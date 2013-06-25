Sean Connery Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of actor and philanthropist Sean Connery. He is perhaps best known for playing special agent 007, James Bond, in seven films - the most of any actor to play that character.
Personal:
Birth date: August 25, 1930
Birth date: August 25, 1930
Birth place: Edinburgh, Scotland
Birth name: Thomas Sean Connery
Father: Joseph Connery, a factory hand and truck-driver
Mother: Euphemia (McLean) Connery, a laundress
Marriages: Micheline Roquebrune (May 6, 1975-present), Diane Cilento (November 30, 1962-October 4, 1973, divorced)
Children: with Diane Cilento: Jason (January 11, 1963)
Education: Dropped out of school at age 13
Military service: Royal Navy, 1947-1950
Timeline:
1953 - Connery makes his stage debut in the chorus of the British touring company of the musical "South Pacific."
1953 - Connery makes his stage debut in the chorus of the British touring company of the musical "South Pacific."
1955 - He makes his film debut in an uncredited role in the British movie "Lilacs in the Spring."
1961 - Producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli is searching for someone to play super-spy James Bond in his upcoming film and meets Connery.
1962-1967 - Sean Connery is the first James Bond, Agent 007. He plays the character in five consecutive films in the series: "Dr. No (1962)," "From Russia with Love (1963)," "Goldfinger (1964)," "Thunderball (1965)" and "You Only Live Twice (1967)."
November 1965 - Connery admits in an interview with Playboy that he doesn't "think there is anything particularly wrong about hitting a woman--although I don't recommend doing it in the same way that you'd hit a man. An openhanded slap is justified--if all other alternatives fail and there has been plenty of warning."
1967 - Directs and stars in "The Bowler and The Bunnet," a documentary about the Scottish shipbuilding industry's decline.
1971 - Co-founds the Scottish International Education Trust, an organization that provides grants to Scottish students and supports projects that advance Scotland.
1971 - Connery stars as Bond in "Diamonds are Forever."
1983 - Connery stars in his final Bond movie, "Never Say Never Again."
1987 - In an interview with Barbara Walters, Connery states "I wouldn't change my opinion" about what he said to Playboy in 1965, and stands by his statement that there is "nothing particularly wrong with hitting a woman."
April 11, 1988 - Wins the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in "The Untouchables."
1989 - 59-year-old Connery is voted People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive."
June 7, 1998 - Wins a Tony Award as one of three producers of Best Play, "Art."
1999 - Connery is a Kennedy Center Honoree.
July 5, 2000 - Is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, Scotland.
2004 - Co-founds, and serves as Honorary Chairman, the U.S. charity Friends of Scotland to promote an interest in Scotland and sustain goodwill between the U.S. and Scotland.
July 2005 - Retires from acting.
June 2006 - Receives the American Film Institute's 34th Lifetime Achievement Award.
August 2008 - Connery releases the book "Being a Scot," which is part autobiography and part Scottish history.
2013 - Is involved in efforts to preserve the environmental resources of the Clifton Bay area of the Bahamas from over development, the Coalition to Protect Clifton Bay. He owns a home on New Providence Island is in Clifton Bay.
March 2014 - In an op-ed in the New Statesman, Connery offers support for a referendum on Scotland's independence from Britain, "I believe the opportunity of independence is too good to miss."