Hajj Pilgrimage Fast Facts

Updated 6:10 PM ET, Wed September 13, 2017

Muslim pilgrims make their way to cast stones at a pillar in the &quot;stoning the devil&quot; ritual Thursday, September 24, in Mina near Mecca, Saudi Arabia. At some point during this last rite of the annual Hajj, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/24/world/gallery/saudi-arabia-stampede/index.html&quot;&gt;a stampede occurred, killing and injuring hundreds&lt;/a&gt;. More than 2 million Muslims have been making the pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca. The Hajj is one of the most celebrated events in the Islamic calendar.
Photos: The Hajj: Muslims gather for annual pilgrimage
A pilgrim reads the Quran on a rocky hill called the Mountain of Mercy, on the plain of Arafat, near Mecca on Wednesday, September 23.
Photos: The Hajj: Muslims gather for annual pilgrimage
Muslim pilgrims pray at Namira Mosque on September 23 on Mount Arafat near Mecca.
Photos: The Hajj: Muslims gather for annual pilgrimage
Pilgrims join in one of the Hajj rituals early September 23 on Mount Arafat. For most Muslims, the pilgrimage is the spiritual climax of their lives, with many saving for decades to be able to make the journey to Mecca.
Photos: The Hajj: Muslims gather for annual pilgrimage
Muslim pilgrims pray on the Mountain of Mercy, on the plain of Arafat. Islam requires every Muslim who is physically and financially able to make the journey to Mecca at least once in his or her lifetime.
Photos: The Hajj: Muslims gather for annual pilgrimage
Muslim pilgrims pray on the Mountain of Mercy on Tuesday, September 22.
Photos: The Hajj: Muslims gather for annual pilgrimage
Muslim pilgrims touch Islam&#39;s holiest shrine, the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.khanacademy.org/humanities/art-islam/beginners-guide-islamic/a/the-kaaba&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kaaba&lt;/a&gt;, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca on Monday, September 21. Performing the Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam.
Photos: The Hajj: Muslims gather for annual pilgrimage
Muslim pilgrims circle counterclockwise the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca on Monday. The pilgrimage, conducted over five days, includes detailed rituals including wearing a special garment that symbolizes human equality and unity before God, a procession around the Kaaba and the symbolic stoning of evil.
Photos: The Hajj: Muslims gather for annual pilgrimage
(CNN)Here's a look at Hajj, an annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Over two million Muslims perform the pilgrimage annually.

Facts:
August 19, 2018 - The Hajj pilgrimage is expected to start (dates may vary slightly for different countries depending on the sighting of the moon).
Hajj, Hadj or Hadjdj - the spelling HAJJ is the preferred CNN style.
    Other Facts:
    Performing Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam.
    Islam requires every Muslim who is physically and financially able to make the journey to the holy city of Mecca at least once in his or her life.
    Hajj occurs two months and ten days after Ramadan ends, during the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah.
    The height of Hajj corresponds with the major Islamic holy day Eid al-Adha, which commemorates Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son on Divine orders.
    The pilgrimage, conducted over five days, includes numerous detailed rituals including wearing a special garment that symbolizes human equality and unity before God, a circular, counter-clockwise procession around the Kaaba, and the symbolic stoning of evil.
    Kaaba (Ka'bah), a cube-shaped structure draped in black silk, is the most sacred shrine of Islam and the chief goal of the pilgrimage.
    There is a black stone enclosed in a silver ring in the eastern corner of the Kaaba. Muslims believe that the stone was given to Abraham by the angel Gabriel. Participants touch or kiss the stone to end the ceremony around the Kaaba.
    People who have completed the pilgrimage may add the phrase al-Hajj or hajji (pilgrim) to their names.
    Incidents/Stampedes:
    1987 -     More than 400 people, mainly Iranian Shiite pilgrims, are killed in clashes with Saudi security forces during anti-Western protests in Mecca.
    1990 - 1,426 pilgrims are trampled to death.
    1994 - A stampede near Jamarat Bridge kills 270 pilgrims.
    April 1997 - A fire in Mina, Saudi Arabia, tears through a sprawling, overcrowded tent city, trapping and killing more than 340 pilgrims and injuring 1,500.
    1998 - One hundred eighty people die in a stampede near Mecca at the end of Hajj.
    February 1, 2004 - A stampede kills 251 Muslim pilgrims and injures another 244 at a stone-throwing ritual which has been the source of deadly trampling in the past.
    January 5, 2006 - A small hotel in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, collapses killing at least 76 people. The hotel, Luluat Alkheir, is occupied by Asian pilgrims when it collapses.
    January 12, 2006 - A stampede kills at least 363 people. The stampede, like others in the past, happens during the stone-throwing ritual in which the pilgrims stone a symbolic devil.
    September 11, 2015 - Days before the start of the Hajj, a construction crane crashes through the roof of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, killing 107 people. At least 238 others suffer injuries when a powerful storm topples the crane, according to the nation's civil defense authorities. The Grand Mosque is the largest in the world and surrounds the Kaaba.
    September 24, 2015 - During the annual Hajj pilgrimage, a stampede kills more than 700 people and injures nearly 900 others, according to state media. The incident occurs during the ritual known as "stoning the devil" in the tent city of Mina.
    May 30, 2016 - Iran bars its pilgrims from traveling to Mecca to take part in the Hajj pilgrimage after accusing Saudi Arabia of failing to guarantee the safety of its citizens.