Billy Crystal Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of comedian Billy Crystal.
Personal:
Birth date: March 14, 1947
Birth place: Long Beach, New York
Birth name: William Edward Crystal
Father: Jack, concert promoter and record store manager
Mother: Helen (Gabler) Crystal
Marriage: Janice (Goldfinger) Crystal (1970-present)
Children: Jennifer, 1973 and Lindsay, 1977
Education: New York University, B.F.A., 1970
Other Facts:
Hosts the Academy Awards nine times: in 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2004 and 2012.
Hosts the Grammy Awards three times: 1987, 1988 and 1989.
Worked as a substitute teacher at Long Beach Junior High School.
Carries a toothbrush in his pocket when hosting the Oscars, because as a child he'd rehearse his Oscar speech while holding a toothbrush.
Was Jay Leno's first guest on the "Tonight Show" when Leno took over from Johnny Carson.
Has been nominated for 22 Emmy awards and won six.
Timeline:
1971-1975 - Member of an traveling improvisational comedy group.
1977-1981 - Plays television's first openly gay character Jodie Dallas on the sitcom "Soap."
1984-1985 - Cast member on "Saturday Night Live."
1986 - Airing live on HBO, Crystal joins Robin Williams and Whoopi Goldberg in hosting the first Comic Relief fundraiser for healthcare for the homeless.
1989 - Wins an Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance in Special Events for "The 31st Annual Grammy Awards."
1990 - Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program, for "Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow."
1991 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for "The 63rd Annual Academy Awards."
1991 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for his "The 63rd Annual Academy Awards."
1992 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Variety or Music Program for "The 64th Annual Academy Awards."
1998 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program for "The 70th Annual Academy Awards."
December 5, 2004 - Crystal's one man show, "700 Sundays," opens on Broadway.
2005 - Wins a Tony Award for Special Theatrical Event for "700 Sundays."
2006 - Crystal reunites with Whoopi Goldberg and Robin Williams to benefit people affected by Hurricane Katrina. The fundraiser was a special edition of Comic Relief in which the trio had hosted for two decades.
2007 - Receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
March 13, 2008 - The New York Yankees add Crystal to the team for one day, the day before his 60th birthday, in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. His uniform number is 60. Crystal strikes out his only time at bat.
July 17, 2008 - Is named to the board of directors of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
November 10, 2011 - Crystal is named as the host of the Oscars in February 2012, replacing Eddie Murphy.
August 25, 2014 - Crystal pays tribute to his long time friend and fellow comedian Robin Williams at the 66th annual Primetime Emmy Awards calling him the "greatest friend you could imagine."
2015 - Returns to sitcom television after 30 years in "The Comedians." FX cancels it after one season.