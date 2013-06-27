Michael Douglas Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of actor and producer Michael Douglas.
Personal:
Birth date: September 25, 1944
Birth date: September 25, 1944
Birth place: New Brunswick, New Jersey
Birth name: Michael Kirk Douglas
Father: Kirk Douglas, actor
Mother: Diana (Dill) Douglas, actor
Marriages: Catherine Zeta-Jones (November 18, 2000-present); Diandra (Luker) Douglas (1977-2000, divorced)
Children: with Catherine Zeta-Jones: Carys Zeta, 2003; Dylan Michael, 2000; with Diandra (Luker) Douglas: Cameron, 1978
Education: University of California, Santa Barbara, B.A. in theater, 1968
Other Facts:
Eldest son of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, with whom he appeared in two movies, "Cast a Giant Shadow" and "It Runs in the Family." "It Runs in the Family" also starred his son, Cameron, and his mother, Diana.
Eldest son of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, with whom he appeared in two movies, "Cast a Giant Shadow" and "It Runs in the Family." "It Runs in the Family" also starred his son, Cameron, and his mother, Diana.
Starred in movies such as "Romancing the Stone," "Fatal Attraction," "Wall Street" and "Basic Instinct."
Produced movies including "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "The China Syndrome" and "Face/Off."
Nominated for two Academy Awards and won twice.
Nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards and won once.
Timeline:
1969 - Film debut in "Hail, Hero!"
1969 - Film debut in "Hail, Hero!"
1972-1976 - Stars in the television series, "The Streets of San Francisco."
1976 - Wins the Academy Award for Best Picture for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," as a producer.
1988 - Wins the Academy Award for Best Actor for "Wall Street."
November 7, 2003 - The High Court orders Hello! magazine to pay Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas £14,600 (about $24,000) in damages for publishing unauthorized photographs of their wedding.
August 2010 - Is diagnosed with throat cancer and begins eight weeks of chemotherapy and radiation to treat a Stage 4 cancerous tumor.
January 2011 - Douglas announces in a "Today Show" interview that his cancerous tumor is gone.
May 26, 2013 - "Behind the Candelabra," Douglas' first role since announcing he beat throat cancer in 2011, debuts on HBO.
August 28, 2013 - Representatives for Zeta-Jones announce the couple is "taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage."
September 2013 - Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for "Behind the Candelabra."
October 2013 - Reveals in an interview with actor Samuel L. Jackson that he was actually diagnosed with tongue cancer, not throat cancer, in 2010.