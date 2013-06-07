Breaking News

Madonna Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 7:45 AM ET, Tue February 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Madonna performs in Melbourne, Australia, on March 12 during her turbulent Rebel Heart tour. Over her long career, the iconic pop singer has been a genius at reinventing herself. Take a look back at how her style has evolved over the years.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Madonna performs in Melbourne, Australia, on March 12 during her turbulent Rebel Heart tour. Over her long career, the iconic pop singer has been a genius at reinventing herself. Take a look back at how her style has evolved over the years.
Hide Caption
1 of 26
Madonna poses for a photo as she was emerging on the music scene in New York in December 1982.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Madonna poses for a photo as she was emerging on the music scene in New York in December 1982.
Hide Caption
2 of 26
Madonna&#39;s look in 1984: layered tops, dark makeup and bracelets, bracelets and more bracelets.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Madonna's look in 1984: layered tops, dark makeup and bracelets, bracelets and more bracelets.
Hide Caption
3 of 26
During the first MTV Video Music Awards in 1984, Madonna set the bar with her performance of &quot;Like a Virgin&quot; in a low-cut wedding gown.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
During the first MTV Video Music Awards in 1984, Madonna set the bar with her performance of "Like a Virgin" in a low-cut wedding gown.
Hide Caption
4 of 26
The Material Girl performs to a sold-out crowd during the Live Aid concert in Philadelphia on July 13, 1985.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
The Material Girl performs to a sold-out crowd during the Live Aid concert in Philadelphia on July 13, 1985.
Hide Caption
5 of 26
Ever a fan of the bustier, Madonna struts her stuff during the 1987 &quot;Who&#39;s That Girl&quot; tour.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Ever a fan of the bustier, Madonna struts her stuff during the 1987 "Who's That Girl" tour.
Hide Caption
6 of 26
Then-husband Sean Penn shields Madonna from the paparazzi during a lunch break in New York on August 13, 1986.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Then-husband Sean Penn shields Madonna from the paparazzi during a lunch break in New York on August 13, 1986.
Hide Caption
7 of 26
Madonna and director James Foley work on the set of &quot;Who&#39;s That Girl&quot; on November 24, 1987, in Los Angeles.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Madonna and director James Foley work on the set of "Who's That Girl" on November 24, 1987, in Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
8 of 26
Back to the bustier: Madonna and her backup dancers perform in Los Angeles in September 1989.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Back to the bustier: Madonna and her backup dancers perform in Los Angeles in September 1989.
Hide Caption
9 of 26
The Blond Ambition Tour took Madonna to Tokyo on April 4, 1990.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
The Blond Ambition Tour took Madonna to Tokyo on April 4, 1990.
Hide Caption
10 of 26
Madonna &quot;strikes a pose&quot; during her performance of &quot;Vogue&quot; on the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1990.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Madonna "strikes a pose" during her performance of "Vogue" on the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1990.
Hide Caption
11 of 26
Younger brother Christopher Ciccone, left, Madonna and director Alek Keshishian attend the &quot;Truth or Dare&quot; premiere in Los Angeles on May 6, 1991.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Younger brother Christopher Ciccone, left, Madonna and director Alek Keshishian attend the "Truth or Dare" premiere in Los Angeles on May 6, 1991.
Hide Caption
12 of 26
Madonna evokes old-school Hollywood glamour in a publicity still for &quot;Bedtime Stories&quot; in 1994.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Madonna evokes old-school Hollywood glamour in a publicity still for "Bedtime Stories" in 1994.
Hide Caption
13 of 26
A pregnant Madonna takes a walk on September 25, 1996.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
A pregnant Madonna takes a walk on September 25, 1996.
Hide Caption
14 of 26
Madonna attends the &quot;Evita&quot; premiere in Los Angeles on December 14, 1996.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Madonna attends the "Evita" premiere in Los Angeles on December 14, 1996.
Hide Caption
15 of 26
Then-husband Guy Ritchie and Madonna attend the launch party for &quot;The 72 Names of God,&quot; a book by Rabbi Yehuda Berg, the co-director of the Kabbalah Center, at the New Museum for Contemporary Art in New York on April 24, 2003. Madonna&#39;s interest in Kabbalah, a mystic branch of Judaism, was widely discussed at this time.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Then-husband Guy Ritchie and Madonna attend the launch party for "The 72 Names of God," a book by Rabbi Yehuda Berg, the co-director of the Kabbalah Center, at the New Museum for Contemporary Art in New York on April 24, 2003. Madonna's interest in Kabbalah, a mystic branch of Judaism, was widely discussed at this time.
Hide Caption
16 of 26
Pregnant with her second child, Rocco, Madonna walks to her car on August 11, 2000, in Hollywood Hills, California.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Pregnant with her second child, Rocco, Madonna walks to her car on August 11, 2000, in Hollywood Hills, California.
Hide Caption
17 of 26
Performing during the &quot;Sticky &amp;amp; Sweet&quot; tour, Madonna sings onstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 9, 2008.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Performing during the "Sticky & Sweet" tour, Madonna sings onstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 9, 2008.
Hide Caption
18 of 26
Madonna attends the &quot;Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty&quot; Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 2, 2011.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Madonna attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 2, 2011.
Hide Caption
19 of 26
LMFAO and Madonna take the field during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 5, 2012.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
LMFAO and Madonna take the field during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 5, 2012.
Hide Caption
20 of 26
Madonna performs during the &quot;MDNA&quot; tour at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 12, 2012.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Madonna performs during the "MDNA" tour at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 12, 2012.
Hide Caption
21 of 26
Madonna speaks onstage at the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on March 16, 2013.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Madonna speaks onstage at the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on March 16, 2013.
Hide Caption
22 of 26
Madonna attends the Costume Institute Gala for the &quot;PUNK: Chaos to Couture&quot; exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in May 2013.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Madonna attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in May 2013.
Hide Caption
23 of 26
Madonna accepts the award for Touring Artist of the Year onstage during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in May 2013.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Madonna accepts the award for Touring Artist of the Year onstage during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in May 2013.
Hide Caption
24 of 26
Madonna made six songs from her album &quot;Rebel Heart&quot; available in December 2014 after part of the album was leaked online before its official release in March 2015.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Madonna made six songs from her album "Rebel Heart" available in December 2014 after part of the album was leaked online before its official release in March 2015.
Hide Caption
25 of 26
Madonna lays a smooch on rapper Drake on stage during the 2015 Coachella Valley Music &amp;amp; Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April 2015.
Photos: Madonna: Living in vogue
Madonna lays a smooch on rapper Drake on stage during the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April 2015.
Hide Caption
26 of 26
01 madonna australia 031801.madonna-RESTIRCTED02.madonna-RESTIRCTED03.madonna04.madonna05.madonna--RESTIRCTED06.madonna-RESTIRCTED07.madonna-RESTIRCTED08.madonna-RESTIRCTED09.madonna10.madonna11.madonna-RESTIRCTED12.madonna14.madonna--RESTIRCTED13.madonna-RESTIRCTED15.madonna16.madonna17.madonna18.madonna19.madonna20.madonna21.madonna22.madonna23.madonnamadonna rebel heartmadonna drake coachella

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Madonna, singer and actress.

Personal:
Birth date: August 16, 1958
Birth place: Bay City, Michigan
Birth name: Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone
    Father: Silvio Ciccone, an engineer
    Read More
    Mother: Madonna (Fortin) Ciccone
    Marriages: Guy Ritchie (December 22, 2000 - November 21, 2008, divorced); Sean Penn (August 16, 1985 - September 14, 1989, divorced)
    Children: adopted: Mercy, 2006; adopted with Guy Ritchie: David, 2005; with Guy Ritchie: Rocco, 2000; with Carlos Leon: Lourdes, 1996
    Education: Attended University of Michigan on a dance scholarship, 1976-1978
    Other facts:
    Has sold more than 64 million albums in the United States with 12 multi-platinum records.
    Nominated for 28 Grammys with seven wins.
    Timeline:
    1978 -     Madonna moves to New York, determined to be a star.
    Early 1980s - Madonna sings back-up in the band, "The Breakfast Club," then is the main singer in the dance bands, "The Millionaires," "Modern Dance," and "Emmy."
    October 1982 - Releases a four-track demo tape and signs a record contract with Sire Records.
    July 1983 - "Madonna," her first album, is released.
    December 22, 1984 - Madonna earns her first #1 hit, "Like a Virgin."
    1985 - Goes on her first world tour.
    1985 - Co-stars in the film "Desperately Seeking Susan."
    1986 - Co-stars, with her husband Sean Penn, in the film "Shanghai Surprise."
    November 28, 1990 - MTV bans the Madonna video "Justify My Love," issuing a statement that the video "is just not for us." The video contains brief nudity, themes of bisexuality, cross-dressing and sado-masochism.
    May 10, 1991 - "Truth or Dare" a documentary about Madonna's "Blonde Ambition" tour is released.
    1991 - Wins a Grammy for Best Music Video for "Madonna - Blonde Ambition" World tour.
    April 1992 - Signs a $60 million, seven year deal with Time Warner that includes books, videos, multimedia and six albums.
    1992 - Her book, "Sex," is released.
    1992-2004 - Head of Maverick Records, her own label.
    1992 - Wins Grammy for Best Music Video, Long Form for "Madonna: Blonde Ambition World Tour Live."
    March 1994 - Appears on the "David Letterman" show, during which she uses the "F - word" 13 times on the air.
    1998 - Wins three Grammys for Best Dance Recording for "Ray of Light," Best Pop Vocal Album for "Ray of Light " and Best Music Video, Short Form for "Ray of Light."
    1999 - Wins Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television for "Beautiful Stranger."
    October 11, 2002 - "Swept Away," starring Madonna and directed by her husband, Guy Ritchie, opens and receives terrible reviews.
    August 28, 2003 - Kisses Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the MTV Video Music Awards.
    2003 - Signs a contract with British publisher, Calloway, to write five children's books.
    2004 - Time Warner buys Madonna's interest in Maverick Records.
    2004 - Is inducted into the United Kingdom Music Hall of Fame.
    August 16, 2005 - Madonna falls off a horse at her home outside London and cracks three ribs and breaks her collarbone and her hand.
    October 2005 - The documentary, "I'm Going to Tell You a Secret," which follows Madonna's Re-Invention Tour, airs on MTV.
    2006 - Wins a Grammy for Best Electronic/Dance Album for "True Confessions on a Dance Floor."
    October 2006 - Madonna and Ritchie begin the process of adopting a one-year-old boy named David Banda from Malawi, despite laws that forbid non-residents from adopting Malawian children. Several children's rights groups attempt to block the adoption.
    2007 - Wins a Grammy for Best Long Form Music video "The Confessions" tour.
    February 11, 2008 - Directorial debut "Filth and Wisdom" opens at Berlin International Film Festival. She is also the executive producer.
    March 10, 2008 - Is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
    2008 - Writes and produces the documentary, "I Am Because We Are," on AIDS in Malawi.
    April 3, 2009 - Madonna's petition to adopt a second Malawian child is rejected.
    June 12, 2009 - Malawi's high court overturns a lower court ruling, deciding that Madonna will be allowed to adopt a three-year-old girl from the country.
    April 2010 - Assists in the ground-breaking of her Raising Malawi Academy for Girls in Lilongwe. The school is scheduled to open in 2011 and will provide schooling for 450-500 Malawian girls.
    March 25, 2011 - The plans to build a $15 million Raising Malawi Academy for Girls are discontinued. Millions in donations and funds are unaccounted for. The organization, Raising Malawi, is replaced with a "caretaker board," which includes Madonna.
    February 12, 2012 - Madonna performs at the halftime show for Super Bowl XLVI (46) along with LMFAO, M.I.A, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green. During the performance, M.I.A makes an obscene gesture towards the crowd. A representative for Madonna says the gesture was "not rehearsed or planned."
    March 26, 2012 - Madonna releases "MDNA," her first album in nearly 4 years.
    September 17, 2013 - Announces a new project called Art for Freedom, aimed at bringing awareness to human rights violations. It is kicked off with Secretprojectrevolution, a 17-minute video created with Steven Klein. The project gives away a $10,000 grant each month to a non-profit organization and features guest curators like Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus.
    March 10, 2015 - Releases a new album, "Rebel Heart."