Thanksgiving Day Fast Facts

Updated 9:12 PM ET, Fri November 17, 2017

The average American gains 1 to 2 pounds during the holiday season, according to a study in The New England Journal of Medicine. No one wants to avoid all of the calorie-packed favorites, but choosing Thanksgiving dishes that also provide a few nutritional benefits will help keep your waistline in check.
Lucky for many sweet potato lovers, this spud has a reasonable number of calories (sans marshmallows) while delivering a ton of nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C and iron. Eating sweet potatoes regularly can also help reduce the risk of breast cancer in women by 25%, according to a study by Harvard Medical School.
Do you know what goes into stuffing? We can tell you -- loads of butter and plenty of assorted high-fat meats. One scoop can have up to 550 calories. Instead, replace the butter with low-sodium chicken broth. Then your stuffing won&#39;t leave you feeling as, well... stuffed.
This Thanksgiving staple is naturally low in fat and contains vitamin B, zinc and potassium, which all help keep blood cholesterol levels down and protect against cancer and heart disease. Aside from being an excellent source of protein, studies show that turkey can also boost the immune system and aid in healing processes. Gobble up!
Although gravy is the glue that ties the Thanksgiving meal together, it is often made with the drippings from cooked meats and contains nothing but fat. Studies show that it provides little nutritional value, merely adding calories to everything it touches.
Green beans alone are one of the healthiest Thanksgiving foods. Research shows that they are an excellent source of vitamin C and antioxidants. But be careful with green bean casseroles -- adding canned soup, butter and cream can bring an extra 200 to 300 calories and should have you saying &quot;No thanks&quot; instead.
A hot, buttery dinner roll may be tempting -- and let&#39;s be honest, you&#39;ll want more than one -- but fight the temptation and escape from hundreds of calories. Choose your carbs carefully by looking for whole grains; many premade rolls are highly processed, which should only make your decision to say &quot;No thanks&quot; easier.
Pumpkin is a good source of fiber and vitamin A and promotes healthy vision, mucus membranes and skin. That said, say your thanks and cut yourself a slice of pumpkin pie. It is the holidays after all!
Although pecans themselves are good for the heart, plop them in a pie and you could eat more 500 calories and 27 grams of fat in a single slice. Holidays are made for indulgence, but after a typical Thanksgiving meal, the last thing you should do is to top it off with a high-calorie dessert like this.
(CNN)Here's a look at Thanksgiving Day, celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday in November. In 2017, Thanksgiving is on November 23.

Facts:
AAA forecasts 50.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving in 2017.
According to the USDA, 244 million turkeys were projected to be raised in the United States in 2016.
859 million pounds of cranberries were projected to be produced in the United States in 2016.
    The president traditionally receives a turkey in a ceremony at the White House a few days before Thanksgiving Day. President Harry S. Truman started the tradition and President George H. W. Bush was the first to pardon the bird and not eat it.
    Timeline:
    Fall 1621 -     The first Thanksgiving is observed in Plymouth. A good harvest leads Massachusetts Governor William Bradford to plan a festival to give thanks. Around 90 Native Americans attend.
    1789 - President George Washington issues a proclamation naming November 26 a day of national thanksgiving.
    There was no national Thanksgiving Day for several years, but many states had Thanksgiving holidays.
    October 3, 1863 - President Abraham Lincoln proclaims the last Thursday in November as a national day of thanksgiving.
    1939 - President Franklin D. Roosevelt moves Thanksgiving Day one week earlier to boost the Christmas shopping season.
    1941 - Congress rules that the fourth Thursday in November will be observed as Thanksgiving Day and a federal legal holiday.