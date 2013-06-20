Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
Hernandez is led into a Boston courtroom to be arraigned in May 2014. Evidence collected in Lloyd's death investigation led to two additional murder charges against Hernandez in a separate case in Boston. In that case, Hernandez is accused of shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, allegedly over a spilled drink at a nightclub. The double shooting took place in July 2012, almost a year before Lloyd was killed. Hernandez, who pleaded not guilty, will be tried in that case after the Lloyd trial.
Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
At a news conference in May 2014, Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley announces that Hernandez has been indicted for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.
Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
Hernandez is brought into the Attleboro, Massachusetts, District Court for his arraignment on June 26, 2013. He was charged with first-degree murder in Lloyd's death. Hernandez was released by his NFL team, the New England Patriots, less than two hours after his arrest.
Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
Hernandez catches a pass during Super Bowl XLVI on February 5, 2012.
Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
Hernandez scores a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVI.
Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
Hernandez celebrates his Super Bowl touchdown.
Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
Hernandez answers questions during Super Bowl Media Day on January 31, 2012.
Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
Hernandez scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on January 1, 2012. Hernandez played three seasons with the Patriots, catching 18 touchdowns.
Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
Tattoos on Hernandez's arm are visible during a pregame warmup on December 4, 2011.
Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
Hernandez looks up after being tackled during a game in Philadelphia on November 27, 2011.
Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
Hernandez carries the ball as the Patriots play the Cincinnati Bengals in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on September 10, 2010.
Rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez
Hernandez, center, reacts during the SEC Championship game between the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide on December 6, 2008. Hernandez's Gators went on to win the national title.