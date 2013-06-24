Michael Vick Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of former NFL quarterback Michael Vick .

Personal:

Birth date: June 26, 1980

Birth place: Newport News, Virginia

Birth name: Michael Dwayne Vick

Father: Michael Boddie

Mother: Brenda (Vick) Boddie

Marriage: Kijafa (Frink) Vick (June 30, 2012-present)

Children: with Kijafa (Frink) Vick: Jada; London; with Tameka Taylor: Mitez

Education: Attended Virginia Tech, 1998-2001

Other Facts:

Vick's parents were married in the late 1980s/early 1990s, but he kept his mother's maiden name.

Vick's brother, Marcus, also played football for Virginia Tech.

Holds the NFL record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback, with 6,109 yards.

Timeline:

1999 - Is named Big East Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

January 11, 2001 - Announces that he is leaving Virginia Tech and will be eligible for the NFL draft.

April 21, 2001 - Vick is the first overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft, going to the Atlanta Falcons.

2001-June 12, 2009 - Quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons.

2004 - Signs a 10-year, $130 million contract with the Falcons.

November 26, 2006 - Makes an obscene gesture to Falcons fans in the stands after a 31-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He apologizes the next day.

April 2007 - Allegations arise pertaining to Vick's participation in dog fighting activities.

July 17, 2007 - Vick and three associates, Purnell Peace, 35, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Quanis Phillips, 28, of Atlanta; and Tony Taylor, 34, of Hampton, Virginia, are Vick and three associates, Purnell Peace, 35, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Quanis Phillips, 28, of Atlanta; and Tony Taylor, 34, of Hampton, Virginia, are indicted in federal court on a conspiracy count alleging they bought and sponsored dogs in animal fighting and traveled across state lines to participate in illegal activity which included gambling.

July 23, 2007 - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tells Vick not to report to training camp until the league has reviewed his indictment.

July 26, 2007 - Arraignment and bond hearing in federal court in Richmond, Virginia. Vick pleads not guilty and is released without bond. He's ordered to surrender his passport and dog-breeding license; not travel outside the district where his primary residence is located without prior approval; and not buy or sell any dogs. He also cannot violate the law -- even traffic laws -- and cannot have contact with his three co-defendants.

August 17, 2007 - Co-defendants Quanis Phillips and Purnell Peace plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy related to dog fighting. Both implicate Vick in the conspiracy. Phillips is sentenced to 21 months in prison and Peace is sentenced to 18 months.

August 20, 2007 - Vick's lead attorney Billy Martin states that Vick has reached an agreement with the federal prosecutors and will plead guilty in court on August 27, 2007.

August 24, 2007 - Submits a guilty plea to the one federal count against him -- conspiracy involving illegal dog fighting. In a summary of facts accompanying his plea agreement, Vick admits participating in killing dogs and operating a business enterprise that involved illegal gambling.

August 27, 2007 - Pleads guilty in court to the federal dog fighting conspiracy charge against him. In a press conference, Vick apologizes to Commissioner Goodell, Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Coach Bobby Petrino, and the Atlanta Falcons. He admits he lied to many people because he was ashamed.

September 18, 2007 - Completes an eight hour course in empathy and animal protection offered by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

September 25, 2007 - A Virginia grand jury indicts Vick and three co-defendants on state dog fighting charges. The grand jury brings two charges against Vick: one count of killing dogs and one of promoting dogfights.

October 4, 2007 - The Atlanta Falcons and the NFL Players Association present arguments before arbitrator and University of Pennsylvania professor Stephen B. Burbank about whether the Falcons deserve a refund for a $22 million bonus paid to Michael Vick in December 2004.

October 9, 2007 - Burbank rules that Vick must repay the Atlanta Falcons $19.9 million dollars. The NFL Players Association says it will appeal.

November 19, 2007 - Surrenders to federal authorities to get a jump start on the sentence for his August 2007 guilty plea to a federal conspiracy charge of bankrolling a dog fighting operation.

December 10, 2007 - Vick is sentenced in federal court to 23 months in prison for his role in the dog fighting operation.

June 9, 2008 - Virginia Attorney General Gerald Poindexter announces that state trials for Vick and his three co-defendants will be delayed until the men finish serving their federal sentences, sometime in 2009.

July 7, 2008 - His lawyers file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in court on his behalf. Chapter 11 will allow him to keep his assets and pay off his liabilities at a later date. Records show he has $10 million in assets and $18 million in liabilities.

November 25, 2008 - Vick enters a guilty plea to state charges of dog fighting in Sussex, Virginia. Under a plea bargain, the additional charge of cruelty to animals is dropped and he receives a three-year suspended sentence.

July 7, 2008 - Files for bankruptcy.

March 25, 2009 - The US Dept. of Labor files a complaint against Vick, alleging that he took $1.3 million in pension funds from his MV7 company and used the money for his own benefit.

April 3, 2009 - A federal bankruptcy judge denies a Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan presented by Vick.

May 20, 2009 - Vick is released from prison and into home confinement in Virginia.

June 12, 2009 - Vick is released by the Atlanta Falcons. He is now eligible to sign with another team even though he has not been reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

July 20, 2009 - Vick is released from federal custody.

July 27, 2009 - Goodell Goodell reinstates Vick to the league on a conditional basis.

August 13, 2009 - Signs with the Philadelphia Eagles. Signs with the Philadelphia Eagles.

February 2, 2010 - BET airs the first part of a ten-part documentary entitled "The Michael Vick Project."

September 21, 2010 - The Philadelphia Eagles name Vick as the team's starting quarterback.

January 26, 2011 - It is announced that Vick has received his It is announced that Vick has received his first endorsement since leaving prison, with Unequal Technologies, a maker of football pads.

March 2, 2011 - Signs a one-year franchise tender with the Eagles. Vick stands to receive an estimated $20 million, the average of the top five salaries at his position.

July 1, 2011 - Nike and Vick reach an endorsement agreement, re-signing Vick as a Nike athlete. Nike and Vick reach an endorsement agreement, re-signing Vick as a Nike athlete.

July 19, 2011 - Vicks speaks at a news conference in Washington in support of a bill that would penalize people who bankroll dog and cockfights. The bill would also penalize people who bring children to animal fights.

August 29, 2011 - Signs a six-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles, making Vick one of the highest earning players in the NFL.

February 8, 2012 - Tops a list of "Most Disliked Athletes" in a public survey by Nielsen and E-Poll Market Research.

March 30, 2012 - Partners with the Humane Society to release two video Partners with the Humane Society to release two video public service announcements to stop animal cruelty.

April 16, 2012 - In a statement, Vick urges the Alabama Legislature to pass a measure imposing stricter penalties for illegal cockfighting.

July 11, 2012 - Vick launches his clothing line V7.

October 12, 2012 - Vick Vick confirms that his family owns a dog . "Our pet is well cared for and loved as a member of our family."

March 21, 2014 - Signs with the New York Jets for one year for $5 million dollars. Signs with the New York Jets for one year for $5 million dollars.

November 9, 2014 - Becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 6,000 yards in rushing over his career.

2015 - The New York Jets opt not to sign a new contract with Vick. As a free agent, he searches for opportunities but remains unsigned as teams begin prepping to train for football season.

August 25, 2015 - Signs a one year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to be their back-up quarterback.