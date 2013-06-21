Hajj Pilgrimage Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Hajj, an annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Over two million Muslims perform the pilgrimage annually.

Facts:

August 19, 2018 - The Hajj pilgrimage is expected to start (dates may vary slightly for different countries depending on the sighting of the moon).

Hajj, Hadj or Hadjdj - the spelling HAJJ is the preferred CNN style.

Islam requires every Muslim who is physically and financially able to make the journey to the holy city of Mecca at least once in his or her life.

JUST WATCHED What is the Hajj pilgrimage? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What is the Hajj pilgrimage? 01:46

Hajj occurs two months and ten days after Ramadan ends, during the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah.

The height of Hajj corresponds with the major Islamic holy day Eid al-Adha, which commemorates Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son on Divine orders.

The pilgrimage, conducted over five days, includes numerous detailed rituals including wearing a special garment that symbolizes human equality and unity before God, a circular, counter-clockwise procession around the Kaaba, and the symbolic stoning of evil.

JUST WATCHED What it's like experiencing Hajj first hand. Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What it's like experiencing Hajj first hand. 03:01

Kaaba (Ka'bah), a cube-shaped structure draped in black silk, is the most sacred shrine of Islam and the chief goal of the pilgrimage.

There is a black stone enclosed in a silver ring in the eastern corner of the Kaaba. Muslims believe that the stone was given to Abraham by the angel Gabriel. Participants touch or kiss the stone to end the ceremony around the Kaaba.

People who have completed the pilgrimage may add the phrase al-Hajj or hajji (pilgrim) to their names.

Incidents/Stampedes:

1987 - More than 400 people, mainly More than 400 people, mainly Iranian Shiite pilgrims, are killed in clashes with Saudi security forces during anti-Western protests in Mecca.

1990 - 1,426 pilgrims are trampled to death.

1994 - A stampede near Jamarat Bridge kills 270 pilgrims.

April 1997 - A fire in Mina, Saudi Arabia, tears through a sprawling, overcrowded tent city, trapping and killing more than 340 pilgrims and injuring 1,500. A fire in Mina, Saudi Arabia, tears through a sprawling, overcrowded tent city, trapping and killing more than 340 pilgrims and injuring 1,500.

1998 - One hundred eighty people die in a stampede near Mecca at the end of Hajj.

February 1, 2004 - A stampede kills 251 Muslim pilgrims and injures another 244 at a stone-throwing ritual which has been the source of deadly trampling in the past. A stampede kills 251 Muslim pilgrims and injures another 244 at a stone-throwing ritual which has been the source of deadly trampling in the past.

January 5, 2006 - A small hotel in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, collapses killing at least 76 people. The hotel, Luluat Alkheir, is occupied by Asian pilgrims when it collapses.

January 12, 2006 - A stampede kills at least 363 people. The stampede, like others in the past, happens during the stone-throwing ritual in which the pilgrims stone a symbolic devil.

September 11, 2015 - Days before the start of the Hajj, Days before the start of the Hajj, a construction crane crashes through the roof of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, killing 107 people. At least 238 others suffer injuries when a powerful storm topples the crane, according to the nation's civil defense authorities. The Grand Mosque is the largest in the world and surrounds the Kaaba.

September 24, 2015 - During the annual Hajj pilgrimage, a During the annual Hajj pilgrimage, a stampede kills more than 700 people and injures nearly 900 others, according to state media. The incident occurs during the ritual known as "stoning the devil" in the tent city of Mina.