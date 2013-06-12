Whitey Bulger Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of longtime fugitive James "Whitey" Bulger , who was found guilty of racketeering and involvement in 11 killings.

Personal:

Birth date: September 3, 1929

Birth place: Dorchester, Massachusetts

Birth name: James Joseph Bulger Jr.

Father: James Joseph Bulger Sr., a laborer

Mother: Jane Veronica "Jean" (McCarthy) Bulger

Children: with Lindsey Cyr: Douglas Glenn Cyr, 1967-1973

Military Service: US Air Force, 1948-1952

Other Facts:

Nicknamed "Whitey" as a child because of his white-blond hair.

His son, Douglas Cyr, died at age six from Reye's Syndrome, an allergic reaction to aspirin.

Federal prosecutors say Bulger led south Boston's Winter Hill gang from the late 1970s through the mid-1990s.

Timeline:

1943 - Arrested for the first time, at age 14 for larceny.

1956-1965 - Serves time in federal prison for armed robbery.

Early 1970s - Climbs the ranks of the Winter Hill gang, the preeminent Irish-American crime syndicate in the Boston area.

1975 - Agrees to become an FBI informant, providing information about the Italian Mafia in exchange for protection from prosecution.

1979 - Multiple Winter Hill gang members are arrested for race-fixing, including the leader Howie Winter, which allows Bulger to assume leadership.

James "Whitey" Bulger, the former head of Boston's Winter Hill Gang, evaded police for 16 years before his 2011 arrest with girlfriend Catherine Greig in Santa Monica, California. After a lengthy trial, Bulger, seen here in his booking photo from June 23, 2011, was found guilty on 31 of 32 counts -- including involvement in 11 murders. On November 14, 2013, Bulger was given two life sentences plus five years. James "Whitey" Bulger, seen here in a 1984 FBI photo, spent nine years in federal prison before he climbed the ranks of the Winter Hill Gang -- the preeminent Irish-American crime syndicate in the Boston area -- in the early 1970s. According to prosecutors, Bulger's crew learned that a bookie named Richard Castucci was cooperating with the government, and John Martorano was sent to kill him. Castucci was shot in the head in December 1976 and stuffed in a sleeping bag in the back of his car. Steve "The Rifleman" Flemmi, left, and bookie Dick O'Brien in one of several surveillance photographs entered into evidence in the Bulger trial. Flemmi, Bulger's partner, would meet O'Brien to collect thousands of dollars in "rent" every month. Bulger is accused of murdering Flemmi's stepdaughter, Deborah Hussey, in 1985 because she became a liability. Flemmi met Debra Davis at a jewelry store, and the couple dated for more than seven years. In 1981, Bulger is said to have killed Davis because she knew that Flemmi was an informant. Dr. Ann Marie Mires, a Massachusetts state forensic anthropologist, was brought in to Bulger's trial to show photos of his alleged victims, including Debra Davis. Because Davis' body was put into bags, almost all of her remains were recovered. Even some of her hair was preserved. Mug shots of Bulger in 1953, about a year after his honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force. Bulger was the godfather to John Martorano's first son. Martorano has admitted to 20 killings as part of Boston's Winter Hill Gang and was the government's star witness against Bulger. In 2008, John Martorano, pictured here, testified against former FBI agent John Connolly, who was accused of leaking sensitive information about former gambling executive John Callahan. Martorano testified that he shot his friend Callahan on Bulger's orders in 1982. John Callahan was an organized crime associate of the Winter Hill Gang and former president of World Jai Alai. Prosecutors allege Bulger ordered a hit on Callahan after he learned he would be cooperating with the feds on the high-profile murder of an Oklahoma businessman, Roger Wheeler. Bulger is accused in the slaying of Wheeler, who was gunned down outside a country club in Oklahoma in 1981. Joe Notorangeli was gunned down by the Winter Hill gang in 1973, according to Martorano. John Connolly was convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of Callahan and received a 40-year sentence in 2009. Connolly is appealing. Former FBI supervisor John Morris testified at Bulger's trial that he provided information to Bulger in exchange for money and gifts. Here, Morris testifies during the John Connolly murder trial in Miami in 2008. Bulger's girlfriend, Catherine Greig, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison in 2012 for identity fraud and helping the reputed mob boss avoid capture for 16 years. J.W. Carney, Bulger's defense attorney, arrives at the U.S. Federal Courthouse for the start of Bulger's trial in Boston on Wednesday, June 12, 2013. This undated surveillance photo released by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston shows Bulger, left, with his former right-hand man, Kevin Weeks. Weeks took the witness stand at Bulger's racketeering trial and described a double slaying, multiple extortions and drug dealing. Bulger and Kevin Weeks walk around Castle Island on Boston Harbor. Kevin Weeks leaves the courthouse in July 2013 after testifying in graphic detail about how Bulger killed Arthur "Bucky" Barrett, Joey McIntyre and Deborah Hussey. The remains of Thomas King, former member of the Winter Hill Gang, were found in late 2000 and included these driving gloves, a bulletproof vest, a navy suit, and a claddagh ring. Martorano, one of Bulger's hitmen, testified that he himself had shot King in the back of the head. Stephen Rakes, 59, was scheduled to be a witness for the prosecution before he was dropped from the list. His body was found July 17, 2013, in Lincoln, Massachusetts, west of Boston. Rakes' business associate has been charged with his murder. Authorities said Rakes' killing was unrelated to the Bulger case. Trying to show a softer, lighter side of Bulger, his defense lawyers released numerous photos of their client during the 2013 trial. The tactic didn't work: Bulger will spend the rest of his life in prison.

January 1995 - Flees an impending racketeering indictment after former FBI handler John Connolly tips Bulger off to the charges, an event that helped inspire the Oscar-winning 2006 drama "The Departed."

1999 - Added to the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list, facing charges in 19 murders.

June 22, 2011 - After 16 years on the lam, is arrested in Santa Monica, California, along with his girlfriend Catherine Elizabeth Greig.

For years, the FBI's most-wanted fugitive -- James "Whitey" Bulger -- and his girlfriend Catherine Greig lived as "Charlie and Carol Gasko" in a palm-tree-lined oceanside apartment near Los Angeles before their capture in 2011. Here, illustrations of Bulger's and Greig's possible likenesses are displayed at a news conference in 2004. An FBI handout shows various images of Bulger, who became one of America's most-wanted men after fleeing in 1995 before an impending indictment on racketeering charges. Bulger, left, walks with his onetime friend and confidant Kevin Weeks in Boston in 1994. Weeks later turned on his former boss. In 2000, Weeks led police to the bodies of eight alleged Bulger victims buried around Boston. Special agent Barry Mawn and U.S. Attorney General Donald Stern hold a news conference naming Bulger to the FBI's Most Wanted List in August 1999. After more than 16 years on the run, Bulger and Greig were captured in California. The top corner third-floor apartment, upper left, is where Bulger and Greig were arrested June 22, 2011, in Santa Monica, California. The two were arrested without incident, the FBI said. Bulger was the leader of the Winter Hill Gang when he fled in January 1995 after being tipped by a former Boston FBI agent that he was about to be indicted. Inside the couple's two-bedroom apartment as well as another location, FBI agents found assault rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun, many semi-automatic pistols and revolvers, a silencer, a derringer pistol, multiple hunting knives and bundles of cash. Bulger was the head of a South Boston Irish gang before he went on the lam in 1995. He was sentenced to two life sentences in November 2013. Greig, longtime partner of Bulger, was sentenced to eight years in prison. Spectators and press crowd in front of the John Joseph Moakley courthouse in Boston as Bulger and Greig arrive for arraignment on June 24, 2011. Bulger and Greig are shown during their arraignment in this 2011 courtroom sketch.

July 6, 2011 - Pleads not guilty to a 32-count racketeering indictment, including involvement in 19 killings, and also extortion, money-laundering and weapons charges. If convicted, he may face life in prison.

August 18, 2011 - Bulger's companion, Catherine Elizabeth Greig, pleads not guilty to charges of harboring and concealing Bulger.

March 14, 2012 - Greig pleads guilty to one charge of conspiracy to harbor a fugitive and two counts of identity theft.

June 12, 2012 - Greig is sentenced to eight years in federal prison for identity fraud and helping Bulger avoid capture.

March 4, 2013 - A federal judge rules that Bulger can be prosecuted for murders committed after agreeing to an immunity deal with the FBI in the 1970s. Bulger's attorneys were hoping to have the case dismissed because of the immunity agreement.

March 14, 2013 - Federal Judge Richard Stearns is removed from the Bulger case by the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston. Stearns had previously worked for the criminal division of the US Attorney's Office in Boston that focused on organized crime. Bulger's defense had argued that Judge Stearns would not be impartial.

March 15, 2013 - US District Court Judge Denise J. Casper is named to replace Judge Stearns.

May 2, 2013 - Judge Casper rules that Bulger cannot claim that federal law enforcement officials granted him immunity from prosecution at his upcoming trial.

May 17, 2013 - An appeals court upholds Greig's eight-year prison sentence.

June 4, 2013 - Jury selection begins in Bulger's trial.

June 12, 2013 - Opening statements begin.

August 2, 2013 - Bulger announces he won't testify because he "didn't get a fair trial" and the trial was "a sham."

August 5, 2013 - Closing arguments are presented, and the jury begins deliberations the next day.

August 12, 2013 - After deliberating more than 32 hours over five days, the jury finds Bulger guilty on 31 of 32 counts, including federal racketeering and conspiracy to commit federal racketeering.

November 14, 2013 - Is sentenced to two life terms plus five years.

May 28, 2014 - Former FBI agent John Connolly's 2008 conviction for the 1982 murder of a businessman associated with Bulger and the Winter Hill gang is overturned. The court vacates the conviction because of faulty jury instructions.

August 14, 2014 - Attorneys for Bulger file a formal appeal of his 2013 conviction.

July 29, 2015 - A Florida appeals court reverses its May 2014 decision and reinstates former FBI agent John Connolly's 2008 conviction.

September 18, 2015 - The biopic "Black Mass," starring Johnny Depp as Bulger, hits theaters.

February 3, 2016 - Greig pleads guilty to one count of federal criminal contempt, for failing to provide information on others who might have helped Bulger while he avoided authorities for 16 years.

March 4, 2016 - A federal appeals court rejects Bulger's request for a new trial.

June 25, 2016 - Auctioned items seized from Bulger's Santa Monica, California, apartment raise $109,295 to compensate families of the victims.

August 11, 2016 - Attorneys for Bulger petition the Supreme Court to hear an appeal of his 2013 conviction.

October 3, 2016 - The Supreme Court declines to hear Bulger's appeal.