs the Annan briefs the UN Security Council on the situation in Syria and announces he is sending a mission to Damascus to discuss a plan for international monitors to end the daily violence engulfing the country.

March 24, 2012 - Annan arrives in Moscow in an effort to seek Annan arrives in Moscow in an effort to seek Russian help securing a cease-fire in Syria.

March 27, 2012 - The United Nations announces that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accepts Annan's The United Nations announces that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accepts Annan's six-point peace plan.

April 12, 2012 - Annan tells the United Nations that Syria has not fully complied with the terms of the cease-fire, which was worked out in the March peace plan and went into effect on April 10.