Britney Spears Fast Facts

Updated 8:04 AM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

Singer Britney Spears performs during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
(CNN)Here is a look a the life of Britney Spears, pop singer, Grammy award winner, and television personality.

Personal:
Birth date: December 2, 1981
Birth place: McComb, Mississippi
    Birth name: Britney Jean Spears
    Father: Jamie Spears, a former building contractor and chef
    Mother: Lynne (Bridges) Spears
    Marriages: Kevin Federline (September 18, 2004-July 30, 2007, divorced); Jason Alexander (January 3, 2004-January 5, 2004, annulled after 55 hours)
    Children: with Kevin Federline: Jayden James, September 12, 2006 and Sean Preston, September 14, 2005
    Other Facts:
    Number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart include: "Baby, One More Time" in 1999, "Womanizer" in 2008, "3" in 2009 (debut), and "Hold It Against Me" in 2011 (debut).
    Six albums have reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart: "Baby One More Time" (1999), "Oops!.... I Did It Again" (2000), "Britney" (2001), "In the Zone" (2003), "Circus" (2008), and "Femme Fatale" (2011).
    Timeline:
    1993-1994 -     Cast member on "The Mickey Mouse Club."
    1997 - Signs a contract with Jive Records at age 15.
    2002 - Is named Hollywood's Most Powerful Celebrity by Forbes magazine.
    November 17, 2003 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
    February 13, 2005 - Wins a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for "Toxic."
    February 16, 2007 - Shaves her head at a beauty parlor in Tarzana, California.
    October 1, 2007 - Temporarily loses physical custody of her children after failing to attend court hearings.
    January 3, 2008 - Spears is hospitalized over issues involving the custody of her children. Kevin Federline, her ex-husband, is awarded sole custody on January 4, 2008.
    February 1, 2008 - A Los Angeles court grants temporary conservatorship to Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, after Spears is taken to a hospital and deemed unable to take care of herself.
    July 18, 2008 - In a custody agreement, Spears gives Kevin Federline sole custody of the children, but retains visitation rights.
    August 2008 - Becoming Britney, a musical based on the life of Britney Spears, debuts at the New York International Fringe Festival.
    October 28, 2008 - Jamie Spears is granted permanent conservatorship of Spears' affairs.
    September 8, 2010 - Is accused of sexual harassment and sued by her former bodyguard, Fernando Flores.
    January 11, 2011 - Spears' single, "Hold It Against Me," is released and debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
    March 29, 2011 - New album, "Femme Fatale," is released.
    March 30, 2011 - A $10 million lawsuit is filed by Brand Sense Partners against Spears and her father for breach of contract relating to a perfume deal between Spears and the Elizabeth Arden company.
    February 2012 - Spears settles the lawsuit filed by Brand Sense Partners for breach of contract.
    February 3, 2009 - Sam Lutfi, Spears' former manager, sues Spears and her parents for defamation and breach of contract in Los Angeles Superior Court.
    March 2012 - Spears settles the sexual harassment suit filed by former bodyguard Fernando Flores.
    May 15, 2012 - "The X Factor USA" announces that Spears, along with Demi Lovato, will join Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid on "The X Factor" judging panel.
    November 1, 2012 - A Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismisses a defamation and breach of contract lawsuit against Spears and her parents brought by Sam Lutfi, Spears' former manager.
    January 11, 2013 - Announces that she will not be returning as a judge to "The X Factor."
    September 17, 2013 - Spears announces that she will do a two-year residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas with a show titled "Britney: Piece of Me." The show begins its run December 27.
    September 2014 - Spears releases her own lingerie line,"Intimate Britney Spears."
    November 5, 2014 - Clark County, Nevada, proclaims November 5th as "Britney Day" on the Las Vegas Strip.
    September 9, 2015 - Spears announces that she has extended her residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas for two more years.
    August 26, 2016 - Spears ninth studio album, Glory, is released.