Jack Nicklaus Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 7:57 PM ET, Tue January 10, 2017

Jack Nicklaus wipes away tears after listening to the laudatory remarks of his son Jack Jr. before receiving the Congressional Gold Medal in 2015.
Nicklaus was just the third pro golfer to ever receive the award from U.S. Congress, and the seventh pro athlete. It was recognition for his contribution to the game and his community work.
Aged 75, Nicklaus celebrated a hole-in-one during the Par 3 tournament at the 2015 Masters, the 21st of his professional career but first at Augusta.
One of the most famous images in golf: Nicklaus rolls in a birdie putt during his victory charge at the Masters in 1986, when -- age 46 -- he became the major event&#39;s oldest winner.
Nicklaus was honored with Sports Illustrated&#39;s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award in New York on December 15, 2015, while Serena Williams was named the magazine&#39;s Sportsperson of the Year. They are pictured with NFL legend Boomer Esiason.
Nicklaus secured his first major title at the 1962 U.S. Open at Oakmont during his first full season on the PGA Tour.
Nicklaus was nicknamed the &quot;Golden Bear&quot; because of his blond hair and initially hefty physique, but he trimmed down as his career progressed.
Since retiring from top-level golf, Nicklaus has focused on commercial interests with business partner Howard Milstein (pictured with his wife Abby).
Nicklaus and his wife Barbara started children&#39;s charity work after their infant daughter was saved from choking to death by a Columbus hospital. Here they watch their son Gary competing in the 2001 U.S. Open golf tournament.
Nicklaus was close friends with former U.S. President Gerald Ford, who in 1994 was the first honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup golf competition contested by the U.S and an International team.
Nicklaus won his third British Open title in 1978 -- his second triumph at the home of golf, St. Andrews.
Nicklaus won a record six Masters titles, and is one of the honorary starters each year at Augusta with fellow golf legends Arnold Palmer (left) and Gary Player (right).
Nicklaus is full of praise for modern golfing stars such as four-time major winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland.
Nicklaus founded the PGA Tour&#39;s Memorial Tournament in 1976. It has been won a record five times by Tiger Woods, who is still chasing Nicklaus&#39; milestone 18 major titles. Woods has been stuck on 14 since 2008.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of retired professional golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Personal:
Birth date: January 21, 1940
Birth place: Columbus, Ohio
    Birth name: Jack William Nicklaus
    Father: Louis Charles Nicklaus Jr., a pharmacist
    Mother: Helen (Schoener) Nicklaus
    Marriage: Barbara Jean (Bash) Nicklaus (July 23, 1960-present)
    Children: Michael, July 24, 1973; Gary, January 15, 1969; Nancy, May 5, 1965; Steve, April 11,1963; Jack II, September 23, 1961
    Education: Attended Ohio State University, 1957-1961
    Other Facts:
    Nicknamed "Golden Bear."
    Began playing golf at age 10.
    Has won 20 major championships: six Masters, five PGA Championships, four US Opens, three British Opens, and two US Amateur Championships.
    Owns the Nicklaus Companies, which includes a successful golf course design business.
    Timeline:
    1956 -     Wins the Ohio State Open at age 16.
    1959 and 1961 - Wins the US Amateur Championship.
    January 1962 - First professional start at the Los Angeles Open.
    June 1962 - Earns first professional win, defeating Arnold Palmer, at the US Open.
    1962, 1967, 1972 and 1980 - Wins the US Open.
    1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975 and 1986 - Wins the Masters.
    1963, 1971, 1973, 1975 and 1980 - Wins the PGA Championship.
    1966, 1970 and 1978 - Wins the British Open.
    1967, 1972, 1973, 1975 and 1976 - Named PGA Player of the Year.
    1974 - Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.
    1991 and 1993 - Wins the US Senior Open.
    1997 - "Jack Nicklaus: My Story," written with Ken Bowden, is released.
    1999 - Named Sports Illustrated's best individual male athlete of the 20th century.
    2001 - Is awarded the ESPY Lifetime Achievement Award.
    2002 - The Jack Nicklaus Museum opens on the campus of Ohio State University.
    2004 - The Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation is formed.
    2005 - Retires from tournament competition.
    2005 - Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
    2006 - Is inducted into the PGA Professional Hall of Fame.
    March 24, 2015 - Congress honors Nicklaus with the Congressional Gold Medal.
    December 2015 - Nicklaus receives Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.
    March 2016 - Named to Forbes' list of The Highest-Paid Retired Athletes, with estimated earnings of $26 million.