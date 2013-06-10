Arizona Safeway Shootings Fast Facts

Breaking News

Gabrielle Giffords, the former congresswoman from Arizona who was shot and wounded in a 2011 mass shooting, has embarked on gun control efforts with her husband, Mark Kelly. Look back at her life and career before and after she was shot.
Newly elected representatives, including Giffords at second from top right, prepare for the freshman class picture for the 110th Congress on the House steps on November 14, 2006. She represented Arizona&#39;s 8th District from 2007 until her resignation in 2012.
Giffords gives a tour of Statuary Hall in the Capitol to Shuttle Discovery STS-124 astronauts Akihiko Hoshide of Japan, left, and her husband, Cmdr. Mark Kelly, on July 17, 2008.
Giffords addresses supporters at the Democratic Election Headquarters in Tuscon, Arizona, on November 2, 2010. She won a close race against Republican Jesse Kelly.
A framed photograph of Giffords stands at the center of a memorial during a candlelight vigil at the University Medical Center on January 8, 2011. The congresswoman was shot in the head during an event that day in front of a Safeway grocery store in Tucson, Arizona. Six people were killed. The gunman, Jared Lee Loughner, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2012.
Giffords&#39; husband, Mark Kelly, holds his wife&#39;s hand in her hospital room at the University Medical Center in Tuscon on January 9, 2011.
Giffords is pictured the day before she underwent skull surgery at TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston on May 17, 2011. It was one of the first photographs of her released after the shooting.
Kelly hugs his wife after receiving the Legion of Merit from Vice President Joe Biden during a retirement ceremony in Washington on October 6, 2011.
Giffords, at left, leads the Pledge of Allegiance during a vigil held at the University of Arizona Mall on the anniversary of the shooting in Tucson, Arizona, on January 8, 2012.
President Barack Obama embraces Giffords as members of Congress applaud before his State of the Union address in Washington on January 24, 2012.
After resigning from Congress, Giffords is escorted down the hall by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida on January 25, 2012. Giffords left office to focus on her recovery.
President Obama signs the Ultralight Aircraft Smuggling Prevention Act as Vice President Joe Biden, Giffords and her husband look on in the Oval Office of the White House on February 10, 2012. The bill was the last piece of legislation Giffords voted on before she resigned.
Giffords and Kelly speak at the Simon Wiesenthal Center&#39;s annual tribute dinner, where they received Medals of Valor on May 23, 2012, in Beverly Hills, California.
Wasserman Schultz, head of the Democratic National Committee, and Giffords wave to the audience after Giffords delivered the Pledge of Allegiance on September 6, 2012, the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Wasserman Schultz and Giffords greet each other on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte on September 6, 2012.
Giffords and Kelly arrive for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about gun control on Capitol Hill in Washington on January 30, 2013. The former congresswoman delivered an opening statement to the committee, which met for the first time since the mass shooting at a Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
Giffords and Kelly attend a news conference on March 6, 2013 outside the Safeway grocery store in Tuscon. At the event they urged Congress to provide stricter gun control in the United States. At left, Roxanna Green holds a photo of her daughter, Christina Taylor Green, who was killed in the 2011 shooting.
Giffords joins, from left, Ben Zimmerman, Ross Zimmerman, Emily Nottingham, Rep. Ron Barber and Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz during a dedication ceremony on April 16, 2013 for Gabriel Zimmerman, a member of Gifford&#39;s staff who was murdered during the January 8 shooting spree.
Giffords completed an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/23/us/giffords-11-mile-bike-ride/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;11-mile cycling event&lt;/a&gt; on November 22, marking another milestone in her recovery from a 2011 mass shooting, &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/GabbyGiffords/status/536217312429617153/photo/1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeting&lt;/a&gt; &quot;Kicking off 11 miles in El Tour de Tucson. Beautiful day for a bike ride!&quot;
(CNN)Here's a look at the 2011 shootings in Tucson, Arizona. Six people were killed and 13 were wounded including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Shooter Jared Lee Loughner pled guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Victims:
Christina Taylor Green, 9
Born on September 11, 2001
Dorothy "Dot" Morris, 76
Retiree
    Judge John Roll, 63
    Federal judge for the US District Court for the District of Arizona
    Phyllis Scheck, 79
    Retiree and former librarian
    Dorwin Stoddard, 76
    Retired construction worker
    Gabriel "Gabe" Zimmerman, 30
    Director of community outreach for Rep. Giffords
    Injured: (ages at time of shooting)
    Bill Badger, 74
    Ronald Barber, 65
    Giffords' district director, returned to work on July 5, 2011. On June 12, 2012, Barber wins 52% of the vote against Republican opponent Jesse Kelly's 45% in a special election in Arizona to serve the remainder of Giffords' term in Congress.
    Kenneth Dorushka, 63
    James Fuller, 63
    Randy Gardner, 60
    Gabrielle Giffords, 40
    Susan Hileman, 58
    George Morris, 76
    Mary Reed, 52
    Pamela Simon, 63
    Community outreach coordinator in Giffords' office, returned to work on February 23, 2011.
    Mavanell Stoddard, 75
    James Tucker, 58
    Kenneth Veeder, 75
    Timeline:
    2007 -     Loughner is arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, but the charges are dismissed.
    2007 - Loughner meets Rep. Giffords at a community event. He develops a fixation on the congresswoman after he is unsatisfied with her answer to his question.
    2008 - Loughner tries to enlist in the Army but is rejected after failing a drug test.
    October 2010 - Loughner is suspended from Pima Community College after displaying erratic behavior. He is told he can't return to campus unless he presents a doctor's note saying he is not a danger to himself or others. He voluntarily withdraws from the school.
    November 30, 2010 - Loughner purchases a 9mm pistol at a Tucson area gun store.
    January 8, 2011 - Approximately two and a half hours before the shootings, Loughner is stopped by an Arizona Game and Fish Department officer for running a red light. He is let go with a verbal warning.
    January 8, 2011 - Approximately 30 minutes before the shootings, Loughner takes a cab from a convenience store to the Safeway grocery store where Rep. Gabrielle Giffords's event is being held.
    January 8, 2011 - (10:10am) - Loughner opens fire on a crowd of people at the Giffords event. Six people are killed and 13 wounded. As Loughner attempts to reload his pistol, he is tackled and disarmed by several bystanders.
    January 9, 2011 - Loughner is formally charged with five counts in federal court: the attempted assassination of a member of Congress; the murders of Gabe Zimmerman and Judge John Roll; and the attempted murders of Pamela Simon and Ron Barber.
    January 12, 2011 - US District Court Judge Larry Burns, Southern District of California, is appointed to hear Loughner's case, after all Arizona federal judges and magistrates are recused.
    January 12, 2011 - President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama meet with the injured, and the families of victims, at University Medical Center.
    January 19, 2011 - A federal grand jury in Arizona indicts Loughner.
    January 24, 2011 - Loughner pleads not guilty to all charges against him.
    February 11, 2011 - Prosecutors file a procedural motion to dismiss two murder charges against Loughner, though they intend to refile the charges under a superseding indictment.
    March 4, 2012 - Federal prosecutors file an additional 49 federal charges against Loughner.
    March 9, 2011 - Judge Burns enters "not guilty" pleas on behalf of Loughner on 49 counts, including murder and attempted murder.
    March 22, 2011 - Judge Burns orders Loughner to undergo a mental evaluation in Springfield, Missouri, no later than April 29.
    May 25, 2011 - Judge Burns rules that Loughner is not competent to stand trial.
    May 27, 2011 - Loughner arrives at the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri.
    June 29, 2011 - Judge Burns sides with prison doctors and rejects a motion from defense attorneys to stop Loughner's forced medication.
    July 7, 2011 - Before a federal appeals panel, the defense argues that forcing Loughner to take mind-altering psychotropic drugs violates his rights.
    July 12, 2011 - The federal court rules Loughner has not been convicted of a crime, therefore he has the right to refuse to take anti-psychotic medication.
    July 22, 2011 - A federal appeals panel reverses the July 12th decision, and orders that authorities can force Loughner to take anti-psychotic medication. Prosecutors had argued that his mental state is deteriorating and he is suicidal.
    August 31, 2011 - An appeals court in San Francisco hears arguments from Loughner's lawyers to try to end the forcible medication. They argue that criminal defendants have a constitutional right to refuse mental treatment when the government's primary goal is to make suspects competent enough to be convicted and possibly sentenced to death.
    September 28, 2011 - Judge Burns extends Loughner's treatment at a Missouri medical treatment facility for four more months, at which time Loughner's competency will be re-evaluated.
    January 8, 2012 - Rep. Gabrielle Giffords attends a vigil in Tucson marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting. She leads the crowd of thousands in the Pledge of Allegiance and later lights a memorial candle for the six people killed.
    August 7, 2012 - Judge Burns determines that Loughner is competent to stand trial in a federal court in Tucson. Loughner pleads guilty to 19 charges in exchange for the government not seeking the death penalty.
    November 8, 2012 - US District Judge Burns sentences Loughner to serve the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. The punishment includes seven consecutive life terms plus 140 years.