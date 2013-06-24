Fats Domino Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of award winning singer, songwriter and pianist Fats Domino.
Personal:
Birth name: Antoine Domino, Jr.
Birth name: Antoine Domino, Jr.
Birth date: February 26, 1928
Birth place: New Orleans, Louisiana
Marriage: Rosemary (August 6, 1947-March 10, 2008, her death)
Children: Antoinette, Antoine III, Andrea, Andre, Anatole, Anola, Adonica, and Antonio
Other Facts:
Has sold over 65 million albums.
Has sold over 65 million albums.
"Blueberry Hill," "Ain't That a Shame" and "I'm Walkin'" are some of his biggest hits.
The singer Chubby Checker's stage name was a word play on Fats Domino.
Timeline:
1949 - His album, "The Fat Man," is released. The single "The Fat Man" reaches #2 on the R&B charts and sells a million copies.
1949 - His album, "The Fat Man," is released. The single "The Fat Man" reaches #2 on the R&B charts and sells a million copies.
1986 - Inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
1987 - Receives the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
1995 - Receives the Pioneer Award from the Rhythm & Blues Foundation.
1998 - Wins the National Medal for the Arts from the National Endowment for the Arts.
August 29, 2006 - President George W. Bush presents Domino with a new National Medal of the Arts. His first one was lost during Hurricane Katrina.
January 27, 2007 - Receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Best of the Beat Music Awards in New Orleans. Mayor Ray Nagin declares January 27, 2007, as Fats Domino Day.
November 22, 2008 - "Fats Domino: Walkin' Back to New Orleans," a documentary of his life, premieres on Louisiana Public Broadcast television.
May 30, 2009 - Is inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. The ceremony is held in conjunction with a fundraiser, The Domino Effect, to rebuild schools and playgrounds. Little Richard accepts the plaque as Domino watches from a private suite nearby.
February 26, 2016 - PBS airs "The Big Beat: Fats Domino and the Birth of Rock 'n' Roll," a documentary film from director Joe Lauro.