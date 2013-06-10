Breaking News

Ted Turner Fast Facts

Updated 4:38 PM ET, Fri November 11, 2016

Robert Edward &quot;Ted&quot; Turner III was born November 19, 1938, in Cincinnati. Turner, the media mogul who founded CNN and Turner Broadcasting System, celebrated his 76th birthday in November.
Turner, seen here with his father at approximately 2 years old, was born to Florence and Robert Edward &quot;Ed&quot; Turner II. Turner&#39;s father ran a billboard advertising business.
Turner spent time in the U.S. Coast Guard after he left Brown University. He attended the school, in Providence, Rhode Island, from 1957-1960.
Turner married Judy Nye in 1960. The two had two children together -- Laura and Robert Edward IV -- before divorcing a few years later.
Turner with his father, Ed, on his wedding day. Ed Turner committed suicide three years later, in March 1963.
After his father&#39;s suicide, Turner took over the family business, Turner Advertising Co.
Turner remarried in 1964, to Jane &quot;Janie&quot; Smith. The two had three children together -- Beau, Rhett and Jennie -- and were married for more than 20 years.
Turner&#39;s five children when they were young: From left, Rhett, Beau, Jennie, Laura and Teddy.
Turner won the America&#39;s Cup, a prestigious sailing competition, in 1977. His racing yacht was named &quot;Courageous,&quot; emblazoned on his sweater.
Turner bows after winning the 1977 America&#39;s Cup.
Turner at an America&#39;s Cup news conference.
Turner stands next to Atlanta Hawks star Tom McMillen before an NBA game at the Omni Coliseum in Atlanta in March 1982. Turner bought the Hawks in the same year he won the America&#39;s Cup. It became his second professional sports team; in 1976, he had purchased the Atlanta Braves baseball team.
On June 1, 1980, Turner launched CNN, the first 24-hour, all-news cable network.
Turner, right, talks on the set of an early CNN broadcast.
Turner at his desk in 1985.
Turner created the Goodwill Games, an international sports competition similar to the Olympics, in 1986. The first games took place in Moscow. After that, the event was held every few years until ending in 2001.
In 1987, Turner acquired all television rights to the classic film &quot;Gone With the Wind.&quot;
Turner talks with former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in 1989.
A few years after divorcing his second wife, Turner married actress Jane Fonda in 1991.
Turner and Fonda take in a Braves game.
Turner was named Time magazine&#39;s &quot;Man of the Year&quot; in 1991.
With help from Fred Flintstone and Yogi Bear, Turner launches the Cartoon Network on October 1, 1992.
Turner talks to a reporter after the Braves won the World Series in 1995.
Turner hoists the Commissioner&#39;s Trophy after the Braves&#39; triumph.
In 1996, Turner sold his company to Time Warner for $7.34 billion. He became vice chairman after the merger.
Turner gave the U.S. government $31 million to pay off a debt to the United Nations in 2001. Years earlier, Turner had donated $1 billion to the United Nations.
Turner speaks at United Nations headquarters in December 2002. One month later, he resigned as vice chairman from AOL Time Warner Inc.
Turner waits for his cameo in the 2003 film &quot;Gods and Generals.&quot; He also financed the film, which was set during the Civil War.
Turner walks the runway during the Dressed to Kilt charity event in 2005.
Turner in his Atlanta office in 2007.
Turner tours Atlanta&#39;s CNN Center in 2010.
Turner at his Flying D ranch in Montana in 2011.
Turner was honored in Atlanta on July 21 for his contributions to the city and the world of news. A few blocks from CNN Center, Spring Street was renamed Ted Turner Drive.
(CNN)Here's a look at philanthropist and environmentalist Ted Turner, founder of CNN and Turner Broadcasting System.

Personal:
Birth date: November 19, 1938
Birth place: Cincinnati, Ohio
    Birth name: Robert Edward Turner III
    Father: Robert Edward Turner
    Read More
    Mother: Florence (Rooney) Turner
    Marriages: Jane Fonda (1991-2001, divorced); Jane (Smith) Turner (1964-1987, divorced. Some sources have 1988 for the divorce.); Judy (Nye) Turner (1960-early 1960s, divorced).
    Children: with Jane (Smith) Turner: Beau, Rhett, Jennie; with Judy (Nye) Turner: Laura Lee and Robert Edward IV
    Education: Attended Brown University, 1957-1960
    Military: US Coast Guard
    Other Facts:
    Won the America's Cup with the yacht "Courageous" in 1977.
    Nicknames: Mouth of the South, Terrible Ted, Captain Outrageous.
    Claims his secret to success is "Early to bed, early to rise, work like hell and advertise."
    Timeline:
    March 1963 -     Takes over the family's business, Turner Advertising Co., after his father's suicide.
    1970 - After turning the family business around and renaming it the Turner Communications Group, Turner purchases two independent UHF stations, in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina, and names them WTCG and WRET, after his company and himself.
    1976 - Turner Broadcasting Systems (TBS) becomes the nation's first "superstation" using satellite technology to carry its signal nationwide; also purchases the Atlanta Braves.
    1977 - Purchases the Atlanta Hawks basketball team.
    June 1, 1980 - Launches CNN, the first 24-hour all-news cable network.
    January 1, 1982 - CNN Headline News begins broadcasting.
    August 1985 - Acquires MGM-UA Entertainment, including its library of thousands of classic films
    September 1985 - CNNI is first launched.
    1986 - Creates the Goodwill Games. They are held five times, until 2000.
    October 3, 1988 - TNT is launched.
    1990 - Establishes the Turner Foundation with a vision toward the preservation and conservation of the environment throughout the world.
    1991 - Time Magazine names Turner "Man of the Year."
    October 1, 1992 - The Cartoon Network goes on the air for the first time.
    April 1994 - Launch of TCM (Turner Classic Movies).
    October 1996 - Sells Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. to Time Warner, Inc., for $7.34 billion; becomes vice chairman.
    1996-2001 - Member of the Time Warner Board of Directors.
    1996 - Buys the 578,000 acre Vermejo Park Ranch in New Mexico that stretches into Colorado. The ranch reportedly is one of the largest privately owned ranches in the country.
    1997 - Pledges $1 billion to the United Nations to be paid out in increments over the next ten years.
    March 17, 1997 - CNN en Espanol is launched.
    1999 - "Ted Turner Speaks: Insights from the World's Greatest Maverick," is released, co-written with Janet Lowe.
    January 2001 - Establishes the Nuclear Threat Initiative with former Senator Sam Nunn.
    January 11, 2001 - The AOL and Time Warner, Inc., merger is completed.
    2001-2003 - Vice Chairman of AOL Time Warner, Inc.
    2001-2006 - Member of the AOL Time Warner Inc., Board of Directors.
    2002 - Launches the restaurant chain Ted's Montana Grill with business partner George McKerrow, Jr.
    April 7, 2004 - Receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
    February 24, 2006 - Announces he will not seek not re-election to the board of Time Warner. He receives a standing ovation on his last day, May 19.
    January 10, 2007 - Partners with New Jersey-based Dome Tech Solar to create DT Solar, a renewable energy company focusing on solar power.
    November 10, 2008 - His autobiography, "Call Me Ted," is released.
    August 2010 - Is named among 40 billionaires pledging half or more of their fortune to charity through "The Giving Pledge" campaign.
    October 2011 - After four years in a row as number one, Turner slips to number two on the list of largest landowners. John Malone, chairman of Liberty Media, is now the largest landowner.
    March 7, 2014 - Turner's spokesman says Turner has been hospitalized for observation while traveling in South America. Turner later releases a statement saying he underwent a minor procedure due to appendicitis.
    2015 - Turner makes his final payment to the United Nations and fulfills the $1 billion pledge he made in 1997.
    September 28, 2015 - Turner receives the News and Documentary Emmy award for lifetime achievement during a ceremony in New York.
    April 2016 - Forbes, in its annual list of the world's billionaires, estimates Turner's net worth at $2.2 billion.
    August 23, 2016 - Turner officially transfers (after selling) ownership of his 43,000-acre property, Bluestem Ranch in Oklahoma, to the Osage Nation led by Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. Turner writes a letter to the tribe stating " I know that I am leaving Bluestem in the right hands, and I am grateful for the relationship we've been able to build with the Osage Nation."