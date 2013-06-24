Breaking News

Lauren Bacall Fast Facts

Updated 7:25 PM ET, Fri May 12, 2017

Actress Lauren Bacall, the husky-voiced Hollywood icon known for her sultry sensuality, died Tuesday, August 12, 2014. She was 89. Click through to take a look at the iconic actress&#39; life.
Lauren Bacall, born Betty Jane Perske, pictured here in 1925 at 7 months-old.
Bacall at age 10 in 1934, in her first professional portrait.
Bacall, right, at 12, with her classmate Helen Bakewell after their 1936 graduation from the private girls&#39; school Highland Manor in Tarrytown, New York.
Bacall appears as a model on the cover of Harper&#39;s Bazaar magazine in March 1943.
Bacall met her future husband, Humphrey Bogart, while working on the 1944 film &quot;To Have And Have Not.&quot;
Bogart and Bacall married in 1945, had two children and continued to make films together, including &quot;The Big Sleep&quot; (1946), &quot;Dark Passage&quot; (1947) and &quot;Key Largo&quot; (1948).
Bogart and Bacall at home with their dog in 1945.
Bacall during the filming of &quot;Young Man With A Horn&quot; in 1949.
Bogart and Bacall in a cafe In Paris in 1950.
Actor Gary Cooper and Bacall pose for a studio portrait to promote their movie &quot;Bright Leaf&quot; in 1950 in Los Angeles.
In 1954, Bacall and actor Charlton Heston attend the film premiere of &quot;A Star Is Born.&quot;
From left, Rory Calhoun, Lauren Bacall, Cameron Mitchell and Marilyn Monroe in a scene from the 1953 film &quot;How To Marry A Millionaire.&quot;
Lauren Bacall and Gregory Peck in a scene from the 1957 film &quot;Designing Woman.&quot;
Robert Stack and Bacall in a scene from 1958&#39;s &quot;The Gift Of Love.&quot;
Bacall and her children Leslie and Stephen in New York in 1960.
Bacall poses with her second husband, actor Jason Robards, and their baby son Sam in 1962.
Bacall, right, dances with American dancer and choreographer Jerome Robbins at Truman Capote&#39;s (center) 1966 Black and White Ball. Guest of honor Katherine Graham, left, dances with an unidentified man.
French designer Yves Saint-Laurent with Bacall and her daughter Leslie at a showing of his latest collection in Paris in 1968.
Bacall is interviewed in 1970 by Harvard students about Bogart.
Bacall with host Johnny Carson on his show in 1980.
Bacall at a photo call for the film &quot;The Walker&quot; in 2007.
Roger Corman, Lauren Bacall and Roger Willis at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences inaugural Governors Awards in 2009.
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of award-winning actress Lauren Bacall.

Personal:
Birth date: September 16, 1924
Death date: August 12, 2014
Birth place: New York, New York
    Birth name: Betty Joan Perske
    Father: William Perske, a salesman
    Mother: Natalie (Weinstein-Bacal) Perske
    Marriages: Jason Robards (July 4, 1961-September 11, 1969, divorced); Humphrey Bogart (May 21, 1945-January 14, 1957, his death)
    Children: with Jason Robards: Sam, 1961; with Humphrey Bogart: Stephen, 1949; Leslie, 1952
    Education: American Academy of Dramatic Arts, New York, 1941
    Other Facts:
    Winner of two Tony Awards. Winner of an honorary Oscar and nominated for one Academy Award. Nominated for three Emmy Awards.
    Her last name, Bacall, comes from her mother's maiden name, Weinstein-Bacal (with one "L").
    Lauren Bacall was discovered by Howard Hawks' wife Slim on the March 1943 cover of Harper's Bazaar.
    Howard Hawks encouraged her to speak in a low voice for her screen test, and later gave her the name Lauren.
    Her trademark since her film debut in 1944 has been her distinctive, husky voice.
    Made five films with husband Humphrey Bogart: "To Have and Have Not" (1944), "The Big Sleep" (1946), "Dark Passage" (1947), "Key Largo" (1948), and both had uncredited roles in "Two Guys From Milwaukee" (1946).
    Son Stephen is named after the character Bogart played in their first film together. Daughter Leslie is named after the actor Leslie Howard.
    A famous photo features Bacall draped over a piano with then Vice-President Harry S. Truman at the keyboard.
    She was engaged briefly to Frank Sinatra between marriages.
    Timeline:
    Early 1940s -     Supports herself by modeling and working as an usher on Broadway after leaving the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.
    March 16, 1942 - Broadway debut as Betty Bacall, in "Johnny 2X4," a walk-on part in a play with 66 actors.
    October 1944 - Her first film, "To Have and Have Not," is released.
    1970 - Winner, Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for "Applause."
    1980 - Her first autobiography, "Lauren Bacall: By Myself" wins the National Book Award.
    1981 - Winner, Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for "Woman of the Year."
    1997 - Receives the Kennedy Center Honors.
    March 2005 - Her updated autobiography, "By Myself and Then Some," is published.
    November 14, 2009 - Receives an honorary Oscar in recognition of her place in the golden age of motion pictures at the inaugural Governors Awards gala.
    August 12, 2014 - Passes away at the age of 89.