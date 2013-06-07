Madonna Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Madonna , singer and actress.

Personal:

Birth date: August 16, 1958

Birth place: Bay City, Michigan

Birth name: Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone

Father: Silvio Ciccone, an engineer

Mother: Madonna (Fortin) Ciccone

Marriages: Guy Ritchie (December 22, 2000 - November 21, 2008, divorced); Sean Penn (August 16, 1985 - September 14, 1989, divorced)

Children: adopted: Mercy, 2006; adopted with Guy Ritchie: David, 2005; with Guy Ritchie: Rocco, 2000; with Carlos Leon: Lourdes, 1996

Education: Attended University of Michigan on a dance scholarship, 1976-1978

Other facts:

Has sold more than 64 million albums in the United States with 12 multi-platinum records.

Timeline:

1978 - Madonna moves to New York, determined to be a star.

Early 1980s - Madonna sings back-up in the band, "The Breakfast Club," then is the main singer in the dance bands, "The Millionaires," "Modern Dance," and "Emmy."

October 1982 - Releases a four-track demo tape and signs a record contract with Sire Records.

July 1983 - "Madonna," her first album, is released.

December 22, 1984 - Madonna earns her first #1 hit, "Like a Virgin."

1985 - Goes on her first world tour.

1985 - Co-stars in the film "Desperately Seeking Susan."

1986 - Co-stars, with her husband Sean Penn, in the film "Shanghai Surprise."

November 28, 1990 - MTV bans the Madonna video "Justify My Love," issuing a statement that the video "is just not for us." The video contains brief nudity, themes of bisexuality, cross-dressing and sado-masochism.

May 10, 1991 - "Truth or Dare" a documentary about Madonna's "Blonde Ambition" tour is released.

1991 - Wins a Grammy for Best Music Video for "Madonna - Blonde Ambition" World tour.

April 1992 - Signs a $60 million, seven year deal with Time Warner that includes books, videos, multimedia and six albums.

1992 - Her book, "Sex," is released.

1992-2004 - Head of Maverick Records, her own label.

1992 - Wins Grammy for Best Music Video, Long Form for "Madonna: Blonde Ambition World Tour Live."

March 1994 - Appears on the "David Letterman" show, during which she uses the "F - word" 13 times on the air.

1998 - Wins three Grammys for Best Dance Recording for "Ray of Light," Best Pop Vocal Album for "Ray of Light " and Best Music Video, Short Form for "Ray of Light."

1999 - Wins Grammy for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television for "Beautiful Stranger."

October 11, 2002 - "Swept Away," starring Madonna and directed by her husband, Guy Ritchie, opens and receives terrible reviews.

August 28, 2003 - Kisses Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the MTV Video Music Awards.

2003 - Signs a contract with British publisher, Calloway, to write five children's books.

2004 - Time Warner buys Madonna's interest in Maverick Records.

2004 - Is inducted into the United Kingdom Music Hall of Fame.

August 16, 2005 - Madonna falls off a horse at her home outside London and cracks three ribs and breaks her collarbone and her hand.

October 2005 - The documentary, "I'm Going to Tell You a Secret," which follows Madonna's Re-Invention Tour, airs on MTV.

2006 - Wins a Grammy for Best Electronic/Dance Album for "True Confessions on a Dance Floor."

October 2006 - Madonna and Ritchie begin the process of adopting a one-year-old boy named David Banda from Malawi, despite laws that forbid non-residents from adopting Malawian children. Several children's rights groups attempt to block the adoption.

2007 - Wins a Grammy for Best Long Form Music video "The Confessions" tour.

February 11, 2008 - Directorial debut "Filth and Wisdom" opens at Berlin International Film Festival. She is also the executive producer.

March 10, 2008 - Is Is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

2008 - Writes and produces the documentary, "I Am Because We Are," on AIDS in Malawi.

April 3, 2009 - Madonna's petition to adopt a second Malawian child is rejected.

June 12, 2009 - Malawi's high court Malawi's high court overturns a lower court ruling , deciding that Madonna will be allowed to adopt a three-year-old girl from the country.

April 2010 - Assists in the ground-breaking of her Raising Malawi Academy for Girls in Lilongwe. The school is scheduled to open in 2011 and will provide schooling for 450-500 Malawian girls.

March 25, 2011 - The plans to build a $15 million Raising Malawi Academy for Girls are discontinued. Millions in donations and funds are unaccounted for. The organization, Raising Malawi, is replaced with a "caretaker board," which includes Madonna.

February 12, 2012 - Madonna performs at the halftime show for Super Bowl XLVI (46) along with LMFAO, M.I.A, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green. During the performance, M.I.A makes an obscene gesture towards the crowd. A representative for Madonna says the gesture was "not rehearsed or planned."

March 26, 2012 - Madonna releases "MDNA," her first album in nearly 4 years.

September 17, 2013 - Announces a new project called Announces a new project called Art for Freedom , aimed at bringing awareness to human rights violations. It is kicked off with Secretprojectrevolution, a 17-minute video created with Steven Klein. The project gives away a $10,000 grant each month to a non-profit organization and features guest curators like Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus.

March 10, 2015 - Releases a new album, "Rebel Heart."