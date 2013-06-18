Syria Fast Facts

(CNN) Syria is a Middle Eastern country sharing a border with Lebanon , Israel , Jordan, Iraq and Turkey.

Population: 17,185,170 (July 2016 estimate)

Median age: 24.1 years old

Capital: Damascus

Ethnic Groups: Arab 90.3%, Kurds, Armenians and other 9.7%

Religion: Muslim 87%, Christian 10% and Druze 3%

GDP (purchasing power parity): $55.8 billion (2015 estimate)

GDP per capita: $2,900 (2015 estimate)

Unemployment: 50% (2016 estimate)

Timeline:

1517-1918 - Part of the Ottoman Empire.

1920 - The League of Nations puts Syria under French control.

April 17, 1946 - Independence is declared after French troops leave the country.

1949-1958 - A series of coups leads to instability in the country.

February 1, 1958 - Syria and Egypt merge, creating the United Arab Republic.

September 28, 1961 - Syria secedes from the United Arab Republic.

1967 - Syria loses the Golan Heights to Israel during the Six Day War.

November 13, 1970 - Minister of Defense Hafez al-Assad stages a bloodless coup.

1976-2005 - Approximately 17,000 Syrian troops are stationed in neighboring Lebanon.

1979-present - Syria appears on the US State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism.

June 10, 2000 - Hafez al-Assad dies.

July 10, 2000 - Bashar al-Assad is elected president by referendum, winning 97% of the vote. He is re-elected in 2007.

March 2011-present - Civil war in Syria.

June 3, 2014 - President Bashar al-Assad is re-elected, receiving 88.7% of the vote in the country's first election since civil war broke out in 2011. The election is criticized by opposition groups and many Western countries.

September 22-23, 2014 - The US and allies launch airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria for the first time.

May 2015 - ISIS takes control of the ancient city of Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site dating back 2,000 years, and destroys its temples and shrines in the months that follow.