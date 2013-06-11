Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Yom Kippur Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 1:29 PM ET, Wed September 14, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Girls open a gate for a woman in Jerusalem during Yom Kippur on Saturday, September 14. Yom Kippur is Judaism&#39;s day of atonement, when devout Jews ask God to forgive them for their transgressions and refrain from eating and drinking, attending intense prayer services in synagogues.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurGirls open a gate for a woman in Jerusalem during Yom Kippur on Saturday, September 14. Yom Kippur is Judaism's day of atonement, when devout Jews ask God to forgive them for their transgressions and refrain from eating and drinking, attending intense prayer services in synagogues.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
An Israeli man sits in the middle of an empty street during Yom Kippur in Jerusalem on September 14. During the holiday, the streets in Israel&#39;s cities are nearly empty in respect of the holiday. Businesses, public transportation and even Israeli television and radio broadcasts are suspended, according to Israel&#39;s tourist information website.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurAn Israeli man sits in the middle of an empty street during Yom Kippur in Jerusalem on September 14. During the holiday, the streets in Israel's cities are nearly empty in respect of the holiday. Businesses, public transportation and even Israeli television and radio broadcasts are suspended, according to Israel's tourist information website.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Israeli children ride their bikes on an empty street during Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv on September 14.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurIsraeli children ride their bikes on an empty street during Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv on September 14.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Men and women participate in a Selichot prayer ahead of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Friday, September 13. Selichot is Hebrew for forgiveness.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurMen and women participate in a Selichot prayer ahead of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Friday, September 13. Selichot is Hebrew for forgiveness.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
A child walks in Jerusalem&#39;s Mea Shearim neighborhood on September 13.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurA child walks in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood on September 13.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Romanian Jews, seen through a glass door, attend a religious service ahead of Yom Kippur at the Great Synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, on September 13.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurRomanian Jews, seen through a glass door, attend a religious service ahead of Yom Kippur at the Great Synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, on September 13.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men roll a Torah scroll ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem on September 13.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurUltra-Orthodox Jewish men roll a Torah scroll ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem on September 13.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man whips another ultra-Orthodox Jew with a leather strap as a symbolic punishment for his sins during the traditional Malkot ceremony, ahead of Yom Kippur, in Jerusalem on September 13.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurAn ultra-Orthodox Jewish man whips another ultra-Orthodox Jew with a leather strap as a symbolic punishment for his sins during the traditional Malkot ceremony, ahead of Yom Kippur, in Jerusalem on September 13.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights a candle ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem on September 13.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurAn ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights a candle ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem on September 13.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men participate in a Tashlich ceremony at the Mediterranean Sea, in the southern Israeli port city of Ashdod, on Thursday, September 12. Tashlich, which means &#39;&quot;to cast away&quot; in Hebrew, is the practice by which Jews go to a large flowing body of water and symbolically &quot;throw away&quot; their sins by throwing a piece of bread or similar food into the water before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, which begins on Friday.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurUltra-Orthodox Jewish men participate in a Tashlich ceremony at the Mediterranean Sea, in the southern Israeli port city of Ashdod, on Thursday, September 12. Tashlich, which means '"to cast away" in Hebrew, is the practice by which Jews go to a large flowing body of water and symbolically "throw away" their sins by throwing a piece of bread or similar food into the water before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, which begins on Friday.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray along the Ayarkon River in the city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv on September 12.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurUltra-Orthodox Jewish men pray along the Ayarkon River in the city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv on September 12.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Hasidic sect Vizhnitz gather on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in Herzeliya, Israel, on September 12.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurUltra-Orthodox Jews of the Hasidic sect Vizhnitz gather on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in Herzeliya, Israel, on September 12.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Hasidic sect Vizhnitz gather on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in Herzeliya, Israel, on September 12.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurUltra-Orthodox Jews of the Hasidic sect Vizhnitz gather on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in Herzeliya, Israel, on September 12.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray on the Ayarkon River banks as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in the ultra-Orthodox Israeli town of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, on September 12.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurUltra-Orthodox Jews pray on the Ayarkon River banks as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in the ultra-Orthodox Israeli town of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, on September 12.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Hasidic sect Vizhnitz gather on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in Herzeliya, Israel, on September 12.
Photos: Photos: Yom Kippur
Yom KippurUltra-Orthodox Jews of the Hasidic sect Vizhnitz gather on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea as they participate in a Tashlich ceremony in Herzeliya, Israel, on September 12.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
01 yom kippur 0914 - RESTRICTED02 yomkippur03 yom kippur - RESTRICTED01 yom kippur 091501 yom kippur 091504 yom kippur01 yom kippur 091302 yom kippur 091303 yom kippur 091304 yom kippur 091303 yom kippur 091505 yom kippur 091306 yom kippur 091307 yom kippur 091308 yom kippur 0913

(CNN)Here's a look at the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

October 11-12, 2016 - Yom Kippur will begin at sundown on October 11 and end at nightfall on October 12.
The Day of Atonement is considered the most important and sacred of Jewish religious holidays. It falls on the 10th day of the Jewish lunar month of Tishri.
    Other Facts:
    The dates in the Jewish calendar known as the "10 days of repentance" begin with Rosh Hashanah (New Year's Day) and end with Yom Kippur.
    On Yom Kippur, devout Jews atone for their sins from the past year. They ask for forgiveness from God and from other people.
    Read More
    It is a day of fasting, repentance and worship. On this day, for the Orthodox or very conservative, no work is permitted, one is not allowed to bathe, wear leather footwear or have sexual intercourse.
    Yom Kippur is found in the Bible in Leviticus 16:1-34; 18:1-30 and in Numbers 29: 7-11.
    The services during Yom Kippur are held continuously through the day and include readings from the Torah and the reciting of penitential prayers.
    Yom Kippur services conclude with closing prayers and the blowing of the shofar-a ritual musical instrument carved from the horn of a ram.