Julie Andrews Fast Facts

Updated 3:37 PM ET, Sun September 17, 2017

British actress and singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/24/world/julie-andrews-fast-facts/index.html&quot;&gt;Julie Andrews&lt;/a&gt;, best known for her roles in &quot;Mary Poppins&quot; and &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/27/entertainment/gallery/sound-of-music-where-are-they-now/index.html&quot;&gt;The Sound of Music&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; turns 80 on October 1. Take a look back at some highlights from her career.
Actress Julie Andrews and others appear in the play &quot;My Fair Lady&quot; in 1956.
Andrews poses with her &quot;Mary Poppins&quot; co-star Dick Van Dyke in 1964.
Andrews arrives at the Oscars with her husband, Tony Walton, in 1965. She would leave the ceremony with the Best Actress award for her role in &quot;Mary Poppins.&quot;
Andrews plays the iconic Maria von Trapp in 1965&#39;s &quot;The Sound of Music.&quot;
In 2001, Andrews was one of five Kennedy Center honorees along with pianist Van Cliburn, actor Jack Nicholson, opera singer Luciano Pavarotti and music maestro Quincy Jones.
Lady Gaga introduces Andrews after singing a tribute to &quot;The Sound of Music&quot; at the 2015 Academy Awards.
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of actress Julie Andrews.

Personal:
Birth date: October 1, 1935
Birth place: Walton-on-Thames, United Kingdom
Birth name: Julia Elizabeth Wells
    Father: Edward Wells, teacher
    Mother: Barbara (Morris) Andrews, pianist
    Marriages: Blake Edwards (1969-2010, his death); Tony Walton (1959-1968, divorced)
    Children: adopted with Blake Edwards: Joanna, 1975, Amelia, 1974; with Tony Walton: Emma, 1962
    Other Facts:
    Took stepfather Ted Andrews' last name.
    Is a children's book author.
    Nominated for three Academy Awards and has won once.
    Nominated for five Grammy Awards and has won twice. Also, has won a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award.
    Nominated for three Tony Awards.
    Timeline:
    1946 -     Performs at London's Stage Door Canteen in front of Queen Elizabeth, wife of King George VI.
    1954 - Moves to New York to play the lead role in the Broadway show "The Boy Friend."
    1956-1962 - Stars in "My Fair Lady" on Broadway.
    1960-1963 - Stars in "Camelot" on Broadway.
    1964 - Makes her screen debut in "Mary Poppins."
    1965 - Wins a Grammy Award, with Dick Van Dyke, for the 1964 Best Recording For Children for "Mary Poppins."
    1965 - Wins the 1964 Academy Award for Best Actress for "Mary Poppins."
    1965 - The film "The Sound of Music" is released.
    1995-1997 - Stars in "Victor/Victoria" on Broadway.
    1997 - Undergoes surgery to remove a non-cancerous growth on her vocal cords. The surgery causes her to lose her singing voice.
    2000 - Andrews files a lawsuit against the surgeon who removed the growth from her vocal cords. After accepting an undisclosed settlement, the lawsuit is dropped.
    2000 - Is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.
    2001 - Receives Kennedy Center Honors.
    2008 - Releases the autobiography "Home: A Memoir of My Early Years."
    2011 - Wins a Grammy Award for 2010 Best Spoken Word Album For Children for "Julie Andrews' Collection Of Poems, Songs, And Lullabies."
    2011 - Receives a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award.
    March 26, 2015 - Celebrates the 50th anniversary of "The Sound of Music" at the famed TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
    August 4, 2015 - Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Major Events announces that Julie Andrews, Broadway's original Eliza Doolittle, will be directing a new production of "My Fair Lady" at the Sydney Opera House to celebrate the musical's 60th anniversary.
    June 2, 2016 - Netflix announces that Andrews will star in the new show "Julie's Greenroom," premiering in 2017.
    September 6, 2016 - The Julie Andrews-directed production of "My Fair Lady" officially opens at the Sydney Opera House.