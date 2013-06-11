Rosh Hashanah Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah - a celebration of the new year. In 2017, Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on September 20.

Facts:

Rosh Hashanah means "head of the year" in Hebrew. It is a time for reflection and repentance.

It is referred to as the "day of judgment" or the "day of repentance."

According to the Talmud, the world was created on the first day of Tishri, the seventh month of the Jewish calendar. So Rosh Hashanah is considered a birthday of sorts for the world.

It is celebrated on the first and second days of the month of Tishrei, which generally corresponds to September or October on the Gregorian calendar.

