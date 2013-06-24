Jack Nicklaus Fast Facts

Photos: Golf's 'Golden Bear' Jack Nicklaus wipes away tears after listening to the laudatory remarks of his son Jack Jr. before receiving the Congressional Gold Medal in 2015. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Nicklaus was just the third pro golfer to ever receive the award from U.S. Congress, and the seventh pro athlete. It was recognition for his contribution to the game and his community work.

Aged 75, Nicklaus celebrated a hole-in-one during the Par 3 tournament at the 2015 Masters, the 21st of his professional career but first at Augusta.

One of the most famous images in golf: Nicklaus rolls in a birdie putt during his victory charge at the Masters in 1986, when -- age 46 -- he became the major event's oldest winner.

Nicklaus was honored with Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award in New York on December 15, 2015, while Serena Williams was named the magazine's Sportsperson of the Year. They are pictured with NFL legend Boomer Esiason.

Nicklaus secured his first major title at the 1962 U.S. Open at Oakmont during his first full season on the PGA Tour.

Nicklaus was nicknamed the "Golden Bear" because of his blond hair and initially hefty physique, but he trimmed down as his career progressed.

Since retiring from top-level golf, Nicklaus has focused on commercial interests with business partner Howard Milstein (pictured with his wife Abby).

Nicklaus and his wife Barbara started children's charity work after their infant daughter was saved from choking to death by a Columbus hospital. Here they watch their son Gary competing in the 2001 U.S. Open golf tournament.

Nicklaus was close friends with former U.S. President Gerald Ford, who in 1994 was the first honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup golf competition contested by the U.S and an International team.

Nicklaus won his third British Open title in 1978 -- his second triumph at the home of golf, St. Andrews.

Nicklaus won a record six Masters titles, and is one of the honorary starters each year at Augusta with fellow golf legends Arnold Palmer (left) and Gary Player (right).

Nicklaus is full of praise for modern golfing stars such as four-time major winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland.