Veterans Day Fast Facts

Photos: Photos: Veterans Day in America Veterans Day in America – Berna Brown visits the grave of her husband on Veterans Day -- Monday, November 11 -- at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Robert E. Brown served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Photos: Veterans Day in America Veterans Day in America – A man visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington early Monday morning. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Photos: Veterans Day in America Veterans Day in America – President Barack Obama looks on during a ceremony Monday at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Photos: Veterans Day in America Veterans Day in America – Members of the military stand at attention before Monday's ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Photos: Veterans Day in America Veterans Day in America – A man traces the name of a fallen soldier Monday from the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Photos: Veterans Day in America Veterans Day in America – World War II veteran Arthur Nagler is presented with a Legion of Honor medal by Philippe Letrilliart, the consulate general of France in Miami, during a Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Coral Gables, Florida. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Photos: Veterans Day in America Veterans Day in America – Boy Scouts in Easton, Pennsylvania, raise an American flag during a Veterans Day program on Sunday, November 10. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Photos: Veterans Day in America Veterans Day in America – Veterans are honored before the start of Sunday's NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys at the Superdome in New Orleans. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Photos: Veterans Day in America Veterans Day in America – Jim Brown, right, helps fellow veteran Howard Mills to the stage during a Veterans Day ceremony in Collierville, Tennessee, on Sunday. Brown, 83, served in Vietnam and Korea. Mills, 91, served on D-Day during World War II. Hide Caption 9 of 10