Hajj Pilgrimage Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Hajj, an annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Over two million Muslims perform the pilgrimage annually.

Facts:

September 9, 2016 - The Hajj pilgrimage is expected to start (dates may vary slightly for different countries depending on the sighting of the moon).

Hajj, Hadj or Hadjdj - the spelling HAJJ is the preferred CNN style.

Other Facts:

Performing Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Islam requires every Muslim who is physically and financially able to make the journey to the holy city of Mecca at least once in his/her life.

