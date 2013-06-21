Wildfires Fast Facts

Breaking News

(CNN)Here's a look at what you need to know about wildfires.

Latest Wildfire Info:
Here is the most recent "National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook" from the National Interagency Fire Center.
Fires burn on a hill in Livermore, California, on Thursday, August 20. California has been battling numerous wildfires as its historic drought reaches a fourth year.
Fires burn on a hill in Livermore, California, on Thursday, August 20. California has been battling numerous wildfires as its historic drought reaches a fourth year.
The charred remains of a property is seen in Livermore on August 20.
The charred remains of a property is seen in Livermore on August 20.
A firefighter climbs on the side of a hill while putting out hot spots in Livermore on August 20.
A firefighter climbs on the side of a hill while putting out hot spots in Livermore on August 20.
Firefighter Mike Martel walks through smoke while working to clean up after a weekend fire that ravaged the Montebello Hills area near Los Angeles on Monday, August 17.
Firefighter Mike Martel walks through smoke while working to clean up after a weekend fire that ravaged the Montebello Hills area near Los Angeles on Monday, August 17.
Firefighters hose down the smoldering ruins of a building that was burned by the Warm Fire north of Castaic, California, on Sunday, August 16.
Firefighters hose down the smoldering ruins of a building that was burned by the Warm Fire north of Castaic, California, on Sunday, August 16.
A plane drops fire retardant on the Cabin Fire north of Asuza, California, on Saturday, August 15.
A plane drops fire retardant on the Cabin Fire north of Asuza, California, on Saturday, August 15.
A crew descends a scorched mountainside in the Angeles National Forest on August 15.
A crew descends a scorched mountainside in the Angeles National Forest on August 15.
A burn operation is seen during the Jerusalem Fire, near Lower Lake, California, on Friday, August 11.
A burn operation is seen during the Jerusalem Fire, near Lower Lake, California, on Friday, August 11.
Flames from a backfire operation burn through a grove of trees as firefighters try to head off the Rocky Fire on Monday, August 3, near Clearlake, California.
Flames from a backfire operation burn through a grove of trees as firefighters try to head off the Rocky Fire on Monday, August 3, near Clearlake, California.
Firefighters look on as the Rocky Fire burns through trees on Sunday, August 2.
Firefighters look on as the Rocky Fire burns through trees on Sunday, August 2.
A Cal Fire truck is driven away from flames as the Rocky Fire burns near Clearlake on August 2.
A Cal Fire truck is driven away from flames as the Rocky Fire burns near Clearlake on August 2.
Firefighters light backfires in an attempt to control the blaze near Clearlake on August 2.
Firefighters light backfires in an attempt to control the blaze near Clearlake on August 2.
The Rocky Fire burns near Clearlake on August 2.
The Rocky Fire burns near Clearlake on August 2.
Flames from the Rocky Fire burn through dry grass August 2 near Clearlake.
Flames from the Rocky Fire burn through dry grass August 2 near Clearlake.
Large plumes of smoke rise from the Rocky Fire on Saturday, August 1.
Large plumes of smoke rise from the Rocky Fire on Saturday, August 1.
A firefighting air tanker flies in front of the setting sun while battling the Rocky Fire on August 1.
A firefighting air tanker flies in front of the setting sun while battling the Rocky Fire on August 1.
Heat marks are visible on an air-conditioning unit at a destroyed home in Lower Lake on August 1.
Heat marks are visible on an air-conditioning unit at a destroyed home in Lower Lake on August 1.
Flames approach a house in Lower Lake on Friday, July 31.
Flames approach a house in Lower Lake on Friday, July 31.
Firefighters spray a hose at a fire near Lower Lake on July 31.
Firefighters spray a hose at a fire near Lower Lake on July 31.
A firefighter prepares to douse spot fires in Lower Lake on July 31.
A firefighter prepares to douse spot fires in Lower Lake on July 31.
As the Rocky Fire approaches, goats run from their pen after firefighters freed them on July 31.
As the Rocky Fire approaches, goats run from their pen after firefighters freed them on July 31.
Trees and brush burn while firefighters battle the Wragg Fire near Winters, California, on Thursday, July 23. The fast-moving wildfire had scorched almost 7,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, authorities said.
Trees and brush burn while firefighters battle the Wragg Fire near Winters, California, on Thursday, July 23. The fast-moving wildfire had scorched almost 7,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, authorities said.
A firefighting aircraft drops retardant on a ridge to combat the Wragg Fire on July 23.
A firefighting aircraft drops retardant on a ridge to combat the Wragg Fire on July 23.
Flames from the Pines Fire burn on Saturday, July 18, in Wrightwood, California. The blaze was burning near Mount San Antonio, which is also called Mount Baldy for its snow-capped summit that's highly visible in Los Angeles.
Flames from the Pines Fire burn on Saturday, July 18, in Wrightwood, California. The blaze was burning near Mount San Antonio, which is also called Mount Baldy for its snow-capped summit that's highly visible in Los Angeles.
Slow-moving traffic fills the northbound lanes of Interstate 215 near Victorville, California, on Friday, July 17. The traffic was linked to the North Fire, which caused people to abandon their vehicles and flee as flames jumped the freeway.
Slow-moving traffic fills the northbound lanes of Interstate 215 near Victorville, California, on Friday, July 17. The traffic was linked to the North Fire, which caused people to abandon their vehicles and flee as flames jumped the freeway.
The North Fire burns July 17 near Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County.
The North Fire burns July 17 near Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County.
Firefighters start a backfire along Baldy Mesa Road late on July 17.
Firefighters start a backfire along Baldy Mesa Road late on July 17.
Smoke from a wildfire rises above Interstate 15 near San Bernardino, California, on July 17.
Smoke from a wildfire rises above Interstate 15 near San Bernardino, California, on July 17.
The scorched remains of a truck destroyed by the North Fire are towed away near Victorville on July 17.
The scorched remains of a truck destroyed by the North Fire are towed away near Victorville on July 17.
A helicopter prepares to drop water over a fire near Oak Hills, California, on July 17.
A helicopter prepares to drop water over a fire near Oak Hills, California, on July 17.
Flames rise over a cluster of homes in Oak Hills on July 17.
Flames rise over a cluster of homes in Oak Hills on July 17.
About Wildfires:
Wildfires are sometimes called "wildland fires."
    Wildfires can originate from a dropped match, cigarette embers, campfires, exhaust sparks from a train, or arson.
    Many wildland fires are ignited by lightning.
    Read More
    There are no official rules, but the first responders usually name a fire after a meadow, creek, city, or type of plant they see.
    Wind, temperature, and humidity all influence wildfires. Strong winds push flames toward new fuel sources. Wind can pick up and transfer burning embers and sparks, starting "spot fires."
    During the day, sunlight heats the ground and warm air rises, allowing hot air currents to travel up sloped landscapes. At night, the ground cools and air currents travel down the slopes.
    Humidity dampens fuel, slowing the spread of flames. Humidity is greater at night, so fires usually burn less intensely then.
    Large fires can create their own winds and weather, increasing their flow of oxygen.
    A really large fire can generate hurricane-force winds, up to 120 mph. The high temperatures preheat fuels in the fire's path, preparing them to burn more readily.
    Timeline of Firefighter Fatalities Associated With Wildland Fires (selected):
    June 26, 1990 -     Six firefighters (including four volunteers on a prison work crew) are killed in the Dude Fire in Tonto National Forest, northeast of Phoenix.
    July 6, 1994 - Fourteen firefighters die in a wildfire at Storm King Mountain in the South Canyon Fire near Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
    July 10, 2001 - Four firefighters die while taking shelter from the Thirtymile Fire north of Winthrop, Washington.
    June 21, 2002 - Five firefighters die when the van they are riding in overturns not far from Parachute, Colorado, on the way to the Hayman Wildfire, southwest of Denver.
    August 24, 2003 - Eight firefighters die when the van they are riding in crashes with a tractor-trailer west of Vale, Oregon. They were returning from fighting a wildfire in Boise National Forest, Idaho.
    October 26, 2006 - Five firefighters die in an arson related wildfire in the San Jacinto Mountains, near Palm Springs, California.
    August 5, 2008 - Seven firefighters are killed in a helicopter accident soon after taking off from the Buckhorn wildfire near Shasta Trinity National Forest, Northern California. [Three more died that month, but in other fires.]
    June 30, 2013 - Nineteen firefighters are killed while fighting the Yarnell Hill wildfire, northwest of Phoenix.
    August 19, 2015 - Three firefighters die while fighting a wildfire near Twisp, Washington.
    U.S. Fire Season Summary:
    (National Interagency Fire Center)
    2000
    Fires: 92,250 Acres Burned: 7,393,493
    2001
    Fires: 84,079 Acres Burned: 3,570,911
    2002
    Fires: 73,457 Acres Burned: 7,184,712
    2003
    Fires: 63,629 Acres Burned: 3,960,842
    2004
    Fires: 65,461 Acres Burned: 8,097,880*
    * 2004 fires and acres do not include state lands for North Carolina
    2005
    Fires: 66,753 Acres Burned: 8,689,389
    2006
    Fires: 96,385 Acres Burned: 9,873,745
    2007
    Fires:     85,705 Acres Burned: 9,328,045
    2008
    Fires: 78,979 Acres Burned: 5,292,468
    2009
    Fires: 78,792 Acres Burned: 5,921,786
    2010
    Fires: 71,971 Acres Burned: 3,422,724
    2011
    Fires: 74,126 Acres Burned: 8,711,367
    2012
    Fires: 67,774 Acres Burned: 9,326,238
    2013
    Fires: 47,579 Acres Burned: 4,319,546
    2014
    Fires: 63,312 Acres Burned: 3,595,613
    2015
    Fires: 68,151 Acres Burned: 10,125,149
    Largest Wildland Fires Losses:
    (National Fire Protection Association)
    October 1918 - Cloquet, Minnesota: $35 million in 1918 dollars.
    June 1990 - Santa Barbara, California: $273 million loss in 1990 dollars.
    October 1991 - Oakland, California: $1.5 billion loss in 1991 dollars.
    October 1993 - Orange County, California: $528 million loss in 1993 dollars.
    May-June 1998 - Florida: $395 million loss in 1998 dollars.
    May 2000 - Los Alamos, New Mexico: $1 billion loss in 2000 dollars.
    October 2003 - Julian, California: $1.1 billion loss in 2003 dollars; and San Bernardino, California: $975 million in 2003 dollars.
    October 2007 - San Diego County, California: $1.8 billion in 2007 dollars.
    November 2008 - Sacramento, California: $800 million loss in 2008 dollars.
    Structures Destroyed by Wildfires, by Year:
    (National Interagency Coordination Center)
    2010 - 788 structures destroyed, of which 338 were residences, 445 were outbuildings and five were businesses. The annual average (since 1999) is 1,179 residences, 1,156 outbuildings and 42 businesses.
    2011 - 5,246 structures destroyed: 3,459 residences, 1,711 outbuildings and 76 commercial structures. The annual average is 1,354 residences, 1,199 outbuildings and 45 commercial structures.
    2012 - 4,244 structures, with 2,216 residences, 1,961 outbuildings and 67 commercial structures destroyed. The annual average is 1,416 residences, 1,253 outbuildings and 46 commercial structures.
    2013 - 2,135 structures destroyed: 1,093 residences, 945 outbuildings and 97 commercial structures. The annual average is 1,394 residences, 1,233 outbuildings and 50 commercial structures.
    2014 - 1,953 structures destroyed: 1,038 residences, 874 minor structures, 20 commercial structures and 14 mixed commercial/residential structures. The annual average is 1,372 residences, 1,210 minor structures, and 49 commercial structures.
    2015 - 4,636 structures destroyed, including 2,638 residences, 29 multiple residences, 1,849 minor structures, 111 commercial structures and nine mixed commercial/residential structures. The annual average is 1,449 residences, 1,248 minor structures, and 53 commercial structures. California alone lost 1,892 residences, 27 multiple residences, 67 commercial structures, 1,086 minor structures, and three mixed commercial-residential structures.
    Firefighters from Jackson, Mississippi, stand with hands and helmets over their hearts on Thursday, August 20, as they watch a motorcade carrying the bodies of firefighters who were killed a day earlier while fighting a wildfire in Twisp, Washington. Authorities said three firefighters died after their vehicle crashed and was apparently caught by a "hellstorm" of flames as they battled the blaze.
    Firefighters from Jackson, Mississippi, stand with hands and helmets over their hearts on Thursday, August 20, as they watch a motorcade carrying the bodies of firefighters who were killed a day earlier while fighting a wildfire in Twisp, Washington. Authorities said three firefighters died after their vehicle crashed and was apparently caught by a "hellstorm" of flames as they battled the blaze.
    A tanker drops fire retardant on a wildfire that flared up in Twisp on August 20. More than 100 wildfires were roaring throughout the state, according to Gov. Jay Inslee. "I want to say this is an unprecedented cataclysm in our state," Inslee said. "There are 390,000 acres burning. Last year was bad with 250,000 acres."
    A tanker drops fire retardant on a wildfire that flared up in Twisp on August 20. More than 100 wildfires were roaring throughout the state, according to Gov. Jay Inslee. "I want to say this is an unprecedented cataclysm in our state," Inslee said. "There are 390,000 acres burning. Last year was bad with 250,000 acres."
    A crew leader talks to his firefighters about their plans to attack a fire burning in Twisp on August 20.
    A crew leader talks to his firefighters about their plans to attack a fire burning in Twisp on August 20.
    Firefighters battle a wildfire on a hillside in Twisp on August 20.
    Firefighters battle a wildfire on a hillside in Twisp on August 20.
    A wildfire burns behind a home in Twisp on August 20.
    A wildfire burns behind a home in Twisp on August 20.
