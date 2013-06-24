Bob Barker Fast Facts

Breaking News

Bob Barker, former host of TV's "The Price is Right," surprised viewers when he came out of retirement to appear on the show in April 2015 with current host Drew Carey. Here's a look at noteworthy moments from Barker's long career in show business.
Barker also made a special appearance on "The Price Is Right," the game show he hosted for 35 years, on his 90th birthday in 2013.
Barker, right, appears on a 1960 episode of "Bonanza" along with actors Dan Blocker, Pernell Roberts and Natalie Trundy.
Barker is a well-known animal rights activist who always ended "The Price Is Right" by saying: "Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered." In 1995, Barker established the DJ&T Foundation to help fund low-cost pet neutering. The foundation is named after Barker's late wife, Dorothy Jo, and his mother, who was nicknamed Tilly.
Barker went on his first date with Dorothy Jo when he was 15, and the two later eloped in 1945 when Barker took leave from the U.S. Navy. Dorothy Jo sang commercial jingles, and the two moved to Los Angeles and performed talent shows together.
While Barker was in college, filling in as emcee for a radio station, he was noticed by Ralph Edwards, creator and host of the game show "Truth or Consequences." Barker took over for Edwards and hosted the show for the next 18 years.
Barker began hosting "The Price Is Right" in 1972. Over his career, he won 19 Daytime Emmy Awards.
Barker and Miss Illinois Amanda Jones are seen after Jones won the 1973 Miss USA Pageant. Barker hosted the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants from 1966-1987. He resigned after pageant officials refused to stop giving fur coats as awards.
Barker points to himself on television as his wife looks on and laughs in 1977. Dorothy Jo died from lung cancer in 1981.
Barker with a contestant on "The Price Is Right" in 1978.
Barker poses with two "Price Is Right" models -- Dian Parkinson, left, and Janice Pennington -- in 1986. Parkinson sued Barker for sexual harassment in 1993, asking for $8 million. The lawsuit was dropped in 1995.
For his cameo appearance in the 1996 Adam Sandler film "Happy Gilmore," Barker won a MTV Movie Award for "best fight scene."
Barker celebrates his 80th birthday during a special edition of "The Price Is Right" in 2003.
Barker poses next to a sculpture of himself during his induction into the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame in 2004.
Barker addresses the studio audience June 6, 2007, during his last taping of "The Price Is Right." Since then, the show has been hosted by comedian Drew Carey.
Barker answers fans' questions during a book signing of his memoir "Priceless Memories" in 2009.
Barker and Ingrid Newkirk, president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, cut the ribbon at the dedication ceremony of PETA's Los Angeles office in 2010. The office was named "The Bob Barker Building." Barker donated $2.5 million to PETA to purchase and renovate it.
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Bob Barker, former host of the "Price is Right."

Personal:
Birth date: December 12, 1923
Birth place: Darrington, Washington
    Birth name: Robert William Barker
    Father: Byron Barker, a utility worker
    Mother: Matilda (Tarleton) Barker
    Marriage: Dorothy Jo (Gideon) Barker (January 12, 1945-1981, her death)
    Education: Drury College, B.A.,1947
    Military service: U.S. Naval Reserves, 1943-1945
    Other Facts:
    Ended each show with the line, "Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered."
    Animal rights activist.
    Winner of 19 Daytime Emmy Awards.
    Barker contributed $5 million to the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, a marine wildlife and environmental protection group, to help end international whaling. The society named a ship in their fleet the "Bob Barker."
    Timeline:
    1950-1956 -     Host of radio program "The Bob Barker Show."
    1956-1975 - Host of game show "Truth or Consequences" on NBC.
    1966-1987 - Host of the "Miss Universe" and "Miss USA Beauty Pageants." Resigns after pageant officials refuse to stop giving fur coats as awards.
    1969-1985 - Host of the Pillsbury Bake-Off.
    1969-1988 - Emcees the New Year's Day "Tournament of Roses Parade."
    September 4, 1972 - Premiere of "The Price Is Right" on CBS with Barker as host.
    1972-2007 - Host of "The Price Is Right," TV's longest running game show.
    1981-1999 - Winner of nine Emmy awards for "Best Audience Participation Host."
    1993 - "Barker Beauty" Dian Parkinson sues for sexual harassment, asking for $8 million. The lawsuit is dropped in 1995.
    1995 - Founds the DJ&T Foundation to help fund low-cost pet neutering. The foundation is named after his wife, Dorothy Jo and his mother, nicknamed Tilly.
    1996 - Wins an MTV Movie Award for "best fight scene" for his cameo appearance and brawl with Adam Sandler in "Happy Gilmore."
    March 11, 1998 - "Stage 33" at CBS Television City in Los Angeles is renamed "Bob Barker Studio" after the 5,000th episode of "The Price Is Right."
    1999 - Wins a Daytime Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement.
    2002 - Suffers a stroke and undergoes prostate surgery.
    April 26, 2002 - Breaks Johnny Carson's record for continuous performances on the same network television show, with 29 years, seven months and 22 days.
    June 26, 2004 - Is inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.
    2004 - Another longtime "Barker Beauty" Holly Hallstrom wins a $3 million settlement in an appeals court, over allegations that she was fired from "The Price is Right" for failing to lose weight.
    October 31, 2006 - Announces his upcoming retirement for June 2007.
    March 20, 2007 - The LA Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals honors Barker with their President's Award.
    May 16, 2007 - CBS airs "The Price Is Right Million Dollar Spectacular," Barker's last hosting duties in primetime.
    May 17, 2007 - "Bob Barker: A Celebration of 50 Years on Television," a tribute to his 50-year career, 35 of which were on "The Price Is Right," airs on CBS.
    June 15, 2007 - Barker's last episode as host airs.
    November 14, 2007 - Is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
    February 11, 2008 - Delivers a $1-million-dollar endowment to his alma mater Drury University. The donation will go towards the creation of the country's first undergraduate course on animal ethics.
    April 6, 2009 - Hatchette/Center Street releases Barker's first memoir "Priceless Memories."
    March 10, 2010 - Ribbon cutting ceremony held in Los Angeles at the Bob Barker Building. Barker donated $2.5 million to PETA to purchase and renovate the building.
    November 2, 2011 - Barker urges the passage of the Traveling Exotic Animal Protection Act. He states that traveling circuses rely on animals that are trained to do tricks, and this is accomplished with acts of cruelty.
    December 12, 2013 - Returns to "The Price is Right" to celebrate his 90th birthday.
    October 20, 2015 - Is hospitalized after tripping and hitting his head on a sidewalk.