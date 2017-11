Former NFL football player Aaron Hernandez attends his murder trial in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Thursday, January 29. The state accused Hernandez of orchestrating the shooting death of semi-pro player Odin Lloyd, the boyfriend of his fiancee's sister, in 2013. Hernandez pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder, but he was convicted on Wednesday, April 15, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Photos: Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez

Hernandez is led into a Boston courtroom to be arraigned in May 2014. Evidence collected in Lloyd's death investigation led to two additional murder charges against Hernandez in a separate case in Boston. In that case, Hernandez is accused of shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, allegedly over a spilled drink at a nightclub. The double shooting took place in July 2012, almost a year before Lloyd was killed. Hernandez, who pleaded not guilty, will be tried in that case after the Lloyd trial.