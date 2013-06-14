Islamic New Year Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the Islamic New Year.

The next Islamic New Year begins on the evening of September 10, 2018.

Exact date varies depending on method used to determine start of new year: using local moon-sighting or using astronomical calculations for new moon.

Facts:

The Islamic New Year begins on the first day of the first month of the Islamic calendar.

The first month of the Islamic year is called Muharram.

