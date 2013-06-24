Bill Cosby Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of comedian and actor Bill Cosby.
Personal:
Birth date: July 12, 1937
Birth place: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Birth name: William Henry Cosby, Jr.
Father: William Henry, Sr., U.S. Navy mess steward
Mother: Anna (Hite) Cosby
Marriage: Camille (Hanks) Cosby (January 25, 1964-present)
Children: Evin, August 27, 1976; Ensa, April 8, 1973; Ennis, April 15, 1969-January 16, 1997; Erinn, July 23, 1966; Erika, April 8, 1965
Education: Attended Temple University, 1961-1962; University of Massachusetts at Amherst, M.A, 1972; University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Ed.D, 1977
Military service: U.S. Navy, 1956-1960
Other Facts:
Spokesperson for Jell-O for 25 years, beginning in 1974.
All of his children have names beginning with an E, to represent excellence.
Nominated for 17 Grammy Awards and has won nine.
Nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards and has won four.
More than 40 women have publicly accused Cosby of raping or assaulting them over the past 40 years. The comedian has vehemently denied wrongdoing.
Timeline:
1956 - Drops out of high school and enlists in the U.S. Navy. During his time in the Navy, Cosby earns his high school diploma through a correspondence course.
1961 - Wins a track and field scholarship to Temple University. While at school, he gets his first job telling jokes while tending bar.
1962 - Leaves school and moves to New York City to work as a comedian at the Gaslight Café.
1963 - Releases his first recording, "Bill Cosby Is a Very Funny Fellow ... Right!"
1964 - Releases his second album, "I Started Out As a Child," which wins a Grammy for Best Comedy Performance.
1965-1968 - Plays Alexander Scott, an undercover CIA agent, on the NBC show "I Spy." Wins three Best Actor Emmy Awards in a row from 1966 to 1968.
1969 - Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety or Musical Program for "The Bill Cosby Special."
1969-1971 - Plays Chet Kincaid, a P.E. teacher on the NBC program "The Bill Cosby Show."
1972-1984 - "Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids" runs on television.
September 20, 1984 - "The Cosby Show" debuts on NBC. Cosby plays Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable.
1984-1992 - "The Cosby Show" runs on NBC.
October 3, 1992 - Is inducted into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame.
1996-2000 - Stars on the television sitcom "Cosby." Phylicia Rashad again co-stars as his character's wife.
January 16, 1997 - Cosby's only son, Ennis, is robbed and murdered on a Los Angeles highway after he stops to fix a flat tire.
July 1997 - Autumn Jackson, who claimed to be Cosby's illegitimate daughter, is found guilty of attempting to extort $40 million dollars from him. She is later sentenced to 26 months in prison.
July 1998 - Mikhail Markhasev is convicted of Ennis Cosby's murder. He is later sentenced to life in prison.
December 6, 1998 - Receives the Kennedy Center Honors.
July 9, 2002 - Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
2003 - Receives the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the Emmy Awards.
January 2005 - Former Temple University employee Andrea Constand alleges that Cosby drugged and fondled her in January 2004.
February 2005 - Authorities announce that Cosby will not be charged in the Constand case, citing insufficient evidence.
March 2005 - Constand files a civil suit against Cosby. They settle out of court for an undisclosed amount in November 2006.
October 26, 2009 - Is awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
November 23, 2013 - Cosby's first television comedy special in 30 years airs on Comedy Central.
November 14, 2014 - CNN interviews Barbara Bowman, who alleges that Cosby assaulted her a number of times. Cosby's attorney, John Schmitt, states that the allegations are "decade-old" and "discredited."
November 17, 2014 - Journalist and publicist Joan Tarshis tells CNN that Cosby sexually assaulted her 45 years ago, when she was a teenager. Tarshis joins a handful of women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault -- allegations the comedian's attorneys have repeatedly said are untrue. Cosby has never been prosecuted.
November 18, 2014 - Former supermodel Janice Dickinson accuses Bill Cosby of sexual assault, telling "Entertainment Tonight" in an interview that the comedian raped her. Cosby's attorney Martin Singer calls Dickinson's story "a lie" and said it contradicts her own autobiography and a 2002 interview she did with the New York Observer.
November 26, 2014 - Cosby's alma mater, the University of Massachusetts Amherst, cuts ties to the comedian and states, "Bill Cosby has agreed to resign as an honorary co-chair of UMass Amherst's capital campaign. He no longer has any affiliation with the campaign nor does he serve in any other capacity for the university."
December 1, 2014 - Cosby resigns from Temple University's board of trustees, a position that he has held for 32 years.
December 2, 2014 - Judy Huth files a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging that Cosby sexually assaulted her in 1974, when she was 15 years old.
December 4, 2014 - The Navy revokes Cosby's title of honorary Chief Petty Officer.
December 4, 2014 - Cosby's attorney Martin D. Singer says that Huth's claims are "absolutely false" and accuses her of engaging in extortion after Cosby rejected her "outrageous demand for money in order not to make her allegations public."
December 10, 2014 - Tamara Green, who has accused Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 1970, files a defamation lawsuit against Cosby, claiming she was called a liar after coming forward with allegations.
December 16, 2014 - Citing the statute of limitations, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office declines to charge Cosby regarding Judy Huth's 1974 sexual assault allegation.
January 2015 - Linda Traitz tells CNN that she and fellow accuser Therese Serignese are joining a defamation lawsuit against Cosby that was originally filed by Tamara Green.
February 12, 2015 - Two more women accuse Cosby of sexual assault.
May 20, 2015 - Janice Dickinson sues Cosby for defamation.
July 6, 2015 - Newly unsealed documents reveal Bill Cosby has admitted to getting prescription Quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with. The documents, dating back to 2005, stem from a civil lawsuit filed by Andrea Constand -- one of the dozens of women who have publicly accused the comedian of sexual assault.
July 25, 2015 - Spelman College, a historically black women's school in Atlanta, announces it has officially terminated a professorship endowed by Cosby and his wife Camille.
December 9, 2015 - An attorney for seven of Cosby's accusers issues a subpoena to Cosby's wife, Camille The subpoena orders Camille Cosby to testify at a deposition on January 6, 2016. The accusers - Tamara Green, Therese Serignese, Linda Traitz, Louisa Moritz, Barbara Bowman, Joan Tarshis and Angela Leslie - are suing Cosby for defamation.
December 14, 2015 - Cosby countersues seven women who had sued him for defamation, claiming they actually defamed him. Cosby is seeking unspecified damages and public retractions from the seven women: Tamara Green, Therese Serignese, Linda Traitz, Louisa Moritz, Barbara Bowman, Joan Tarshis and Angela Leslie.
December 18, 2015 - Cosby's attorneys file a motion to quash a subpoena ordering Camille Cosby to testify at a deposition on January 6, 2016. They argue she has "no first-hand knowledge" of the alleged incidents. They also argue the Cosby's private conversations are privileged, claiming, "Information that was the subject of confidential communications between Mrs. Cosby and defendant is protected by Massachusetts' spousal disqualification rule."
December 21, 2015 - Cosby sues model, Beverly Johnson for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He claims that she falsely accused him of attempted rape.
December 30, 2015 - The Montgomery County District Attorney announces that Cosby is being formally charged with aggravated indecent assault for the 2004 alleged sexual attack on Andrea Constand.
December 31, 2015 - Camille Cosby's motion to quash a subpoena ordering her to testify at a deposition is denied by a Massachusetts federal judge. Mrs. Cosby is now required to give testimony on January 6 in the defamation suit against her husband.
January 6, 2016 - The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announces that Cosby won't be charged in two cases. According to a charge evaluation sheet, prosecutors think neither of the two allegations could have resulted in charges within the statute of limitations.
February 3, 2016 - A judge in Montgomery County rules that the sexual assault case in Pennsylvania against Cosby will go forward. A spokesman for Cosby's legal team, Andrew Wyatt, tells CNN his attorneys will appeal the judge's decision not to dismiss the case.
February 19, 2016 - Cosby's defamation lawsuit against Beverly Johnson is voluntarily dismissed.
May 24, 2016 - The criminal case against Cosby in Pennsylvania is on track to go to trial, after a judge rules that there is sufficient evidence against the entertainer.
December 5, 2016 - A judge rules that Cosby's 11-year-old deposition -- in which he admitted to extramarital affairs and giving some women drugs in order to have sex with them -- is admissible in his upcoming criminal trial in 2017.
December 13-14, 2016 - A pre-trial hearing is held to determine whether the testimony of 13 women who say Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted them from 1964 to 2002 may be included as evidence his criminal case.