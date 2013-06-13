Halloween Fast Facts

Breaking News

Cookie from 'Empire'You'll need your fiercest party dress, perfect makeup, silky brown locks (yours or purchased) and maybe a hat to complete this look. Wear cheetah prints and drop a couple of "Boo Boo Kitty" disses and people will be calling you "Cookie" in no time. Look through the gallery for more topical costume ideas.
Pizza RatA hungry varmint nicknamed Pizza Rat captivated our hearts this summer with his determination to make off with a slice bigger than himself. It's one of those meme-worthy moments that makes for a great Halloween costume idea. Wear your best gray sweatsuit, slap on a rat nose from Party City and swipe a slice of pie from the party table, perhaps carrying it in your new portable pizza pouch. Voila!
Tom BradyPoor, persecuted quarterback Tom Brady is an easy guy to mimic this Halloween if you've got a Patriots jersey lying around. Just paint a dimple in your chin and carry around a flattened football to complete the Deflategate look. Bonus points for his silly hat.
Abby WambachGot a soccer star in the family? Repurpose their cleats and uniform and top it all off with the chicest headband you can find. Wear a medal around your neck to channel your inner Abby Wambach, or another member of the World Cup-winning U.S. women's team.
Kim and Joe DavisCouples' costume alert! While Kentucky court clerk Kim Davis' staunch opposition to same-sex marriage got her noticed, her fashion sense garnered the spotlight too. To dress up as Davis and her equally folksy husband, Joe, you'll need to do the following: Layer, layer layer! Kim is a fan of short Ts over long sleeves and even longer skirts. If you have flowing hair and a pair of wire spectacles, you're in. Hubby Joe is simple: Overalls and a straw hat. To sell the whole look, carry a Bible and print out a provisional marriage license from the Web.
Charlie BrownThere's a new "Peanuts" movie coming up, and Charlie Brown is as popular as always. If you're bald, this one is a slam dunk. Get crafty and cut out black felt or construction paper in a zigzag shape and staple it to your brightest yellow shirt. Slip on black shorts and brown shoes -- and maybe carry a tangled kite -- to be the most loveable sad sack at the party.
Left SharkDid you already forget about Left Shark, of Katy Perry Super Bowl halftime show fame? For shame! Dress up in ocean blue and cut a fin out of cardboard that you can decorate with tin foil or construction paper. Or if you've got an old Hotdog on a Stick uniform lying around, you can be Katy herself.
Woman on the $10 billThis one takes a bit of dedication because it can be unwieldy -- you'll need a long piece of cardboard or stiff paper to decorate like a $10 bill. Cut a hole in the middle for your face and you can be the highly anticipated woman who replaces Alexander Hamilton on the tenner.
Netflix and chillThere are a few ways to go about "Netflix and chill," one of the Internet's more subtle euphemisms for inviting someone over for sexual purposes. The key component is a T-shirt to signify Netflix, maybe one with the company's logo or the slogan "and chill," as depicted here. The remaining props could include a bag of ice (get it?) or an overnight bag containing wine, condoms, comfortable socks, a toothbrush and anything else you might bring along for that not-so-spontaneous hookup.
MinionsThis costume, based on characters from the "Minions" and "Despicable Me" movies, doesn't require much: yellow t-shirt, overalls and round goggles. The harder part will be perfecting their crackly cartoon voices.
Mellow Don DraperThe final episode of "Mad Men" showed us a side of Don Draper we had not seen before: a relaxed, meditative Don on the verge of a creative breakthrough. This one's easy if you have khakis and a white button-up made of linen or oxford. You may still want to carry whiskey and cigarettes to make it clear who you are. Just work on your "om."
'Star Wars' charactersWith the upcoming release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in December, any character from the hit franchise will do. Han Solo is probably doable with a few pieces from your closet or the nearby thrift store, but a Chewbacca costume might require a greater investment.
Miley CyrusChanneling the 2015 Video Music Award incarnation of Miley Cyrus is arguably less controversial than the 2013 version. Play up the rainbows and stuffed animals and minimize the racial appropriation. Keep the crazy tongue wagging, though.
Dead Jon SnowIt's "Game of Thrones" fans' favorite guessing game: Is Jon Snow dead? Or alive? Either way, you can pay tribute to the brooding Night's Watch commander by growing a beard and donning a shaggy brown wig, dressing in dark winter clothes and carrying a sword. Use red duct tape to make a big red "X" over yourself and you're set.
(CNN)Here is some spooky background information about Halloween, celebrated annually in the United States on October 31. In 2017, Halloween is on a Tuesday.

Facts:
The word Halloween is an abbreviated version of the phrases All Hallows' Eve or All Hallows' Evening.
Halloween comes from an ancient pagan festival celebrated by Celtic people over 2,000 years ago called Samhain (prono: SOW ehn).
The festival took place in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and northwestern France.
    Samhain means "summer's end" and marks the beginning of winter. Samhain is also thought to celebrate the beginning of the Celtic year. The Celts believed that Samhain was a time when the dead could walk among the living.
    Read More
    Trick-or-treating began in areas of the United Kingdom and Ireland. People went house-to-house "souling" - asking for small breads called "soul cakes" in exchange for prayer.
    Adults also went door-to-door asking for food and drinks in exchange for a song or dance.
    Jack-o'-lanterns are the symbol of Halloween. People in Ireland and Scotland originally used beets or turnips as lanterns on Halloween.
    An Irish legend says that jack-o'-lanterns are named for a man called Jack who could not go to heaven or hell and was forced to walk the earth forever with only a coal from hell to light his lantern.
    The name jack-o'-lantern can also be derived from the night watchman who would light the street lanterns every evening.
    Immigrants from Ireland and Scotland brought Halloween to the United States in the 1800s. Haitian and African immigrants brought voodoo beliefs about black cats, fire, and witchcraft.
    Halloween Statistics for 2017:
    (ALL from the National Retail Federation)
    More than 179 million Americans will celebrate Halloween this year, with seven out of ten consumers planning to hand out candy. Total spending in 2017 will reach $9.1 billion, with the average consumer planning to spend $86.13 on decorations, candy, costumes and more.
    Top Children's Costumes for 2017
    1. Action/Superhero
    2. Tie: Batman Character/Princess
    3. Animal (Cat, Dog, Lion, Monkey, etc.)
    4. Spider-Man
    5. Star Wars Character
    Top Adult Costumes for 2017
    1. Witch
    2. Batman Character (Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, etc.)
    3. Animal (Cat, Dog, etc.)
    4. Pirate
    5. Marvel Superhero (Spider-Man, Captain America, etc.)
    Top Pet Costumes for 2017
    1. Pumpkin
    2. Hot Dog
    3. Tie: Dog/Lion/Pirate
    4. Bumble Bee
    5. Devil