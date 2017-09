Yom Kippur Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

September 29-30, 2017 - Yom Kippur will begin at sundown on September 29 and end at nightfall on September 30.

The Day of Atonement is considered the most important and sacred of Jewish religious holidays. It falls on the 10th day of the Jewish lunar month of Tishri.

Other Facts:

The dates in the Jewish calendar known as the "10 days of repentance" begin with Rosh Hashanah (New Year's Day) and end with Yom Kippur.

On Yom Kippur, devout Jews atone for their sins from the past year. They ask for forgiveness from God and from other people.

