Photos: Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez

Hernandez is led into a Boston courtroom to be arraigned in May 2014. Evidence collected in Lloyd's death investigation led to two additional murder charges against Hernandez in a separate case in Boston. In that case, Hernandez is accused of shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, allegedly over a spilled drink at a nightclub. The double shooting took place in July 2012, almost a year before Lloyd was killed. Hernandez, who pleaded not guilty, will be tried in that case after the Lloyd trial.