Ted Turner Fast Facts

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Robert Edward "Ted" Turner III was born November 19, 1938, in Cincinnati. Turner, the media mogul who founded CNN and Turner Broadcasting System, celebrated his 76th birthday in November. Hide Caption 1 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner, seen here with his father at approximately 2 years old, was born to Florence and Robert Edward "Ed" Turner II. Turner's father ran a billboard advertising business. Hide Caption 2 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner spent time in the U.S. Coast Guard after he left Brown University. He attended the school, in Providence, Rhode Island, from 1957-1960. Hide Caption 3 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner married Judy Nye in 1960. The two had two children together -- Laura and Robert Edward IV -- before divorcing a few years later. Hide Caption 4 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner with his father, Ed, on his wedding day. Ed Turner committed suicide three years later, in March 1963. Hide Caption 5 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos After his father's suicide, Turner took over the family business, Turner Advertising Co. Hide Caption 6 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner remarried in 1964, to Jane "Janie" Smith. The two had three children together -- Beau, Rhett and Jennie -- and were married for more than 20 years. Hide Caption 7 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner's five children when they were young: From left, Rhett, Beau, Jennie, Laura and Teddy. Hide Caption 8 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner won the America's Cup, a prestigious sailing competition, in 1977. His racing yacht was named "Courageous," emblazoned on his sweater. Hide Caption 9 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner bows after winning the 1977 America's Cup. Hide Caption 10 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner at an America's Cup news conference. Hide Caption 11 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner stands next to Atlanta Hawks star Tom McMillen before an NBA game at the Omni Coliseum in Atlanta in March 1982. Turner bought the Hawks in the same year he won the America's Cup. It became his second professional sports team; in 1976, he had purchased the Atlanta Braves baseball team. Hide Caption 12 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos On June 1, 1980, Turner launched CNN, the first 24-hour, all-news cable network. Hide Caption 13 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner, right, talks on the set of an early CNN broadcast. Hide Caption 14 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner at his desk in 1985. Hide Caption 15 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner created the Goodwill Games, an international sports competition similar to the Olympics, in 1986. The first games took place in Moscow. After that, the event was held every few years until ending in 2001. Hide Caption 16 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos In 1987, Turner acquired all television rights to the classic film "Gone With the Wind." Hide Caption 17 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner talks with former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in 1989. Hide Caption 18 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos A few years after divorcing his second wife, Turner married actress Jane Fonda in 1991. Hide Caption 19 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner and Fonda take in a Braves game. Hide Caption 20 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner was named Time magazine's "Man of the Year" in 1991. Hide Caption 21 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos With help from Fred Flintstone and Yogi Bear, Turner launches the Cartoon Network on October 1, 1992. Hide Caption 22 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner talks to a reporter after the Braves won the World Series in 1995. Hide Caption 23 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner hoists the Commissioner's Trophy after the Braves' triumph. Hide Caption 24 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos In 1996, Turner sold his company to Time Warner for $7.34 billion. He became vice chairman after the merger. Hide Caption 25 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner gave the U.S. government $31 million to pay off a debt to the United Nations in 2001. Years earlier, Turner had donated $1 billion to the United Nations. Hide Caption 26 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner speaks at United Nations headquarters in December 2002. One month later, he resigned as vice chairman from AOL Time Warner Inc. Hide Caption 27 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner waits for his cameo in the 2003 film "Gods and Generals." He also financed the film, which was set during the Civil War. Hide Caption 28 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner walks the runway during the Dressed to Kilt charity event in 2005. Hide Caption 29 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner in his Atlanta office in 2007. Hide Caption 30 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner tours Atlanta's CNN Center in 2010. Hide Caption 31 of 33

Photos: Ted Turner, a life in photos Turner at his Flying D ranch in Montana in 2011. Hide Caption 32 of 33