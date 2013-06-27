Breaking News

Michael Douglas Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 11:50 AM ET, Mon September 5, 2016

Award-winning actor Michael Douglas has been in the spotlight for much of his life. Take a look at his life and career.
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
His father, actor Kirk Douglas, sits with his brother, Joel and Michael, at then-Idlewild Airport, in 1955. Michael is the eldest son.
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
Douglass takes a break in the production of director David Miller&#39;s film, &quot;Hail, Hero!&quot; The 1969 movie was Douglas&#39;s first starring role.
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
From 1972 to 1976, Douglas starred in the television series, &quot;Streets of San Francisco.&quot; Here, he is on set with co-star Karl Malden.
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
Douglas peers out of the window of a car as Inspector Steve Keller on &quot;Streets of San Francisco.&quot;
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
From left, producer Michael Douglas, director Milos Forman, actress Louise Fletcher, actor Jack Nicholson and producer Saul Zaentz, hold Oscars at the 43th Academy Awards for the 1975 film, &quot;One Flew Over the Cuckoo&#39;s Nest.&quot; Douglas has been nominated for and won two Academy Awards.
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
Douglas attends the 32nd Cannes Film Festival in May 1979.
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
A year after winning best actor for his role in &quot;Wall Street,&quot; Douglas attends the 1989 Swifty Lazar Oscar Party at Spago in West Hollywood, California.
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
Douglas attends a ceremony for Jack Nicholson&#39;s American Film Institute 1994 Life Achievement Award at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
In 1997, the famed actor adds his handprints and footprints to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California.
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend an anniversary party for &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; in 1999. On November 18, 2000, the couple married.
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
At the premiere of &quot;It Runs In The Family,&quot; in April 2003, Douglas and his father, actor Kirk Douglas, left, embrace at the Bruin Theater in Los Angeles.
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
A poster of the actor is pictured on the opening day of the 2004 International Cannes Film Festival in France.
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
A bearded Douglas presents the award for Outstanding Film - Wide Release at the 2006 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. In August 2010, he was diagnosed with throat cancer and began eight weeks of chemotherapy and radiation to treat a Stage 4 cancerous tumor.
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
British-born actress Zeta-Jones, right, arrives with Douglas and their children Dylan, left, and Carys in 2011 at Buckingham Palace in London. In January, Douglas announced in a &quot;Today Show&quot; interview that his cancerous tumor is gone.
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
Actors Matt Damon, left, and Michael Douglas attend the &quot;Behind The Candelabra&quot; premiere during the 2013 Annual Cannes Film Festival in France. Douglas starred as Liberace in the Steven Soderbergh-directed TV movie, which is based on Scott Thorson&#39;s 1988 autobiographical novel, &quot;Behind the Candelabra: My Life With Liberace.&quot;
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
The film is Douglas&#39; first role since announcing he &quot;beat&quot; throat cancer in January 2011. As he told EW, &quot;It was great to get back. It gave me a new appreciation for what I do, taking advantage of it.&quot;
Photos: Scenes from Michael Douglas' life
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of actor and producer Michael Douglas.

Personal:
Birth date: September 25, 1944
Birth place: New Brunswick, New Jersey
    Birth name: Michael Kirk Douglas
    Father: Kirk Douglas, actor
    Read More
    Mother: Diana (Dill) Douglas, actor
    Marriages: Catherine Zeta-Jones (November 18, 2000-present); Diandra (Luker) Douglas (1977-2000, divorced)
    Children: with Catherine Zeta-Jones: Carys Zeta, April 20, 2003; Dylan Michael, August 8, 2000; with Diandra (Luker) Douglas: Cameron, December 13, 1978
    Education: University of California, Santa Barbara, B.A. in theater, 1968
    Other Facts:
    Eldest son of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, with whom he appeared in two movies, "Cast a Giant Shadow" and "It Runs in the Family." "It Runs in the Family" also starred his son, Cameron, and his mother, Diana.
    Starred in movies such as "Romancing the Stone," "Fatal Attraction," "Wall Street" and "Basic Instinct."
    Also produced movies including "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "The China Syndrome" and "Face/Off."
    Nominated for two Academy Awards and won twice.
    Nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards and won once.
    Timeline:
    1969 -     Film debut in "Hail, Hero!"
    1972-1976 - Stars in the television series, "The Streets of San Francisco."
    1976 - Wins the Academy Award for Best Picture for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," as a producer.
    1988 - Wins the Academy Award for Best Actor for "Wall Street."
    November 7, 2003 - The High Court orders Hello! magazine to pay Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas £14,600 (about $24,000) in damages for publishing unauthorized photographs of their wedding.
    August 2010 - Is diagnosed with throat cancer and begins eight weeks of chemotherapy and radiation to treat a Stage 4 cancerous tumor.
    January 2011 - Douglas announces in a "Today Show" interview that his cancerous tumor is gone.
    May 26, 2013 - "Behind the Candelabra," Douglas' first role since announcing he beat throat cancer in 2011, debuts on HBO.
    August 28, 2013 - Representatives for Zeta-Jones announce the couple is "taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage."
    September 2013 - Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for "Behind the Candelabra."
    October 2013 - Reveals in an interview with actor Samuel L. Jackson that he was actually diagnosed with tongue cancer, not throat cancer, in 2010.