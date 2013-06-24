Jack Nicklaus Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of retired professional golfer Jack Nicklaus.
Personal:
Birth date: January 21, 1940
Birth place: Columbus, Ohio
Birth name: Jack William Nicklaus
Father: Louis Charles Nicklaus Jr., a pharmacist
Mother: Helen (Schoener) Nicklaus
Marriage: Barbara Jean (Bash) Nicklaus (July 23, 1960-present)
Children: Michael, July 24, 1973; Gary, January 15, 1969; Nancy, May 5, 1965; Steve, April 11,1963; Jack II, September 23, 1961
Education: Attended Ohio State University, 1957-1961
Other Facts:
Nicknamed "Golden Bear."
Began playing golf at age 10.
Has won 20 major championships: six Masters, five PGA Championships, four US Opens, three British Opens, and two US Amateur Championships.
Owns the Nicklaus Companies, which includes a successful golf course design business.
Timeline:
1956 - Wins the Ohio State Open at age 16.
1959 and 1961 - Wins the US Amateur Championship.
January 1962 - First professional start at the Los Angeles Open.
June 1962 - Earns first professional win, defeating Arnold Palmer, at the US Open.
1962, 1967, 1972 and 1980 - Wins the US Open.
1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975 and 1986 - Wins the Masters.
1963, 1971, 1973, 1975 and 1980 - Wins the PGA Championship.
1966, 1970 and 1978 - Wins the British Open.
1967, 1972, 1973, 1975 and 1976 - Named PGA Player of the Year.
1974 - Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.
1991 and 1993 - Wins the US Senior Open.
1997 - "Jack Nicklaus: My Story," written with Ken Bowden, is released.
1999 - Named Sports Illustrated's best individual male athlete of the 20th century.
2001 - Is awarded the ESPY Lifetime Achievement Award.
2004 - The Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation is formed.
2005 - Retires from tournament competition.
2005 - Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
2006 - Is inducted into the PGA Professional Hall of Fame.
March 24, 2015 - Congress honors Nicklaus with the Congressional Gold Medal.
December 2015 - Nicklaus receives Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.
March 2016 - Named to Forbes' list of The Highest-Paid Retired Athletes, with estimated earnings of $26 million.