Mick Jagger Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of singer, songwriter and Rolling Stones front man, Mick Jagger.

Personal:

Birth date: July 26, 1943

Birth place: Dartford, England

Birth name: Michael Philip Jagger

Father: Basil "Joe" Jagger, a teacher

Mother: Eva (Scutts) Jagger

Marriages: Jerry Hall (November 21, 1990-August 13, 1999, annulled); Bianca (Pérez Morena De Macías) Jagger (May 21, 1971-November 2, 1979, divorced)

Children: with Luciana Gimenez Morad: Lucas, May 17, 1999; with Jerry Hall: Gabriel, December 9, 1997; Georgia, January 12, 1992; James, August 28, 1985; Elizabeth, March 2, 1984; with Bianca (Pérez Morena De Macías) Jagger: Jade, October 21, 1971; with Marsha Hunt: Karis, November 4, 1970

Education: Attended the London School of Economics

Other Facts:

Plays the harmonica, tambourine, guitar and piano.

Childhood friends with band mate Keith Richards.

Nominated for 16 Grammy Awards, solo and with The Rolling Stones, and won twice

Once said, "I'd rather be dead than singing "Satisfaction" when I'm 45."

Timeline:

1960 - Lead singer of Little Boy Blue and the Blue Boys. Keith Richards later joins the band.

June 6, 1965 - "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" is released in the United States. It is #1 for four weeks and is the band's first gold record.

February 12, 1967 - Jagger and Keith Richards are arrested for drug possession. Jagger is sentenced to three months and Richards to one year. Later, the sentences are overturned on appeal.

July 5, 1969 - The Rolling Stones give a free concert in London's Hyde Park. Jagger reads poetry and releases 3,500 butterflies in honor of former band mate Brian Jones who was found dead on July 3.

May 28, 1969 - When his London home is raided by police, Jagger and girlfriend Marianne Faithfull are arrested for marijuana possession.

December 6, 1969 - A free concert at Altamont Speedway in Livermore, California, results in a fan's stabbing death. In 1970, the documentary "Gimme Shelter" about the concert tour and the tragedy is released.

June 15, 1970 - Opening day of "Ned Kelly," Jagger's first film role.

February 25, 1985 - Releases first solo album "She's the Boss."

January 18, 1989 - The Rolling Stones are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1994 - The Rolling Stones win two Grammy Awards - Best Rock Album for "Voodoo Lounge" and Best Music Video, Short Form, for "Love is Strong."

November 10, 2002 - Appears as himself on "The Simpsons."

2008 - Director Director Martin Scorsese releases "Shine a Light," a documentary film featuring a Stones performance from 2006.

2011 - Collaborates with Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, Damian Marley, Joss Stone and A.R. Rahman, composer of the soundtrack for "Slumdog Millionaire," to form the new group SuperHeavy.

September 20, 2011 - New self-titled album from SuperHeavy is released.

October 16, 2012 - The band's book "The Rolling Stones: 50" is released.

October 18, 2012 - "Crossfire Hurricane," a documentary about the band, opens at the London Film Festival.

November 12, 2012 - The Rolling Stones release their greatest hits compilation "GRRR!"

March 25, 2016 - The Rolling Stones become the first major international rock band to play in Cuba, drawing hundreds of thousands of people to a The Rolling Stones become the first major international rock band to play in Cuba, drawing hundreds of thousands of people to a free concert in Havana.